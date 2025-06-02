Top Stocks for Today - 2nd June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Apollo Hospitals: The hospital chain has posted a net profit of ₹389.7 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. It shows an increase from ₹253.8 crore recorded during the same quarter last year.

Voadfone Idea: The telecom company reported a reduced loss of ₹7,166.1 crore for the March quarter. The company’s board has also approved a plan to raise up to ₹20,000 crore. However, the shareholder and regulatory approvals are still pending.

IRCON International: The company has secured an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract valued at ₹1,068.34 crore from East Central Railway. The project includes building a new broad gauge rail bridge over the Ganga River, covering the sub-structure for a double-line track and the superstructure for a single-line track, located between Bikramshila and Katareah stations as part of the New Railway Line Project.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: US FDA has issued a Form 483 with four observations to Alembic Pharmaceuticals for its API-I and API-II units located in Panelav. The unannounced cGMP routine inspection was carried out between May 26 and May 31, 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: According to CNBC-TV18, Fettle Tone and Krishnan Ramchandra are likely to offload up to 7.2% of their stake in Niva Bupa via block deals. The estimated value of the transaction is around ₹1,082 crore.

Godrej Properties: The top real estate developers has purchased a 14-acre land parcel in the Kharadi-Wagholi area of Pune. The company aims to build a high-end residential project on the site