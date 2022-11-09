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Top 10 stocks for today — 9th November 2022

9 Nov 2022 , 07:53 AM

The Singapore Exchange’s Nifty futures traded 61 points, or 0.33%, higher at 18,408.5, indicating that the markets may have a good start on Wednesday. The following 10 stocks may show price movement in today’s market. To check more hot stocks, click at: https://www.indiainfoline.com/markets
hot-stocks

  1. Hindalco:

The Aditya Birla Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis Inc. reported a 23% decline in net income to $183 million for the three months ending on September 30th.

  1. Coal India:

In the September quarter of FY23, the state-owned coal miner recorded a 106% increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 6,043.99 crore due to higher operating income.

  1. Bharat Electronics:

In order to jointly develop the domestic communication-based train control system, the navratna defence PSU and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

  1. Godrej Consumer Products:

For the second quarter that ended in September, the FMCG giant recorded a drop in its consolidated net profit of 25.06% to Rs 358.86 crore.

  1. One 97 Communications:

The Paytm brand’s owner announced an increase in its consolidated loss for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, to Rs 593.9 crore.

  1. PB Fintech:

In September quarter, the parent company of Policybazaar has reported a combined loss of Rs186.63 crore.

  1. Aditya Birla Capital:

For the quarter that ended in September 2022, the financial company posted its highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 488 crore, on a consolidated basis.

  1. Jubilant Foodworks:

For the second quarter, the owner of the fast-food restaurants Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts recorded a 9.76% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 131.52 crore.

  1. Lupin:

The pharmaceutical company said that the sale of Doxycycline Capsules in the American market, used to treat bacterial infections, has been approved by the US health regulator.

  1. CEAT:

The tyre manufacturer said that increasing expenses caused its consolidated net profit, for the second quarter that ended in September, to fall by 86% to Rs 6 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

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