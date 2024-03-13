HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

HDFC Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Index Funds”, named HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund. The scheme aims to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Realty Index TRI (Underlying Index).

Investment strategy: HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund will be managed passively with investments in stocks comprising the Underlying Index subject to tracking error.

Asset allocation: The scheme aims to invest in equity securities covered by the NIFTY Realty Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high-risk appetite should invest in the HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund for 5-7 years.

Risk associated: Very High level of risk.

Benchmark: NIFTY Realty Index (TRI).

Fund Managers: Mr. Nirman Morakhia and Mr. Arun Agarwal

The NFO is available for subscription from March 07 to March 21. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund.