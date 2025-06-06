iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 6th June 2025

6 Jun 2025 , 09:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IREDA: The company has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on June 05 at a floor price of ₹ ₹173.83 per share. The company may also provide a discount of up to 5% on this floor price.

Bajaj Finserv: According to the sources, the promoters Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Jamnalal Sons has initiated a block deal of ₹5,828-crore, selling up to 1.94% of their stake in the company. The deal is being carried out at a floor price of ₹1,880 per share, which is 3.3% lower than the company’s previous closing price.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: The company has partnered with Reykjavik, Ireland-based biotech firm Alvotech. It will jointly develop, produce, and market a biosimilar version of the widely used cancer drug Keytruda for global markets.

SpiceJet: The insolvency tribunal NCLT has instructed three aircraft lessors of budget airline SpiceJet to submit a valid and currently active Power of Attorney.

JSW Energy: The company has commissioned 281 MW of renewable energy capacity, including 215 MW from solar and 66 MW from wind projects successfully. At the same time, its subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Three, has signed a power purchase agreement with Adani Electricity Mumbai for 250 MW of wind power connected to the state transmission utility (STU).

Coal India: The government-owned coal mining major has signed a non-binding MoU with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation in Kolkata. The company will develop rail infrastructure for CIL and its subsidiary companies.

