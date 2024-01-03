What is meant by the term Vote on Account ?

Since Parliament is not able to vote the entire budget before the commencement of the new financial year, the necessity to keep enough finance at the disposal of the Government in order to allow it to run the administration of the country remains.

A special provision is, therefore, made for “Vote on Account” by which the Government obtains the Vote of Parliament for a sum sufficient to incur expenditure on various items for a part of the year.

Normally, the Vote on Account is taken for two months only. But during election year or when it is anticipated that the main Demands and Appropriation Bill will take longer than two months, the Vote on Account may be for a period exceeding two months.