ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Sectoral Fund”, named as ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund. The open ended fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in Equity & Equity related instruments of companies following Rural and/or allied theme.

Investment strategy: The Scheme shall follow an active investment strategy.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of rural theme companies.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty Rural TRI

Fund Managers: Sankaran Naren and Priyanka Khandelwal

The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 09 to Jan 23, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options.