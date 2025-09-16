CPI Edges Up: Food inflation picks up; Housing and Miscellaneous Lead

The most recent CPI inflation (August 2025) was up marginally at 2.07%, a tad higher than the July rate of 1.61%. This is the first increase in CPI inflation in 2025 and is within consensus estimates. Factors contributing to the month include food (0.05%), miscellaneous (5.05%), alcoholic beverages (4.03%), housing (3.09%), clothing and footwear (2.33%), energy and home maintenance services (2.43%), and tobacco(1.25%).
Figure: CPI – A 3-year history
|date
|YoY (%)
|Sep-2024
|5.49
|Oct-2024
|6.21
|Nov-2024
|5.48
|Dec-2024
|5.22
|Jan-2025
|4.26
|Feb-2025
|3.61
|Mar-2025
|3.34
|Apr-2025
|3.16
|May-2025
|2.82
|Jun-2025
|2.1
|Jul-2025
|1.61
|01/08/25
|2.07
Source: MOSPI
Figure: CPI – Components
|date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|Aug-2025
|CPI.Tobacco
|1.25
|Aug-2025
|CPI.Apparel
|2.33
|01/08/25
|CPI.Food
|0.05
|Aug-2025
|CPI.Miscellaneous
|5.05
|Aug-2025
|CPI.Energy_Household
|2.43
|Aug-2025
|CPI.Alcohol
|4.03
|Aug-2025
|CPI.Housing
|3.09
Source: MOSPI
Food Deflation Eases
Consumer Food Price Index Inflation remains in the negative territory and has been a key drag on overall inflation. However, it has inched up to -0.69%, upwards from July’s -1.76%.
Figure: CPI – A 3-year history
|date
|YoY (%)
|Sep-2024
|9.24
|Oct-2024
|10.87
|Nov-2024
|9.04
|Dec-2024
|8.39
|Jan-2025
|5.97
|Feb-2025
|3.75
|Mar-2025
|2.69
|Apr-2025
|1.78
|May-2025
|0.99
|Jun-2025
|-1.01
|Jul-2025
|-1.76
|Aug-2025
|-0.69
Source: MOSPI
Core CPI Slips below 2% in August 2025 as Services Remain Primary Inflation Drivers.
August 2025 core CPI inflation was running at 1.96%, very slightly lower than July’s 2.03%, which now makes it the 10th straight month of falls from the peak of 6.2% in October, suggesting a gradual moderation in underlying inflation pressures. The largest **increases in August** are seen in Personal Care (16.61%), followed by Healthcare (4.4%), Transport Equipment (3.53%), Education (3.6%), and Housing(3.09%). This shows that Services and durable goods continue to see some of the highest price increases.
Figure: CPI Core – A 3-year history
|date
|YoY (%)
|Sep-2024
|5.52
|Oct-2024
|6.2
|Nov-2024
|5.55
|Dec-2024
|5.33
|Jan-2025
|4.52
|Feb-2025
|3.91
|Mar-2025
|3.65
|Apr-2025
|3.36
|May-2025
|3.15
|Jun-2025
|2.51
|Jul-2025
|2.03
|Aug-2025
|1.96
Source: MOSPI
Figure: Core CPI – Components
|date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|Aug-2025
|Communication Equipment
|0.31
|Aug-2025
|Apparel
|2.33
|Aug-2025
|Communication Services
|1.1
|Aug-2025
|Leisure
|2.2
|Aug-2025
|Household Goods And Services
|2.54
|Aug-2025
|Healthcare
|4.4
|Aug-2025
|Transport Services
|2.88
|Aug-2025
|Education
|3.6
|Aug-2025
|Housing
|3.09
|Aug-2025
|Personal Care
|16.61
|Aug-2025
|Transport Equipment
|3.53
Source: MOSPI
Supercore CPI falls further.
Supercore excludes housing-related components from Core CPI. Supercore CPI inflation reading fell to 1.92% in August 2025 from 1.98% the previous month, extending its deflationary trend. The top inflation categories within the Supercore CPI in August 2025 were Personal Care (16.61%), Healthcare (4.4%), Education (3.6%), and Transport Equipment (3.53%).
Figure: Supercore CPI – A 3-year history
|date
|YoY (%)
|Sep-2024
|5.65
|Oct-2024
|6.35
|Nov-2024
|5.67
|Dec-2024
|5.45
|Jan-2025
|4.59
|Feb-2025
|3.96
|Mar-2025
|3.68
|Apr-2025
|3.38
|May-2025
|3.15
|Jun-2025
|2.48
|Jul-2025
|1.98
|Aug-2025
|1.92
Source: MOSPI
Figure: Supercore CPI – Components
|date
|Category
|YoY (%)
|Aug-2025
|Personal Care
|16.61
|Aug-2025
|Education
|3.6
|Aug-2025
|Healthcare
|4.4
|Aug-2025
|Communication Equipment
|0.31
|Aug-2025
|Household Goods And Services
|2.54
|Aug-2025
|Transport Services
|2.88
|Aug-2025
|Leisure
|2.2
|Aug-2025
|Apparel
|2.33
|Aug-2025
|Communication Services
|1.1
|Aug-2025
|Transport Equipment
|3.53
Source: MOSPI
