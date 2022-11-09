Top 10 stocks for today — 9th November 2022

The Singapore Exchange’s Nifty futures traded 61 points, or 0.33%, higher at 18,408.5, indicating that the markets may have a good start on Wednesday. The following 10 stocks may show price movement in today’s market. To check more hot stocks, click at: https://www.indiainfoline.com/markets

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The Aditya Birla Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis Inc. reported a 23% decline in net income to $183 million for the three months ending on September 30th.

In the September quarter of FY23, the state-owned coal miner recorded a 106% increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 6,043.99 crore due to higher operating income.

In order to jointly develop the domestic communication-based train control system, the navratna defence PSU and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

For the second quarter that ended in September, the FMCG giant recorded a drop in its consolidated net profit of 25.06% to Rs 358.86 crore.

The Paytm brand’s owner announced an increase in its consolidated loss for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, to Rs 593.9 crore.

In September quarter, the parent company of Policybazaar has reported a combined loss of Rs186.63 crore.

For the quarter that ended in September 2022, the financial company posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 488 crore, on a consolidated basis.

For the second quarter, the owner of the fast-food restaurants Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts recorded a 9.76% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 131.52 crore.

The pharmaceutical company said that the sale of Doxycycline Capsules in the American market, used to treat bacterial infections, has been approved by the US health regulator.

The tyre manufacturer said that increasing expenses caused its consolidated net profit, for the second quarter that ended in September, to fall by 86% to Rs 6 crore.

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