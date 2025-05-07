iifl-logo
April 2025 – How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

7 May 2025 , 10:59 AM

STOCK MARKET BIG PICTURE FOR APRIL 2025

How did the Indian stock markets perform in April 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and thematic indices? Here is a quick dekko.

  1. Let us start with generic indices for April 2025. In this case, the 1-month returns were positive across all generic indices. The Nifty closed April 2025 with gains of 3.48%. The Nifty Midcap-50 was the star among generic indices gaining 5.18% in April 2025. Among smaller indices, mid-cap 100 index gained 4.76%, Mid-Cap Select gained 4.58%, while small cap returns were relatively subdued in April 2025.
  2. What about thematic indices in April 2025? Amidst a slew of fresh orders, the Rafale deal, and the tensions on the Indo-Pak border; the Nifty India Defence gained 11.51%. Nifty Capital Markets was another star performer at 9.37%. Other star performers included SME Index and the Transport & Logistics index. Among the business groups, Tata group stocks came under pressure and gave negative returns in April 2025.
  3. Let us turn to strategy indices in April 2025? With the theme shifting on a different plane from global plays to domestic plays, the various strategy indices were relatively neutral. Among the better performing strategies; Low Volatility 50 generated 4.51%, Alpha Low Volatility 4.37%, and Quality Low Volatility generated 4.16%. The focus was on stability.

Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they have performed in terms of returns, risk, and how they fare on valuations.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?

The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.

Sectoral
Index		 1-Year
Returns		 3-Year
Returns		 5-Year
Returns
Nifty Financial Services 20.77 17.32 20.70
Nifty Healthcare Index 18.03 19.48 21.13
Nifty non-Banks 16.17 20.30 23.65
Nifty Pharma 15.53 18.28 19.30
Nifty Private Bank 12.77 15.26 19.10
Nifty Bank 12.51 16.12 21.37
Nifty IT 10.37 6.38 22.83
Nifty Consumer Durables 7.53 11.00 23.28
Nifty FMCG 6.07 15.89 16.61
Nifty Auto -0.02 27.32 31.58
Nifty Oil & Gas -4.53 11.94 22.23
Nifty Metal -5.81 11.87 37.70
Nifty Realty -8.73 26.33 36.86
Nifty PSU Bank -13.36 35.05 38.73
Nifty Media -19.50 -10.51 6.08

Data Source: NSE Indices

There are some interesting takeaways on 1 year returns.

  • Like in February and March, BFSI led 1-year returns in April also. Nifty Financial Services Index leads with 20.777% returns in last one year; followed by Healthcare at 18.03% and NBFCs at 16.17%. Six out fifteen sectors gave negative returns; with the worst being Media -19.50% and PSU banks -13.36%. Globally vulnerable sectors have suffered in the last two quarters. On a 5-year basis, all sectors have given positive CAGR returns.
  • Out of the 15 sectors, 9 sectors gave positive returns in last 1 year,  while 6 gave negative returns. The 15 sectors gave average returns of 4.52% in last 1 year. While the top-5 sectors gave 16.65%, bottom 5 gave -10.39%. Media is the only sector to yield negative returns even over 3-years.

HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?

Returns are one side of the coin. Here is a look at the risk perspective.

Sectoral
Index		 1-Year
Volatility		 1-Year
Beta		 1-Year
Correlation		 1-Year
R2
Nifty Realty 31.00 1.49 0.72 0.52
Nifty PSU Bank 29.83 1.48 0.74 0.55
Nifty Media 28.00 1.10 0.59 0.35
Nifty Metal 27.75 1.43 0.77 0.60
Nifty Oil & Gas 24.94 1.34 0.81 0.65
Nifty non-Banks 22.23 1.26 0.85 0.72
Nifty IT 21.64 0.82 0.57 0.32
Nifty Auto 21.03 1.11 0.79 0.63
Nifty Consumer Durables 19.82 0.93 0.70 0.49
Nifty Financial Services 17.99 1.06 0.88 0.78
Nifty Bank 17.83 1.04 0.87 0.76
Nifty Private Bank 17.77 1.00 0.85 0.72
Nifty Pharma 17.52 0.68 0.58 0.34
Nifty Healthcare Index 16.82 0.67 0.60 0.36
Nifty FMCG 14.92 0.46 0.46 0.21

Data Source: NSE Indices

The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation) starting with the most volatile sectors to the least volatile sectors. 

  • In terms of standard deviation of returns; Realty, PSU banks, metals, and oil & gas remain most volatile, despite pressure in recent months. Over a longer timeframe higher volatility has been compensated by higher returns over 3 and 5 year horizons. Healthcare remains the only sector to give top class returns despite low volatility.
  • The 15 sectors had average volatility of 21.94% and average beta of 1.06, which approximately reflects Nifty. A total of 10 of the 15 sectors were aggressive with beta of more than 1. FMCG, IT and Pharma still are the best portfolio diversification bets, due to low correlation with Nifty.

SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR

Finally, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of April 2025.

Sectoral

Index

 Price/Earnings
(P/E Ratio)		 Price / Book
(P/BV)		 Dividend
Yield
Nifty Consumer Durables 74.39 15.06 0.38
Nifty FMCG 44.93 10.80 1.95
Nifty Realty 42.99 5.12 0.41
Nifty Healthcare Index 38.47 6.03 0.52
Nifty Pharma 32.82 5.34 0.64
Nifty IT 26.85 7.41 3.02
Nifty non-Banks 22.98 3.55 0.85
Nifty Auto 21.82 4.72 0.91
Nifty Metal 19.93 2.49 2.42
Nifty Financial Services 17.26 3.02 0.83
Nifty Private Bank 16.41 2.39 0.55
Nifty Bank 13.97 2.35 0.95
Nifty Oil & Gas 13.39 1.67 2.75
Nifty PSU Bank 6.92 1.27 2.26
Nifty Media 0.00 1.23 1.04

Data Source: NSE Indices

Here are key takeaways from the three valuation parameters. 

  • Consumer durables, FMCG, and Realty are still having the richest valuations. Post tariffs, there is a shift to domestic plays like FMCG and Consumer durables, so valuations may only get steeper. The sharp correction has made many sectors attractive in dividend yield terms. For instance, IT at 3.02%, Oil & Gas at 2.75%, Metals at 2.42%, PSU Banks at 2.26%, and FMCG at 1.95% stand out as Dividend Yield picks.
  • The average P/E of all sectors stands at 26.21X, a small bounce from March. The average dividend yield looks relatively attractive at 1.30%.

Sectoral returns have shown positive traction in April 2025; although the shift is now clearly away from global plays to domestic stories.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • nifty
  • Nifty50
  • NiftyIT
  • RiskReturn
  • SectorIndex
  • Valuations
Sonata Software posts 2.56% y-o-y decline in Q4 net profit

Whatsapp
8 May 2025|02:41 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 8, 2025

8 May 2025|02:24 PM
Coal India logs net profit of ₹9,604 Crore

8 May 2025|01:02 PM
Tata Chemicals reports net loss of ₹56 Crore in Q4

8 May 2025|12:29 PM
United Breweries Reports 20.5% YoY Profit Growth in Q4 Result

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

