U.S. Sanctions 13 Firms for Iran Petrochemical Trade

The United States government announced new sanctions on July 30, targeting 13 entities involved in the trade of Iranian-origin petrochemicals, including six Indian companies.
The sanctions, part of the Trump administration’s continued crackdown on Iran’s energy exports, also affect firms based in China, Indonesia, Turkiye, the UAE, and Iran itself.
According to the official release, these entities were found to be “engaged in the trans-shipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals,” an activity Washington says funds Iran’s destabilising regional agenda.
In a parallel move, the US State Department imposed sanctions on 20 more entities linked to Iran’s crude oil trade, and identified 10 vessels as blocked property, effectively freezing any US-based or US-linked financial activity connected to them.
It stated that Iran’s petrochemical sector has grown substantially in recent years, generating billions of dollars in illicit funds, which are then funnelled into regional conflicts and destabilisation efforts.
Indian companies targeted in sanctions
Implications of the sanctions
The punitive measures are being enforced under Executive Order 13846, which blocks all property and interests of the sanctioned entities that fall under US jurisdiction or are controlled by US persons.
Additionally, any entity owned 50% or more, directly or indirectly, by one or more blocked persons is automatically designated and blocked as well.
The sanctions also prohibit US persons or businesses from transacting with the designated firms unless authorised by a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). This includes a blanket ban on contributing funds, goods, or services to or from any of the blocked companies.
Can sanctioned companies appeal?
The US Treasury clarified that its intention is not punitive but to encourage behavioural change.
Companies that believe they have grounds for removal can submit petitions to:
Email: Reconsideration@treasury.gov
Or contact the OFAC directly through official channels.
Petitioners can also refer to the Department of State’s Delisting Guidance for more information on navigating the appeal process.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.