April 2025 – How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

STOCK MARKET BIG PICTURE FOR APRIL 2025
How did the Indian stock markets perform in April 2025, in terms of generic, sectoral, and thematic indices? Here is a quick dekko.
Let us turn specifically to the sectoral indices and how they have performed in terms of returns, risk, and how they fare on valuations.
HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?
The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Returns
|3-Year
Returns
|5-Year
Returns
|Nifty Financial Services
|20.77
|17.32
|20.70
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|18.03
|19.48
|21.13
|Nifty non-Banks
|16.17
|20.30
|23.65
|Nifty Pharma
|15.53
|18.28
|19.30
|Nifty Private Bank
|12.77
|15.26
|19.10
|Nifty Bank
|12.51
|16.12
|21.37
|Nifty IT
|10.37
|6.38
|22.83
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|7.53
|11.00
|23.28
|Nifty FMCG
|6.07
|15.89
|16.61
|Nifty Auto
|-0.02
|27.32
|31.58
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-4.53
|11.94
|22.23
|Nifty Metal
|-5.81
|11.87
|37.70
|Nifty Realty
|-8.73
|26.33
|36.86
|Nifty PSU Bank
|-13.36
|35.05
|38.73
|Nifty Media
|-19.50
|-10.51
|6.08
Data Source: NSE Indices
There are some interesting takeaways on 1 year returns.
HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?
Returns are one side of the coin. Here is a look at the risk perspective.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Volatility
|1-Year
Beta
|1-Year
Correlation
|1-Year
R2
|Nifty Realty
|31.00
|1.49
|0.72
|0.52
|Nifty PSU Bank
|29.83
|1.48
|0.74
|0.55
|Nifty Media
|28.00
|1.10
|0.59
|0.35
|Nifty Metal
|27.75
|1.43
|0.77
|0.60
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|24.94
|1.34
|0.81
|0.65
|Nifty non-Banks
|22.23
|1.26
|0.85
|0.72
|Nifty IT
|21.64
|0.82
|0.57
|0.32
|Nifty Auto
|21.03
|1.11
|0.79
|0.63
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|19.82
|0.93
|0.70
|0.49
|Nifty Financial Services
|17.99
|1.06
|0.88
|0.78
|Nifty Bank
|17.83
|1.04
|0.87
|0.76
|Nifty Private Bank
|17.77
|1.00
|0.85
|0.72
|Nifty Pharma
|17.52
|0.68
|0.58
|0.34
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|16.82
|0.67
|0.60
|0.36
|Nifty FMCG
|14.92
|0.46
|0.46
|0.21
Data Source: NSE Indices
The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation) starting with the most volatile sectors to the least volatile sectors.
SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR
Finally, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of April 2025.
|Sectoral
Index
|Price/Earnings
(P/E Ratio)
|Price / Book
(P/BV)
|Dividend
Yield
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|74.39
|15.06
|0.38
|Nifty FMCG
|44.93
|10.80
|1.95
|Nifty Realty
|42.99
|5.12
|0.41
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|38.47
|6.03
|0.52
|Nifty Pharma
|32.82
|5.34
|0.64
|Nifty IT
|26.85
|7.41
|3.02
|Nifty non-Banks
|22.98
|3.55
|0.85
|Nifty Auto
|21.82
|4.72
|0.91
|Nifty Metal
|19.93
|2.49
|2.42
|Nifty Financial Services
|17.26
|3.02
|0.83
|Nifty Private Bank
|16.41
|2.39
|0.55
|Nifty Bank
|13.97
|2.35
|0.95
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|13.39
|1.67
|2.75
|Nifty PSU Bank
|6.92
|1.27
|2.26
|Nifty Media
|0.00
|1.23
|1.04
Data Source: NSE Indices
Here are key takeaways from the three valuation parameters.
Sectoral returns have shown positive traction in April 2025; although the shift is now clearly away from global plays to domestic stories.
