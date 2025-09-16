iifl-logo

CPI Edges Up: Food inflation picks up; Housing and Miscellaneous Lead

16 Sep 2025 , 12:25 PM

The most recent CPI inflation (August 2025) was up marginally at 2.07%, a tad higher than the July rate of 1.61%. This is the first increase in CPI inflation in 2025 and is within consensus estimates. Factors contributing to the month include food (0.05%), miscellaneous (5.05%), alcoholic beverages (4.03%), housing (3.09%), clothing and footwear (2.33%), energy and home maintenance services (2.43%), and tobacco(1.25%).

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

date YoY (%)
Sep-2024 5.49
Oct-2024 6.21
Nov-2024 5.48
Dec-2024 5.22
Jan-2025 4.26
Feb-2025 3.61
Mar-2025 3.34
Apr-2025 3.16
May-2025 2.82
Jun-2025 2.1
Jul-2025 1.61
01/08/25 2.07

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%)
Aug-2025 CPI.Tobacco 1.25
Aug-2025 CPI.Apparel 2.33
01/08/25 CPI.Food 0.05
Aug-2025 CPI.Miscellaneous 5.05
Aug-2025 CPI.Energy_Household 2.43
Aug-2025 CPI.Alcohol 4.03
Aug-2025 CPI.Housing 3.09

Source: MOSPI

 

Food Deflation Eases

Consumer Food Price Index Inflation remains in the negative territory and has been a key drag on overall inflation. However, it has inched up to -0.69%, upwards from July’s -1.76%.

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

date YoY (%)
Sep-2024 9.24
Oct-2024 10.87
Nov-2024 9.04
Dec-2024 8.39
Jan-2025 5.97
Feb-2025 3.75
Mar-2025 2.69
Apr-2025 1.78
May-2025 0.99
Jun-2025 -1.01
Jul-2025 -1.76
Aug-2025 -0.69

Source: MOSPI

Core CPI Slips below 2% in August 2025 as Services Remain Primary Inflation Drivers.

August 2025 core CPI inflation was running at 1.96%, very slightly lower than July’s 2.03%, which now makes it the 10th straight month of falls from the peak of 6.2% in October, suggesting a gradual moderation in underlying inflation pressures. The largest **increases in August** are seen in Personal Care (16.61%), followed by Healthcare (4.4%), Transport Equipment (3.53%), Education (3.6%), and Housing(3.09%). This shows that Services and durable goods continue to see some of the highest price increases.

Figure: CPI Core – A 3-year history

date YoY (%)
Sep-2024 5.52
Oct-2024 6.2
Nov-2024 5.55
Dec-2024 5.33
Jan-2025 4.52
Feb-2025 3.91
Mar-2025 3.65
Apr-2025 3.36
May-2025 3.15
Jun-2025 2.51
Jul-2025 2.03
Aug-2025 1.96

Source: MOSPI

Figure: Core CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%)
Aug-2025 Communication Equipment 0.31
Aug-2025 Apparel 2.33
Aug-2025 Communication Services 1.1
Aug-2025 Leisure 2.2
Aug-2025 Household Goods And Services 2.54
Aug-2025 Healthcare 4.4
Aug-2025 Transport Services 2.88
Aug-2025 Education 3.6
Aug-2025 Housing 3.09
Aug-2025 Personal Care 16.61
Aug-2025 Transport Equipment 3.53

Source: MOSPI

 

Supercore CPI falls further.

Supercore excludes housing-related components from Core CPI. Supercore CPI inflation reading fell to 1.92% in August 2025 from 1.98% the previous month, extending its deflationary trend. The top inflation categories within the Supercore CPI in August 2025 were Personal Care (16.61%), Healthcare (4.4%), Education (3.6%), and Transport Equipment (3.53%).

Figure: Supercore CPI – A 3-year history

 

date YoY (%)
Sep-2024 5.65
Oct-2024 6.35
Nov-2024 5.67
Dec-2024 5.45
Jan-2025 4.59
Feb-2025 3.96
Mar-2025 3.68
Apr-2025 3.38
May-2025 3.15
Jun-2025 2.48
Jul-2025 1.98
Aug-2025 1.92

Source: MOSPI

Figure: Supercore CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%)
Aug-2025 Personal Care 16.61
Aug-2025 Education 3.6
Aug-2025 Healthcare 4.4
Aug-2025 Communication Equipment 0.31
Aug-2025 Household Goods And Services 2.54
Aug-2025 Transport Services 2.88
Aug-2025 Leisure 2.2
Aug-2025 Apparel 2.33
Aug-2025 Communication Services 1.1
Aug-2025 Transport Equipment 3.53

Source: MOSPI

 

sidebar mobile

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
