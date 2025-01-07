Kotak Nifty SmallCap 250 Index Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “ELSS Fund”, named as Kotak Nifty SmallCap 250 Index Fund. The open ended scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index.

Investment strategy: To achieve the investment objective, the scheme will follow passive investment strategy with investments in stocks in the same proportion as in Nifty Smallcap 250 Index. The investment strategy would revolve around reducing the tracking error through regular rebalancing of the portfolio, taking into account the change in weights of stocks in the Index as well as the incremental collections/redemptions in the Scheme.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest in Nifty Smallcap 250 Index.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Kotak Nifty SmallCap 250 Index Fund for 7 to 10 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Nifty SmallCap 250 Index

Fund Managers: Devender Singhal, Satish Dondapati, and Abhishek Bisen

The NFO is available for subscription from Jan 06 to Jan 20, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹500/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Kotak Nifty SmallCap 250 Index Fund.