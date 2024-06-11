Top stocks for today – 11th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Indigo: InterGlobe Enterprises, the Rahul Bhatia family’s holding firm, plans to sell a 2% interest in a low-cost airline in block agreements. The transaction entails selling 77 lakh shares at a base price of ₹4,266 per share, which represents a 7% discount.

IRB Infrastructure: Cintra, a subsidiary of Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial, plans to sell up to a 5% stake in IRB Infrastructure Developers in a block sale. The sale is priced at ₹63-70.16 per share, representing up to a 10.2% decrease from the previous closing price.

Mphasis: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, and Societe Generale acquired Mphasis shares for almost ₹1,900 Crore at an average price of ₹2,363 per share. Blackstone sold a 15.1% stake in the company at an average price of ₹2,363.37 per share via bulk sales on the NSE.

RVNL: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has accepted the Siemens-RVNL consortium’s proposal for a ₹394 Crore project, according to the company. This project includes the engineering, supply, building, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution for the Bangalore Metro’s phases 2A and 2B.

NLC India: The state-owned company said its board has authorised a plan to raise up to $600 million through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) to support its operational needs. The board approved investing up to ₹994.50 Crore in NLC India Renewables Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLC India.

Vodafone Idea: The cash-strapped corporation has stated that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, June 13, 2024, to discuss various ideas, including the preferential issue of equity shares and/or convertible instruments to vendors.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Domino’s has announced the launch of its 2000th location in the country. The brand marked the event by launching seven new locations throughout its seven operating areas. Domino’s Pizza India started its first store in New Delhi in 1996 and now delivers over 200 million pizzas annually from 2,000 locations in 421 cities.

Vivanta Industries: The company intends to spend ₹3 Crore on plant and machinery in Gujarat. It will also purchase land in Madagascar, Africa. In addition, the company plans to borrow ₹20 Crore in foreign currency through Pre-Shipment Credit.

Powergrid: The organisation successfully implemented the ‘Reliable Communication Scheme under Central Sector for Northern Region’ on April 1.

Borosil Renewables: The corporation authorised a proposal for issuing fully paid-up equity shares in a ₹450 Crore rights issue.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/