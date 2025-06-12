A subtle shift in equity fund flows as investors change strategy

EQUITY FUND INFLOWS – ROBUST BUT WANING
In the latest month of May 2025 for which AMFI data is available, the total inflows into equity funds was just about ₹19,012 Crore. This was lower than the net inflows into hybrid funds in May 2025 at ₹20,942 Crore; a rather uncommon trend. If you look at the flows into equity funds, it touched ₹41,157 Crore in December 2024, but has since been progressively waning; more than halving from those levels.
There are obvious reasons for this fall. This was the period when markets had touched new highs and then fallen sharply. Also, FPI selling was very high during this period. All these factors made individual investors cautious. Most of the retail investors were sitting on deep losses in their equity and mutual funds portfolios, which resulted in a slowdown in equity fund flows. But, more interesting is the mix of flows!
EQUITY FUND CATEGORIES WITH BEST FLOWS
The table below captures the month-wise flows into various categories of equity funds for last 7 months in a row. Here is a quick dekko.
|Fund Category
|May-25
|Apr-25
|Mar-25
|Feb-25
|Jan-25
|Dec-24
|Nov-24
|Cat Total
|Thematic Funds
|2,052
|2,001
|170
|5,712
|9,017
|15,332
|7,658
|41,942
|Flexi Cap Funds
|3,841
|5,542
|5,615
|5,104
|5,698
|4,731
|5,084
|35,615
|Mid-Cap Funds
|2,809
|3,314
|3,439
|3,407
|5,148
|5,093
|4,883
|28,093
|Large Cap Funds
|1,250
|2,671
|2,479
|2,866
|3,063
|2,011
|2,548
|16,888
|Small Cap Funds
|3,214
|4,000
|4,092
|3,722
|5,721
|4,668
|4,112
|29,529
|Large & Mid-Cap
|2,691
|2,552
|2,718
|2,656
|4,123
|3,812
|4,680
|23,232
|ELSS Funds
|-678
|-372
|735
|615
|797
|188
|619
|1,904
|Value/Contra Funds
|-92
|1,073
|1,553
|1,347
|1,556
|1,514
|2,088
|9,039
|Multi-Cap Funds
|2,999
|2,552
|2,753
|2,518
|3,567
|3,075
|3,626
|21,090
|Focused Funds
|947
|885
|1,386
|1,288
|783
|456
|430
|6,175
|Dividend Yield Funds
|-21
|51
|141
|69
|215
|277
|216
|948
|Monthly Totals
|19,012
|24,269
|25,081
|29,304
|39,688
|41,157
|35,944
Data Source: AMFI (All figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are obvious favourites visible in the equity fund categories. Here are some key highlights.
If you add up the permutations and combinations of lower cap funds and thematic funds; they have jointly accounted for 73% of all flows. Alpha is surely a big active driver.
SUBTLE SHIFT IN LEADERSHIP TRENDS AMONG EQUITY FUNDS
There is a very subtle shift happening in last 7 months and that is evident if you look at the leadership in each of these months. Between November 2024 and February 2025, the leadership in terms of flows clearly belonged to sectoral / thematic funds. Between March and May 2025, the leader in terms of monthly flows was flexi-cap funds. Investors have clearly shifted from looking for alpha in sector funds to looking for allocation alpha by combining large caps with mid-caps and small caps. It is more of an allocation approach.
To be fair, there has also been a drying up of sectoral / thematic NFOs since March 2025. However, the sharp fall in flows in flows into sector funds is clearly indicative of investors moving out of thematic fads. That is a good thing in retrospect!
