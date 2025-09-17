iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Equity Flows Improve After A Two Week Outflow

17 Sep 2025 , 02:44 PM

FPI flows turned positive last week with a net inflow of INR 27.4 bn, breaking a streak of two-weeks of outflows. The rebound was driven by secondary market equity purchases of INR 23.5 bn, supported by INR 1.4 bn from IPOs. Debt saw a modest inflow of INR 2.4 bn, while hybrids posted a small outflow of INR 0.5 bn. The turnaround reflects improved sentiment toward Indian equities.

 

FPI flows for the week ended 2025-09-12: INR 27.4 billion

The week ending 12 September 2025 witnessed a net Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflow of INR 27.4 bn into India, after two consecutive weeks of outflows. The net-inflow was mainly driven by the equities as primary market equity stood at INR 1.45 bn and a robust secondary‑market uptrend of INR 23.53 bn. Debt, which brought in INR 2.41 bn, and mutual‑fund holdings worth a paltry INR 0.49 bn were the other two contributors to inflows by such funds. The hybrid category, on the other hand, witnessed a marginal outflow of INR 0.48 billion.Compared to the past ten weeks, the latest FPI inflows are a notable positive. They are the highest over that period and mark a strong reversal compared to the outflows seen during the week of 29th August 2025. Improving geopolitics and a rebound in sectors like IT services likely led to the positive FII outflows. Debt flows, on the other hand, were likely influenced by a risk-on rally in global assets.

 

Figure: FPI/FII flows for the week ending 2025-09-12

Asset Class Net Investment (INR Billions)
FPI 27.4
FPI Equity 24.98
FPI Equity-Primary 1.45
FPI Equity-Secondary 23.53
FPI Debt 2.41
FPI Mutual Fund 0.49
FPI Hybrid -0.48
FPI AIF 0.0

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows

 

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
12 Sep, 2025 27.4
03 Sep, 2025 -17.9
29 Aug, 2025 -210.57
22 Aug, 2025 11.36
14 Aug, 2025 21.08
08 Aug, 2025 -45.96
01 Aug, 2025 -117.27
25 Jul, 2025 -69.4
18 Jul, 2025 -12.15
11 Jul, 2025 -13.51

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows

Source: NSDL

 

FPI flows in Equity for the week ended 2025-09-12: INR 25.0 billion

The last week (end 12 September 2025) witnessed a net FII equity inflow of INR 25 bn, primarily supported by strong secondary‑market purchases of INR 23.5 bn and relatively modest primary‑market subscriptions of only INR 1.4 bn. It represents a significant about‑turn as outflows had dominated for much of the recent history. FII heavy sectors like IT have likely driven the rebound. Optimism over buybacks had led to a strong rally in IT services.

 

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in Equity

Week Ending FPI.Equity FPI.Equity.Primary FPI.Equity.Secondary
11 Jul, 2025 0.7 12.8 -12.0
18 Jul, 2025 -40.9 9.2 -50.0
25 Jul, 2025 -31.8 80.4 -112.2
01 Aug, 2025 -174.2 5.2 -179.4
08 Aug, 2025 -75.0 14.4 -89.4
14 Aug, 2025 -70.9 13.8 -84.6
22 Aug, 2025 4.8 7.4 -2.6
29 Aug, 2025 -222.8 5.0 -227.8
03 Sep, 2025 -32.7 2.3 -35.0
12 Sep, 2025 25.0 1.4 23.5

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows in Equity

Source: NSDL

 

FPI flows in Debt for the week ended 2025-09-12: INR 2.4 billion

Recent data shows that debt flows in the previous week were muted at INR 2.41bn. These were amongst the lowest debt flows seen in the recent past. For instance, the prior two weeks had witnessed inflows of INR 10 bn and INR 23 bn respectively. Further, these were sharply down from the debt flows seen in early August – INR 57 bn and INR 90 bn. Rising risk-on sentiment amidst a US fueled equity rally has likely been among the key reasons for muted debt flows.

Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in debt

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions)
12 Sep, 2025 2.4
03 Sep, 2025 22.9
29 Aug, 2025 10.5
22 Aug, 2025 6.7
14 Aug, 2025 90.0
08 Aug, 2025 13.9
01 Aug, 2025 56.6
25 Jul, 2025 -41.0
18 Jul, 2025 29.3
11 Jul, 2025 -14.6

Source: NSDL

 

Figure: History of FPI flows in debt

Source: NSDL

Related Tags

  • equity flows
  • FII
  • FPI
  • inflow
  • outflow
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SBI shares zoom ~3% on completing YES Bank stake sale

SBI shares zoom ~3% on completing YES Bank stake sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2025|02:51 PM
Premier Explosives Shares Jump 9% as Telangana PCB Lifts Closure Order

Premier Explosives Shares Jump 9% as Telangana PCB Lifts Closure Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2025|01:36 PM
Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two housing societies

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop two housing societies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2025|11:38 AM
RailTel secures order worth ₹105.70 Crore; stock gains ~4%

RailTel secures order worth ₹105.70 Crore; stock gains ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2025|11:31 AM
TCS Partners with New Zealand’s Warehouse Group to Drive Digital Transformation

TCS Partners with New Zealand’s Warehouse Group to Drive Digital Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2025|11:29 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.