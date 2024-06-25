SBI Silver ETF NFO: Essential details you need to know

SBI Mutual Fund is launching NFO under its “Other Fund”, named as SBI Silver ETF. The open ended fund aims to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices, subject to tracking error.

Investment strategy: The scheme will use a “passive” or indexing approach to achieve scheme’s investment objective. The AMC does not make any judgments about the investment merit of a particular commodity, nor will it attempt to apply any economic, financial or market analysis.

Asset allocation: The Scheme will invest predominantly in silver and silver related instrument and government securities.

Who should invest?

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the SBI Silver ETF for 5 or more years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: Domestic price of silver

Fund Managers: Vandna Soni

The NFO is available for subscription from June 24 to June 27. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹5000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in SBI Silver ETF.