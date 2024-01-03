What Are Revised Estimates?

Revised Estimates are mid-year review of possible expenditure, taking into account the trend of expenditure, New Services and New Instrument of Services etc. Revised Estimates are not voted by the Parliament, and hence by itself do not provide a35ny authority for expenditure. Any additional projections made in the Revised Estimates need to be authorized for expenditure through the Parliamentâ€™s approval or by Re-appropriation order.
