Anlon Healthcare Limited – A Pharma Intermediates Player

Anlon Healthcare Limited is a Gujarat based pharmaceutical API and intermediates manufacturer with a growing manufacturing presence. While the industry faces heavy competition from Chinese players, increasing domestic and international demand for high-quality APIs, rising exports, and supportive regulatory standards are driving growth.
Its IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, funding capex and meeting its working capital needs.
Offer Details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 86 to INR 91 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM):
Objectives of the IPO
Indian Pharmaceutical Industry – Overview
The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a significant and rapidly growing sector that plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and healthcare system. The industry is involved in the research, development, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products, including generic medicines, branded formulations, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The end customers of the industry include patients, hospitals, and healthcare providers, both domestically and internationally. The products and services offered by the industry include prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vaccines, diagnostic kits, and contract research and manufacturing services.
The Indian pharmaceutical industry can be broadly segmented into three key categories: Formulation, API, and Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) segments.
Industry Size and Growth Trends
The Indian pharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for affordable and high-quality medicines, growing exports, and supportive government initiatives. As of FY 2025, the industry is estimated to be worth approximately INR 4,741 billion, with a projected growth rate of 10% per annum, expected to reach INR 7,327 billion by FY 2030.
Segment-wise Growth Trends
The growth of the pharmaceutical industry can be segmented into two main categories: formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)
The growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry can be attributed to several key drivers:
Increasing Demand for Affordable Medicines: Government initiatives to improve access to affordable healthcare have increased demand for generic medicines, driving growth in the formulations segment.
Growing Exports: Rising global demand for high-quality APIs and pharmaceutical products has led to steady growth in exports.
Government Initiatives: Programs such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and promotion of bulk drug parks support the expansion of the industry.
Increasing Investment in R&D: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products, boosting growth and competitiveness.
Anlon Healthcare Limited: A Pharma Intermediates Player
Anlon Healthcare Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company was incorporated in 2013 as Anlon Ventures Private Limited and later renamed Anlon Healthcare Private Limited in 2015.
The company’s founders, Punitkumar R. Rasadia and Meet Atulkumar Vachhani, have been associated with the company since its inception and have played a pivotal role in shaping its business strategies and operations.
APIs and Finished Dosage Formulations constitute the bulk of its revenue (93% in FY25). In addition, it manufactures nutraceuticals. The following is a detailed description of its products:
Table: Key Products
|Pharma Industry Segment
|Applications
|Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
|Pharma Intermediates serve as a key starting material or as an advance intermediate for the manufacturing of APIs.
|Finished Dosage Formulations
|APIs serve as a raw material for preparation of various type of FDF like tablet, capsules, ointment, syrup, etc.
|Nutraceuticals Products
|APIs serve as a raw material for preparation of dietary supplements.
|Personal Care Products
|APIs serve as a raw material for preparation of personal care products, particularly piroctone olamine which is used in anti- dandruff products.
|Veterinary (Animal Health)
|APIs serve as a raw material for preparation of various formulation for animal health medicine
Source: RHP
In addition to domestic market, Anlon Healthcare exports its products to several international markets, including Italy, Germany, South Korea, China, and Brazil.
Table: Revenue by Geography (in INR Lakhs)
|Geography
|Fiscal 2025
|Fiscal 2024
|Fiscal2023
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|Amount
|% of Revenue
|India (domestic sales)
|11,639
|96.76%
|5,997
|90.07%
|10,085
|89.35%
|Overseas
|390
|3.24%
|661
|9.93%
|1,203
|10.65%
|Revenue from Operations
|12,029
|100.00%
|6,658
|100.00%
|11,288
|100.00%
Source: RHP
Competitive Landscape
Anlon Healthcare operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical intermediates industry. It faces high competition from many international as well as local players.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Significant Revenue drop in FY24: While the company has shown revenue growth over a 2-year period, its FY24 revenue witnessed a significant drop. This was due to non-operation of its manufacturing facility for a few months to prepare for compliance with Brazilian regulatory standards.
Stable margins over a 2-year period. Over the past 2 years, its EBTIDA margins have remained stable at 23.2% to 23.3%. However, they had dropped significantly in FY24 due to the closure of its manufacturing facility for a few months.
Table: Peer Comparison – Valuations
|Companies
|CMP
|EPS (INR)
|PE Ratio
|RONW (%)
|Anlon Healthcare limited
|91*
|6.37
|14.3
|25.51
|Listed peers Kronox Lab Sciences Limited
|180.9
|6.91
|26.18
|28.26
|AMI Organics Limited
|1158.35
|19.91
|58.18
|12.61
|Supriya Lifescience Limited
|683.35
|23.35
|29.27
|188.57
Source: RHP; * – Upper End of Price Band
Table: Peer Comparison – KPI
|Years
|FY’22
|FY’23
|FY’24
|CAGR
|Anlon Healthcare Limited
|Revenue from Operations
|5714.27
|11287.74
|6658.37
|7.95%
|Current Ratio
|2
|1.97
|2.01
|Debt Equity Ratio
|38.81
|9
|3.55
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio
|0.56
|1.46
|1.49
|EBDITA Margin
|23.25
|18.51
|23.35
|Profit after tax
|-10.77
|582
|965.71
|Net profit Ratio
|-0.19
|5.16
|14.5
|Return on Equity
|-6.29
|130.37
|67.99
|Return on Capital Employed
|9.38
|17.16
|16.29
|Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio
|2.22
|4.14
|2.89
|Supriya Lifesciences Limited
|Revenue from Operations
|53004.9
|46093.8
|57037
|3.73%
|Current Ratio
|4.99
|4.85
|5.17
|Debt Equity Ratio
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|EBDITA Margin
|41.21
|29.42
|31.6
|Profit after tax
|15181
|8985.7
|11911.4
|-11.42%
|Net profit Ratio
|28
|19
|20.5
|Return on Equity
|33.29
|13
|15
|Kronox Lab Sciences Limited
|Revenue from Operations
|8224.75
|9557.79
|8986.24
|4.53%
|Current Ratio
|3.23
|3.89
|6.07
|Debt Equity Ratio
|0.4
|0.15
|0
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio
|19.47
|192.86
|N.A.
|EBDITA Margin
|24.93
|24.24
|32.7
|Profit after tax
|1361.06
|1640.32
|2135.13
|25.25%
|Net profit Ratio
|0.16
|0.17
|0.24
|Return on Equity
|0.33
|0.26
|0.65
|Return on Capital Employed
|0.47
|0.43
|0.42
|Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio
|9.3
|6.01
|3.4
|AMI Organics Limited
|Revenue from Operations
|52013.5
|61673.4
|68758.29
|14.98%
|Current Ratio
|3.3
|2.87
|1.76
|Debt Equity Ratio
|0
|0.01
|0.3
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio
|0.63
|316.17
|2.47
|EBDITA Margin
|20.64
|20.59
|12.79
|Profit after tax
|7194.61
|11222.47
|4368.49
|-22.08%
|Net profit Ratio
|13.83
|13.51
|6.34
|Return on Equity
|21.1
|0.15
|0.07
|Return on Capital Employed
|0.19
|19.21
|9.34
Source: RHP
