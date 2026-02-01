iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Budget 2026 – Winners & Losers

1 Feb 2026 , 08:18 PM

The Union Budget 2026 reinforced fiscal discipline and sustained India’s investment-led growth strategy, with a fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP, capex rising to ₹12.2 lakh crore, and a focus on high-quality, sector-diversified infrastructure spending that included semiconductors, electronics, and pharmaceuticals alongside traditional roads and railways. While the Budget signalled long-term productivity and industrial diversification, equity markets reacted negatively due to higher STT on futures and options and the reclassification of buyback proceeds as capital gains, which raised trading costs and reduced corporate flexibility, particularly affecting derivatives participants, brokerages, and large-cap corporates. The lack of new liquidity or foreign flow incentives further weighed on sentiment, leading Nifty to decline despite the macro fundamentals remaining broadly intact.

Following are the key winners and losers

Data Center Stocks – Significant Positive

The Union Budget 2026 introduces a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign cloud and data service providers that deliver services globally using India‑based data centres, significantly lowering the effective tax burden on future profits and improving long‑term project IRRs for capital‑intensive builds. This policy, paired with a 15% safe‑harbour cost regime, aims to attract hyperscale cloud investments, accelerate capacity expansion, and strengthen India’s position as a global digital infrastructure hub. A diverse range of data center focused firms benefit:

  • Data centre parks & real estate players like Anant Raj Industries etc.
  • Cloud services & infrastructure providers like E2E Networks, Netweb Technologies, Orient Technologies etc.
  • Construction & power infra support providers like Techno Electric & Engineering, Cummins India etc.

Indian IT Services – Mild Positive

Government raised the safe harbour threshold for IT services from ₹ 300 cr to ₹ 2000 cr and introduced a uniform ~15% margin, reducing tax and transfer pricing uncertainty for large and mid-tier firms. Proposals to fast-track Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) further improved cash flow visibility. While the measures are mildly positive, they reinforce predictable margins and compliance certainty.

EMS Firms – Positive

Outlay for Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)has been increased to ₹ 40,000 crore, aiming to boost local production of components, semiconductors, and high-value electronics and attract long-term capex into India’s EMS ecosystem. EMS players like Amber, Kaynes, Syrma SGS, Dixon etc. continue to be beneficiaries of this.

PSU Banks – Negative

The Budget 2026 set a record government borrowing of ₹ 17.2 lakh crore for FY27, raising concerns over higher bond yields. Given the high government bond holdings of PSU banks, this would result in material MTM losses for the PSU banks. As a result, PSU banks corrected sharply during the day.

FMCG – Negative

The Budget 2026 increased excise duties on tobacco and doubled the TCS rate on alcoholic liquor, hitting volumes and margins. ITC Ltd saw its stock decline as markets priced in near-term margin pressures. The absence of any major personal tax relief or GST reforms limited upside for broader FMCG demand.

Exchange and Brokerage Stocks – Significant Negative

The Union Budget 2026 sharply raised STT on equity derivatives, with futures up from 0.02% to 0.05% (+150%) and options premiums from 0.10% to 0.15% (+50%), effective 1 April 2026. Given that derivatives account for a significant portion of brokerage revenues and exchange trading volume, the impact was significantly negative for capital market stocks like brokerages and exchanges. Absent offsetting measures to boost participation, near‑term earnings growth for brokers and exchanges is likely subdued.

Shipping & Logistics – Significant Positive

In addition to a 9% higher capex, there was a targeted push into freight, waterways and ports, directly benefiting shipping and logistics names. Key measures include new Dedicated Freight Corridors, operationalisation of 20 national waterways, a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme to lift inland and coastal shipping’s share of freight, and a ~48% higher outlay (~₹5,165 cr) for the ports, shipping & waterways ministry, all of which reduce logistics costs and expand cargo capacity. This was a significant positive for shipping and related stocks including Container Corp, Dredging Corp, Essar Shipping etc.

Related Tags

  • #Budget2026
  • #DerivativeTax
  • #InfraPush
  • #Winners
  • Losers
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.