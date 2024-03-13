iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

13 Mar 2024 , 11:47 AM

HDFC Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Index Funds”, named HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund. The scheme aims to generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY Realty Index TRI (Underlying Index).

Investment strategy: HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund will be managed passively with investments in stocks comprising the Underlying Index subject to tracking error.

Asset allocation: The scheme aims to invest in equity securities covered by the NIFTY Realty Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high-risk appetite should invest in the HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund for 5-7 years.

Risk associated: Very High level of risk.

Benchmark: NIFTY Realty Index (TRI).

Fund Managers: Mr. Nirman Morakhia and Mr. Arun Agarwal

The NFO is available for subscription from March 07 to March 21. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹100/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund.

Related Tags

  • HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund
  • HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund nfo
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:59 PM
Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:36 PM
Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:29 PM
Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|02:58 PM
Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Carbamazepine 200 mg

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Carbamazepine 200 mg

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|02:49 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.