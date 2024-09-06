iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Are Indian retail investments in equity much higher?

6 Sep 2024 , 01:24 PM

REPORTING OF HOUSEHOLD SAVINGS IN CAPITAL MARKETS

In India, the household savings and household flows into capital markets are reported on a periodic basis by the MOSPI in the National Accounts Statistics, as well as by the RBI in the RBI bulletin on a periodic basis. In the last few years, there have been concerns that despite the rapid growth in the number of demat accounts, number of trading accounts and the number of systematic investment plans (SIPs), the total household savings in the capital markets is not really increasing at the same pace. Obviously, something is not fitting into the entire story. Let us look at the numbers and compare with other signals.

Let us look at the resource mobilization as reported by the RBI. For example, the total resource mobilization by capital markets from households in FY21 was ₹1.25 Trillion. This increased to ₹2.14 Trillion in FY23. While there has been growth, it is not matching with the growth we have seen in demat accounts, trading accounts, and SIPs in the post-COVID phase. Similarly, if you look at the household stock invested in capital markets, it has grown from ₹17.3 Trillion to ₹23.68 Trillion between FY21 and FY23. In a recent white paper put out by SEBI, they have noted that the current methodology is not fully representative and many of the finer aspects of the capital markets are not captured in the current methodology. Which is why, this SBI White Paper becomes a lot more interesting.

HOW IS THE CALCULATION METHODOLOGY CURRENTLY?

Currently, the RBI and the National Account Statistics collect the household savings in capital markets in a traditional structured manner. For instance, the data on resource mobilized through Equity and Debt is sourced from the SEBI Monthly Bulletin. The RBI directly imputes the retail quota of 35% in case of equity mobilizations in the primary market and 40% in case of debt mobilizations in the primary market. The focus is primarily on the resources mobilized by individuals and HUFs through the capital markets route. In addition, the realm of Dawood’s policy also includes offer for sale (OFS), follow-on public offer (FPO) and rights & Rights and 40 per cent of public issuance of debt, respectively as being mobilized from Individuals and HUFs.

There are also shortcomings in the way the household savings are stored in capital market assets. Currently, for arriving at the asset value of the households in India, only the Assets Under Management (AUM) in mutual funds by High Networth Individuals and Retails are considered. The source for the data is category-wise AUM data as reported by AMFI.

WHAT ARE THE CHANGES TO THE METHODOLOGY THAT SEBI IS PROPOSING?

The SEBI White paper has proposed some key changes to the methodology of computing and reporting the household savings in capital markets. Broadly, these changes pertain to the categorization of investors, the instruments to be included, and new categories of assets to be added to the list. The idea is to make it more comprehensive and ensure that the numbers are reflective of the retail influence on overall capital markets. Here are some of the key changes proposed by SEBI in its white paper.

  1. Currently, in the definition of households, only individual stock holders, high net worth investors (HNIs) and HUF stock holders find a place. Under the proposed methodology, SEBI has suggested to include all domestic individuals irrespective of income levels in this list. Also, non-individuals like non-profit individuals serving households (NPISH) is proposed to be included in this list. The NPISH includes NGOs, charities, and trusts.

  2. Let us now turn to the proposed changes to the instruments to be included in the reading of householders savings in capital markets. Currently, as part of fresh flows, only 35% of primary equity issues and 40% of primary debt issued are include. In the proposed methodology, SEBI has suggested that the actual amounts raised via debt and equity by the categories mentioned above, via primary markets and secondary markets must be included in the flow calculation.

  3. In the present calculation, only the net flows into mutual funds as reported by AMFI are calculated. In the methodology proposed by SEBI, apart from the net flows into mutual funds, the flow data into mutual funds and ETF funds should also be considered. In addition, SEBI has also suggested that many of the recent additions to capital market instruments like REITs, INVITs etc are not included. In the proposed SEBI model, it has also suggested that such products also be included to get an asset allocation picture.

  4. There are also some gaps in the methodology to value the stock of assets held by the individuals. In the current methodology, the AUM data for HNIs and Retail is only considered while the value of individual and HNI holdings in equity and bonds in the secondary markets are not included. According to the proposed methodology, apart from the individual data and HNI data, the NPISH data (pertaining to charitable trusts) must also be in this AUM. Currently, values of direct equity and debt are not reported at market value. SEBI has suggested to include that too in the stock value computation of Indian households. Of course, the valuation of REITs and INVITs will also be added.

  5. SEBI has also proposed changes to the instruments to be included under the definition of household assets. In the equity segment, it is suggested that preferential issuances in the primary market and OFS executed through the stock exchange platform also be included in the list. In addition, the debt segment can include private placed debt, municipal debt, and securitized data of obligations. On the holding data, the new methodology will also cover all the instruments above.

Having seen the proposed changes, the big question is how will it impact the data on resource mobilization and capital market stock.

SEBI PROPOSED CHANGES COULD MAKE NUMBERS MORE ATTRACTIVE

The impact on the flows and the impact on total capital market stock is likely to be substantial if these changes are implemented. For instance, We have presented the SEBI simulation of flows and stock and the difference it makes. The table is a quick gist.

Particulars

Existing
Methodology

Proposed
Methodology

Change due to new methodology

Household Resources Mobilized in the fiscal year FY23

2,14,293 Crore

3,30,598 Crore

54.3% Higher

Household Resources Mobilized in the fiscal year FY24

Not Available

3,52,906 Crore

Not comparable

Household Asset stock value in the fiscal year FY23

23,69,793 Crore

83,83,011 Crore

253.7% Higher

Household Asset stock value in the fiscal year FY24

Not Available

1,27,82,637 Crore

Not comparable

Data Source: SEBI / RBI / National Accounts Statistics.

As can be seen from the above data, the old methodology does not use actual numbers, ignores the direct equity markets, and also does not consider the new instruments like REITs and INVITs. It is expected that the new methodology will give a better picture of the quantum of household savings in the capital markets (both direct and indirect) ownership of capital market asset classes.

Related Tags

  • GDP
  • HouseholdAssetMix
  • HouseholdSavings
  • HouseholdWealth
  • MOSPI
  • RBI
  • savings
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|02:17 PM
Devyani International’s net loss widens in Q4

Devyani International’s net loss widens in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|02:07 PM
Power Mech Projects post robust Q4 growth; stock shoots ~8%

Power Mech Projects post robust Q4 growth; stock shoots ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|01:07 PM
Lloyds Engineering Bags ₹20.67 Crore Order from Cochin Shipyard for Naval Fin Stabilizers

Lloyds Engineering Bags ₹20.67 Crore Order from Cochin Shipyard for Naval Fin Stabilizers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|12:40 PM
Hindustan Copper board to consider ₹500-Crore bond issue

Hindustan Copper board to consider ₹500-Crore bond issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|12:08 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.