CPI Edges Up: Food inflation picks up; Housing and Miscellaneous Lead

The most recent CPI inflation (August 2025) was up marginally at 2.07%, a tad higher than the July rate of 1.61%. This is the first increase in CPI inflation in 2025 and is within consensus estimates. Factors contributing to the month include food (0.05%), miscellaneous (5.05%), alcoholic beverages (4.03%), housing (3.09%), clothing and footwear (2.33%), energy and home maintenance services (2.43%), and tobacco(1.25%).

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

date YoY (%) Sep-2024 5.49 Oct-2024 6.21 Nov-2024 5.48 Dec-2024 5.22 Jan-2025 4.26 Feb-2025 3.61 Mar-2025 3.34 Apr-2025 3.16 May-2025 2.82 Jun-2025 2.1 Jul-2025 1.61 01/08/25 2.07

Source: MOSPI

Figure: CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%) Aug-2025 CPI.Tobacco 1.25 Aug-2025 CPI.Apparel 2.33 01/08/25 CPI.Food 0.05 Aug-2025 CPI.Miscellaneous 5.05 Aug-2025 CPI.Energy_Household 2.43 Aug-2025 CPI.Alcohol 4.03 Aug-2025 CPI.Housing 3.09

Source: MOSPI

Food Deflation Eases

Consumer Food Price Index Inflation remains in the negative territory and has been a key drag on overall inflation. However, it has inched up to -0.69%, upwards from July’s -1.76%.

Figure: CPI – A 3-year history

date YoY (%) Sep-2024 9.24 Oct-2024 10.87 Nov-2024 9.04 Dec-2024 8.39 Jan-2025 5.97 Feb-2025 3.75 Mar-2025 2.69 Apr-2025 1.78 May-2025 0.99 Jun-2025 -1.01 Jul-2025 -1.76 Aug-2025 -0.69

Source: MOSPI

Core CPI Slips below 2% in August 2025 as Services Remain Primary Inflation Drivers.

August 2025 core CPI inflation was running at 1.96%, very slightly lower than July’s 2.03%, which now makes it the 10th straight month of falls from the peak of 6.2% in October, suggesting a gradual moderation in underlying inflation pressures. The largest **increases in August** are seen in Personal Care (16.61%), followed by Healthcare (4.4%), Transport Equipment (3.53%), Education (3.6%), and Housing(3.09%). This shows that Services and durable goods continue to see some of the highest price increases.

Figure: CPI Core – A 3-year history

date YoY (%) Sep-2024 5.52 Oct-2024 6.2 Nov-2024 5.55 Dec-2024 5.33 Jan-2025 4.52 Feb-2025 3.91 Mar-2025 3.65 Apr-2025 3.36 May-2025 3.15 Jun-2025 2.51 Jul-2025 2.03 Aug-2025 1.96

Source: MOSPI

Figure: Core CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%) Aug-2025 Communication Equipment 0.31 Aug-2025 Apparel 2.33 Aug-2025 Communication Services 1.1 Aug-2025 Leisure 2.2 Aug-2025 Household Goods And Services 2.54 Aug-2025 Healthcare 4.4 Aug-2025 Transport Services 2.88 Aug-2025 Education 3.6 Aug-2025 Housing 3.09 Aug-2025 Personal Care 16.61 Aug-2025 Transport Equipment 3.53

Source: MOSPI

Supercore CPI falls further.

Supercore excludes housing-related components from Core CPI. Supercore CPI inflation reading fell to 1.92% in August 2025 from 1.98% the previous month, extending its deflationary trend. The top inflation categories within the Supercore CPI in August 2025 were Personal Care (16.61%), Healthcare (4.4%), Education (3.6%), and Transport Equipment (3.53%).

Figure: Supercore CPI – A 3-year history

date YoY (%) Sep-2024 5.65 Oct-2024 6.35 Nov-2024 5.67 Dec-2024 5.45 Jan-2025 4.59 Feb-2025 3.96 Mar-2025 3.68 Apr-2025 3.38 May-2025 3.15 Jun-2025 2.48 Jul-2025 1.98 Aug-2025 1.92

Source: MOSPI

Figure: Supercore CPI – Components

date Category YoY (%) Aug-2025 Personal Care 16.61 Aug-2025 Education 3.6 Aug-2025 Healthcare 4.4 Aug-2025 Communication Equipment 0.31 Aug-2025 Household Goods And Services 2.54 Aug-2025 Transport Services 2.88 Aug-2025 Leisure 2.2 Aug-2025 Apparel 2.33 Aug-2025 Communication Services 1.1 Aug-2025 Transport Equipment 3.53

Source: MOSPI