Come September, expect rate cuts; says FOMC minutes

GROWTH CONCERNS, NOT INFLATION, TO DRIVE RATE CUT IN SEPTEMBER
There was not much of a surprise in the FOMC minutes of the July 31 meeting, published on August 21, 2024; a full 3 weeks after the Fed statement. Incidentally, while the RBI publishes its MPC minutes 2 weeks after the policy statement, the Fed takes a week longer. The July 31 policy statement of the US Fed was quite explicit about the possibility of a rate cut in September. While the Fed continues to hold its stance that it would be looking at inflation showing a downward trend, the minutes indicate that there is sufficient consensus internally in the FOMC that the time was ripe to start cutting the rates. That was evident in the way the treasury yields fell after the minutes were announced. However, there are still voices of dissent internally in the FOMC. For instance, Michelle Bowman and Raphael Bostic have indicated in recent speeches that September may be too early to take a rate cut call and they would be more comfortable cutting rates towards the end of 2024.
What, possibly, tipped the scales in favour of the dovish club in the FOMC was the growth concerns as manifested in the July labour data. In fact, July 2024 saw the unemployment rate surge to 4.3%. Just about a year back, the rate of unemployment was at around 3.5%, a level that is described in the lexicon of economists as full employment. It was not just the unemployment rate that went up in July but even the jobless claims went up sharply. That had led to concerns that the so-called hard landing was finally setting in. In addition, the GDP growth had slowed sharply to just 1.4% in the first quarter of 2024, although it had bounced to 2.8% in the second quarter. However, the slowing industrial output does raise the spectre of an economic slowdown in the US. After managing to hold GDP growth in the positive through the rate hike period, the last thing the US wants in an election year is a perceptible slowdown in growth. Eventually, it is the fear of a slowdown in growth that could tip the scales in favour of a rate cut in September; rather than the fall in inflation.
CIRCA FED MINUTES (AUGUST 2024) – SEVEN KEY READINGS
The minutes of the June Fed meeting were published by the FOMC late on August 21, 2024. Here are our 6 key readings from the FOMC minutes and its implications for the future trajectory of interest rates.
At the end of the day, the proof of the pudding lies in the eating. We have to wait and watch if the Fed cuts rates in September and the outlook it gives. In the past, the experience has been that when the CME Fedwatch oversteps the Fed outlook, it is the CME Fedwatch that falls in line eventually.
FED MINUTES AND THE IMPACT ON CME FEDWATCH
The table below captures the rate cut probabilities over the next 10 Fed meetings, based on the implied probabilities in the Fed futures trading; post the Fed minutes publication.
|Fed Meet
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|34.5%
|65.5%
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|15.5%
|48.4%
|36.0%
|Nil
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|5.6%
|27.4%
|44.0%
|23.1%
|Nil
|Nil
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|7.6%
|28.9%
|42.1%
|21.0%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Mar-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|1.4%
|10.1%
|30.5%
|39.6%
|18.5%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Apr-25
|Nil
|0.8%
|6.2%
|21.3%
|35.5%
|28.0%
|8.3%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Jun-25
|0.6%
|5.0%
|17.9%
|32.3%
|29.6%
|12.7%
|1.9%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Jul-25
|2.7%
|10.3%
|23.9%
|31.2%
|22.6%
|8.2%
|1.1%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Sep-25
|10.4%
|20.5%
|29.4%
|24.8%
|11.8%
|2.9%
|0.3%
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
If you look at the probabilities compared to the previous minutes, there is substantial change. The CME Fedwatch is pencilling in very aggressive rate cuts by the Fed between September 2024 and September 2025, something that in no in sync with the indications given out by the Fed. Here is what the CME Fedwatch expects at 3 key milestone points.
It is hard to fathom what could be the justification for the CME Fedwatch to get so aggressively dovish. Falling inflation alone cannot justify such sharp rate cuts, so apparently the CME Fedwatch expects weak growth to accompany low inflation. That is the only economic crisis situation that could even remotely justify such aggression in rate cuts.
BETWEEN THE LINES OF THE AUGUST 2024 FED MINUTES
The FOMC minutes of the June meeting, published on August 21, 2024, showed the first signs of a likely rate cut. Here is what we read between the lines.
For now, the Fed has given its first official hint that the first rate cut could happen in September 2024. However, the big question is; what happens after that. Fed is ambivalent and the CME Fedwatch is super-aggressive on the dovish side. The truth, probably, lies somewhere in between.
HOW WILL RBI INTERPRET AUGUST FOMC MINUTES
The RBI had implemented its last rate hike in February 2023 and has since held rates static for the next 9 meetings; including the August 2024 MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting. There are two sides to the story that is emerging now. Firstly, food inflation continues to be high, and the latest inflation reading of 3.54% for July 2024 should be seen more as an exception than a rule. The base effect can be deceptive and once the base effect normalizes, food inflation would continue to be high. On the other hand, although growth is still robust, one can see the impact on the rising cost of funds of corporates. In Q2FY25, corporate India reported higher operating margins (OPM), but net profits fell by 4% due to higher interest costs. This is something that the RBI is conscious of and it would not want the situation to deteriorate beyond a point.
For now, the RBI would be on wait-and-watch mode till the US actually cuts the repo rates in September. The RBI has the luxury of a few more data points on consumer inflation, IIP, and core sector; which will provide the perfect backdrop for the RBI to take a data-driven call on interest rates. There are also fundamental compulsions for the RBI to cut rates. The real interest continues to hover around 2% while the current repo rates are a full 135 bps above the pre-COVID levels. With growth normalizing and much higher than pre-COVID levels, it is time the RBI also started to turn dovish. One can expect the story to unravel in October 2024.
