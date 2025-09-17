Equity Flows Improve After A Two Week Outflow

FPI flows turned positive last week with a net inflow of INR 27.4 bn, breaking a streak of two-weeks of outflows. The rebound was driven by secondary market equity purchases of INR 23.5 bn, supported by INR 1.4 bn from IPOs. Debt saw a modest inflow of INR 2.4 bn, while hybrids posted a small outflow of INR 0.5 bn. The turnaround reflects improved sentiment toward Indian equities.

FPI flows for the week ended 2025-09-12: INR 27.4 billion

The week ending 12 September 2025 witnessed a net Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflow of INR 27.4 bn into India, after two consecutive weeks of outflows. The net-inflow was mainly driven by the equities as primary market equity stood at INR 1.45 bn and a robust secondary‑market uptrend of INR 23.53 bn. Debt, which brought in INR 2.41 bn, and mutual‑fund holdings worth a paltry INR 0.49 bn were the other two contributors to inflows by such funds. The hybrid category, on the other hand, witnessed a marginal outflow of INR 0.48 billion.Compared to the past ten weeks, the latest FPI inflows are a notable positive. They are the highest over that period and mark a strong reversal compared to the outflows seen during the week of 29th August 2025. Improving geopolitics and a rebound in sectors like IT services likely led to the positive FII outflows. Debt flows, on the other hand, were likely influenced by a risk-on rally in global assets.

Asset Class Net Investment (INR Billions) FPI 27.4 FPI Equity 24.98 FPI Equity-Primary 1.45 FPI Equity-Secondary 23.53 FPI Debt 2.41 FPI Mutual Fund 0.49 FPI Hybrid -0.48 FPI AIF 0.0

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions) 12 Sep, 2025 27.4 03 Sep, 2025 -17.9 29 Aug, 2025 -210.57 22 Aug, 2025 11.36 14 Aug, 2025 21.08 08 Aug, 2025 -45.96 01 Aug, 2025 -117.27 25 Jul, 2025 -69.4 18 Jul, 2025 -12.15 11 Jul, 2025 -13.51

FPI flows in Equity for the week ended 2025-09-12: INR 25.0 billion

The last week (end 12 September 2025) witnessed a net FII equity inflow of INR 25 bn, primarily supported by strong secondary‑market purchases of INR 23.5 bn and relatively modest primary‑market subscriptions of only INR 1.4 bn. It represents a significant about‑turn as outflows had dominated for much of the recent history. FII heavy sectors like IT have likely driven the rebound. Optimism over buybacks had led to a strong rally in IT services.

Week Ending FPI.Equity FPI.Equity.Primary FPI.Equity.Secondary 11 Jul, 2025 0.7 12.8 -12.0 18 Jul, 2025 -40.9 9.2 -50.0 25 Jul, 2025 -31.8 80.4 -112.2 01 Aug, 2025 -174.2 5.2 -179.4 08 Aug, 2025 -75.0 14.4 -89.4 14 Aug, 2025 -70.9 13.8 -84.6 22 Aug, 2025 4.8 7.4 -2.6 29 Aug, 2025 -222.8 5.0 -227.8 03 Sep, 2025 -32.7 2.3 -35.0 12 Sep, 2025 25.0 1.4 23.5

FPI flows in Debt for the week ended 2025-09-12: INR 2.4 billion

Recent data shows that debt flows in the previous week were muted at INR 2.41bn. These were amongst the lowest debt flows seen in the recent past. For instance, the prior two weeks had witnessed inflows of INR 10 bn and INR 23 bn respectively. Further, these were sharply down from the debt flows seen in early August – INR 57 bn and INR 90 bn. Rising risk-on sentiment amidst a US fueled equity rally has likely been among the key reasons for muted debt flows.

Week Ending Net Investment (INR Billions) 12 Sep, 2025 2.4 03 Sep, 2025 22.9 29 Aug, 2025 10.5 22 Aug, 2025 6.7 14 Aug, 2025 90.0 08 Aug, 2025 13.9 01 Aug, 2025 56.6 25 Jul, 2025 -41.0 18 Jul, 2025 29.3 11 Jul, 2025 -14.6

