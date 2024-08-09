As the yen strengthens, does India have to worry?

HOW STRONG IS THE JAPANESE CURRENCY?
Indian markets have been often subjected to global vagaries. Normally, it is cues from the US, UK, Europe, China, or the Middle East. You rarely find Indian investors overtly worrying about what is happening in Japan. However, this time it is different. The sudden strength in the Japanese Yen has caused a lot of problems for Indian investors and Indian businesses. Let us first understand how much the Japanese Yen has strengthened against the Indian rupee. We look at the INRJPY table below.
|Date
|Price
|Open
|High
|Low
|Aug 07, 2024
|1.7470
|1.7245
|1.7543
|1.7228
|Aug 06, 2024
|1.7242
|1.7355
|1.7423
|1.7167
|Aug 05, 2024
|1.7355
|1.7525
|1.7565
|1.6861
|Aug 02, 2024
|1.7486
|1.7842
|1.7883
|1.7473
|Aug 01, 2024
|1.7838
|1.7918
|1.8022
|1.7747
|Jul 31, 2024
|1.7915
|1.8250
|1.8363
|1.7871
|Jul 30, 2024
|1.8242
|1.8389
|1.8541
|1.8232
|Jul 29, 2024
|1.8386
|1.8369
|1.8434
|1.8278
|Jul 26, 2024
|1.8353
|1.8385
|1.8481
|1.8290
|Jul 25, 2024
|1.8380
|1.8383
|1.8431
|1.8154
|Jul 24, 2024
|1.8379
|1.8593
|1.8633
|1.8290
|Jul 23, 2024
|1.8589
|1.8770
|1.8780
|1.8589
|Jul 22, 2024
|1.8765
|1.8804
|1.8836
|1.8676
|Jul 19, 2024
|1.8808
|1.8827
|1.8880
|1.8769
|Jul 18, 2024
|1.8823
|1.8681
|1.8831
|1.8591
|Jul 17, 2024
|1.8679
|1.8957
|1.8987
|1.8670
|Jul 16, 2024
|1.8953
|1.8917
|1.9008
|1.8908
|Jul 15, 2024
|1.8908
|1.8903
|1.8970
|1.8808
|Jul 12, 2024
|1.8904
|1.9016
|1.9095
|1.8844
|Jul 11, 2024
|1.9011
|1.9354
|1.9372
|1.8853
|Jul 10, 2024
|1.9355
|1.9325
|1.9381
|1.9311
|Jul 09, 2024
|1.9314
|1.9259
|1.9347
|1.9251
|Jul 08, 2024
|1.9254
|1.9244
|1.9305
|1.9200
Data Source: Investor.Com
Remember, Japan is one of the few developed currencies that is cheaper than India. Exactly a month ago, you needed ¥1.9314 to buy an Indian Rupee, but by August 07, 2024, you need just ¥1.747 to buy one Indian rupee. In short, in the last one month, the rupee has weakened by -9.27% against the Japanese yen, or you can say the Yen has strengthened against the rupee. If you take the full move from lows to highs, then the Indian rupee has actually weakened by -13.00% against the Japanese Yen. However, the story is not about rupee weakness but about Yen strength. The Japanese currency has appreciated against most major currencies globally, including the US Dollar.
WHY IS THE JAPANESE YEN HARDENING?
The hardening of the Japanese Yen was part of a major policy shift undertaken by the Bank of Japan, under its new governor, Kazuo Ueda. First a quick background. For almost more than a decade, the Japanese central bank had kept rates in the negative and had fuelled liquidity in the system through bond purchases. However, that also had the impact of distorting the markets. What actually urged the Bank of Japan to change its stance was the spike in inflation in the Japanese economy. The persistently weak Yen and higher wages led to a spike in inflation. The Bank of Japan had not choice but to tighten the money bags. Earlier this year, the Bank of Japan had announced its intent to tighten the economy. Apart from the rate hikes, the Bank of Japan is also cutting its asset purchase program by half.
The rate hike was undertaken on July 31, 2024 when the benchmark rates in Japan were raised from -0.10% to +0.25%. This is the largest rate hike since 2007 and it is not surprising. Against, the inflation long term target of 2%, the Japanese inflation had spiked to above 4% by 2023. At a time when central banks across the world were hiking rates to control inflation, Japan held status quo on rates. Even after the rate hike, the rate of inflation stands at 2.6%, which is 60 bps above the long term average. The governor Kazuo Ueda has said that the Bank of Japan would continue to raise rates till inflation was reined in. He also said that the upper limit now may not be 0.50% but 1.00%. More than the rate hike, it is this hawkish outlook that has spooked global currency and the global markets. The Yen strength is not good news for India for a variety of reasons.
IMPACT ON THE JAPANESE YEN CARRY TRADE
Indians have been hearing about this yen carry trade a lot in the last few days. The reasons are not far to seek. Japanese Yen has been one of the most preferred currencies for carry trade. In a carry trade, the trader borrows money in the market with the lowest interest rates and then deploys the funds in other more aggressive markets for alpha. The Japanese Yen carry trade has worked seamlessly for another reason. Apart from being a hard currency, the Japanese Yen has generally been stable due to the large current account surplus that Japan runs. According to the NSDL data, close to ₹2.05 Trillion of Japanese FPI investments are there in India. However, it is not just these monies that will be impacted. Many of the proprietary books based out of Singapore and Hong Kong also borrowing in Japan and deploy the funds in arbitrage trades in India. Hence it will be a double whammy.
The problem is that the economics of carry trade change drastically if there is a sudden hardening of the Yen. That is because the borrowing has to be repaid in Yen and you now need to shell out more of other currencies for the same amount of Yen. Just consider this example. If an investor borrows at under 1% in Japan and deploys it at 5% in another market, it is a great arbitrage. However, if the Yen appreciates by more than 4% in the meantime, then the trade is left with negative returns. That is why, the moment the yen starts to appreciate beyond its normal range, there is a rush to unwind the Yen carry trades. That was one of the major reasons impacting the stock markets across Asia, including India.
HOW WILL THE STRONGER YEN IMPACT INDIAN BUSINESS?
The impact is likely to be there, although it is likely to be limited. Let us look at some of the obvious implications of a 13% stronger yen in the last one month.
Clearly the macro risks at an economy level or at the level of financial markets is likely to be limited. However, one must keep a watch on companies with an exposure to Japan for their regular business.
INDIAN COMPANIES EXPOSED TO JAPAN
The exposure of Indian companies to the Japanese economy and the Japanese currency comes in different ways. Here is a quick sampler.
Apart from these there are the government sponsored NBFCs that have borrowed in Yen, but we have talked about that in detail.
The bottom line is that if this is just a one-off appreciation in the Yen, it may not impact Indian businesses too much. However, if this is going to be a secular trend with the Yen consistently hardening, then it could create challenges in the future. For now, the impact appears to be limited; in scope and intensity.
