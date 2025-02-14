CPI inflation falls sharply to 4.31% in Jan-25 on food price effect

JANUARY 2025 HEADLINE INFLATION DEFIES BASE EFFECT
For the third month in a row, the tapering of consumer inflation continued in India. In October, CPI inflation had scaled a 14-month high of 6.21%. Since then, headline inflation has tapered to 5.48% in November, 5.22% in December, and now to 4.31% in January 2025. The January inflation is not only lower than the Bloomberg estimate of 4.60-4.70%; but is now just 31 bps short of the RBI long term inflation target of 4.0%. More importantly, the lower inflation has come about by defying the base effect. Base year inflation between December 2023 and January 2024 was down from 5.69% to 5.10%. In this base period, food inflation had also fallen from 9.53% to 8.30%. Despite the lower base, Jan-25 inflation is decisively lower, showing that this is a genuine tapering of the inflation monster.
FOOD INFLATION FALLS; CORE INFLATION BOUNCES
The headline inflation is broadly divided into food inflation, fuel inflation and core inflation; the residual inflation net of food and fuel. The table has 13 months data.
|Month
|Food Inflation (%)
|Core Inflation (%)
|Headline Inflation (%)
|Jan-24
|8.30%
|3.59%
|5.10%
|Feb-24
|8.66%
|3.37%
|5.09%
|Mar-24
|8.52%
|3.24%
|4.85%
|Apr-24
|8.70%
|3.23%
|4.83%
|May-24
|8.69%
|3.12%
|4.80%
|Jun-24
|9.36%
|3.14%
|5.08%
|Jul-24
|5.42%
|3.39%
|3.60%
|Aug-24
|5.66%
|3.40%
|3.65%
|Sep-24
|9.24%
|3.49%
|5.49%
|Oct-24
|10.87%
|3.67%
|6.21%
|Nov-24
|9.04%
|3.64%
|5.48%
|Dec-24
|8.39%
|3.58%
|5.22%
|Jan-25
|6.02%
|3.70%
|4.31%
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Here are some key takeaways from the table above.
Let us break up the non-food and the food inflation into rural and urban inflation to understand where the trigger for inflation shifts is coming from.
NON-FOOD INFLATION: URBAN STORY VERSUS RURAL STORY
Here is the macro picture of rural and urban inflation. Between December 2024 and January 2025, headline inflation moderated from 5.22% to 4.31%. During this period, headline rural inflation fell from 5.76% to 4.64%, while headline urban inflation also fell from 4.58% to 3.87%. What about food inflation? Between December 2024 and January 2025, the food inflation moderated from 8.39% to 6.02%. However, rural food inflation fell from 8.65% to 6.31%, while urban food inflation fell from 7.90% to 5.53%. Food inflation appears to have considerably moderated in January 2025; across rural and urban India.
|Non-Food
Basket
|Non-Food
Weights
|Rural
Inflation
|Urban
Inflation
|Headline
Inflation
|Clothing
|6.32
|2.71
|2.81
|2.72
|Footwear
|1.04
|1.84
|2.44
|2.08
|Clothing and footwear
|7.36
|2.62
|2.73
|2.68
|Housing
|–
|–
|2.76
|2.76
|Fuel and light
|7.94
|-0.54
|-2.90
|-1.38
|Household goods and services
|3.75
|2.41
|3.35
|2.86
|Healthcare
|6.83
|3.93
|4.05
|3.97
|Transport and communication
|7.60
|3.02
|2.47
|2.76
|Recreation and amusement
|1.37
|2.48
|2.79
|2.64
|Education
|3.46
|3.61
|3.98
|3.83
|Personal care and effects
|4.25
|10.50
|10.69
|10.58
|Miscellaneous
|27.26
|4.42
|4.22
|4.35
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Where is rural India scoring on inflation and where is urban India scoring on the inflation story when it comes to non-food items? In this case of fuel & lighting inflation, it stands at a level of -0.54% in rural India, but at -2.90% in urban India. Transport and communication inflation is also higher in rural India at 3.02% compared to 2.47% in urban India. However, rural inflation has been lower in items like footwear, household goods, healthcare, education, and personal care & effects. It is in the fuel inflation basket, that urban India is scoring over rural India; while rural India scores on the core inflation basket.
FOOD BASKET: HOW RURAL AND URBAN INDIA STACKED UP?
Food basket with a weightage of 47.25% continues to be a swing factor for inflation; and January 2025 was no exception. Here, the food basket is broken into rural and urban inflation to assess the granular impact.
|Food
Basket
|Food
Weights
|Rural
Inflation
|Urban
Inflation
|Headline
Inflation
|Cereals and products
|12.35
|6.56
|5.56
|6.24
|Meat and fish
|4.38
|5.24
|5.20
|5.25
|Egg
|0.49
|0.63
|2.28
|1.27
|Milk and products
|7.72
|2.79
|2.95
|2.85
|Oils and fats
|4.21
|17.25
|12.71
|15.64
|Fruits
|2.88
|13.20
|11.06
|12.22
|Vegetables
|7.46
|13.17
|8.58
|11.35
|Pulses and products
|2.95
|2.62
|2.55
|2.59
|Sugar and Confectionery
|1.70
|-0.08
|1.07
|0.31
|Spices
|3.11
|-7.56
|-5.35
|-6.85
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|1.37
|2.96
|4.00
|3.39
|Prepared meals
|5.56
|3.44
|4.83
|4.07
|Food Basket
|47.25
|6.31
|5.53
|6.02
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Here are the key items in the inflation basket across rural and urban segments.
If the vegetables basket is ignored, overall inflation would be under 4.0%, but that would be more of wishful thinking.
WILL THE RBI NOW DELIVER THE SECOND RATE CUT?
In the February 2025 meeting of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rates were cut by 25 bps to 6.25%. With inflation inching closer to 4% target, will the RBI be inclined to delivery another rate cut in April or in June 2025. While lower inflation looks to be sustainable, what the RBI may be really perturbed about is the free fall in the rupee. The spot dollar buying has not only depleted dollar reserves, but also dried up liquidity in the domestic rupee market. Despite all the effort, the rupee has weakened to ₹87/$.
It is a tough call for the RBI. Industry demands more rate cuts, but prudence may put limits on the RBI. April policy should be interesting!
