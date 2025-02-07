Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Equity Fund”, named as Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities of large cap, mid cap and small cap companies.

Investment strategy: The investment strategy for the Fund will focus on a contrarian approach within the equity segment, supported by our INQUBE investment philosophy. The strategy provides a structured framework to identify and invest in fundamentally strong companies that appear attractively valued. The contrarian strategy seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies, such as potential undervaluation resulting from market overreaction to minor negative events or underreaction to significant positive developments. INQUBE, our investment philosophy, aids this approach by integrating disciplined research and rigorous evaluation of business fundamentals, management quality, and valuation to uncover opportunities in underappreciated sectors or stocks.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of large cap, mid cap, small cap companies.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund for 5 to 7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: 65% Nifty 500 TRI + 25% Nifty Composite Debt Index + 10% Price of Domestic Gold

Fund Managers: Nikhil Rungta, Sumit Bhatnagar, Pratik Harish

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 06 to Feb 20, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund.