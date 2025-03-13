Feb-25 CPI inflation eases to 3.61%; down 260 bps since October

FEBRUARY 2025 INFLATION FALLS DESPITE FLAT BASE
For the fourth month in a row, tapering of consumer inflation continued in India. In October 2024, CPI inflation scaled a 14-month high of 6.21%. Since then, inflation tapered to 5.48% in November, 5.22% in December, 4.26% in January, and now to 3.61% in February 2025. February headline inflation at 3.61% was despite a flat base effect, which means the fall in inflation was driven by lower prices. Bloomberg estimates had pegged Feb-25 CPI inflation at 3.98%, so the actual figure at 3.61% is 37 bps lower. Also, inflation has now tempered by a full 260 bps from the peak of October 2024. To add to the credibility of lower inflation, the January 2025 inflation was revised lower by 5 basis points from 4.31% to 4.26%.
FOOD INFLATION FALLS; CORE INFLATION SURGES
The headline inflation is broadly divided into food inflation, fuel inflation and core inflation; the residual inflation net of food and fuel. The table has 13 months data.
|Month
|Food Inflation (%)
|Core Inflation (%)
|Headline Inflation (%)
|Feb-24
|8.66%
|3.37%
|5.09%
|Mar-24
|8.52%
|3.24%
|4.85%
|Apr-24
|8.70%
|3.23%
|4.83%
|May-24
|8.69%
|3.12%
|4.80%
|Jun-24
|9.36%
|3.14%
|5.08%
|Jul-24
|5.42%
|3.39%
|3.60%
|Aug-24
|5.66%
|3.40%
|3.65%
|Sep-24
|9.24%
|3.49%
|5.49%
|Oct-24
|10.87%
|3.67%
|6.21%
|Nov-24
|9.04%
|3.64%
|5.48%
|Dec-24
|8.39%
|3.58%
|5.22%
|Jan-25
|6.02%
|3.66%
|4.26%
|Feb-25
|3.75%
|4.00%
|3.61%
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Here are some key takeaways from the table above.
Let us look at whether the triggers for inflation are coming from rural or urban India!
NON-FOOD INFLATION: URBAN STORY VERSUS RURAL STORY
Here is the macro picture of rural and urban inflation. Between January 2025 and February 2025, headline inflation moderated from 4.26% to 3.61%. During this period, headline rural inflation fell from 4.59% to 3.79%, while headline urban inflation also fell from 3.87% to 3.32%. What about food inflation? Between January 2025 and February 2025, the food inflation moderated from 5.97% to 3.75%. However, rural food inflation fell from 6.31% to 4.06%, while urban food inflation fell from 5.53% to 3.20%. Food inflation has considerably moderated in February 2025; across rural and urban pockets.
|Non-Food
Basket
|Non-Food
Weights
|Rural
Inflation
|Urban
Inflation
|Headline
Inflation
|Clothing
|6.32
|2.71
|2.86
|2.77
|Footwear
|1.04
|1.68
|2.44
|2.02
|Clothing and footwear
|7.36
|2.57
|2.84
|2.68
|Housing
|–
|–
|2.91
|2.91
|Fuel and light
|7.94
|-0.54
|-2.62
|-1.33
|Household goods and services
|3.75
|2.40
|3.40
|2.86
|Healthcare
|6.83
|4.02
|4.20
|4.12
|Transport and communication
|7.60
|3.19
|2.59
|2.87
|Recreation and amusement
|1.37
|2.59
|2.78
|2.75
|Education
|3.46
|3.55
|4.04
|3.83
|Personal care and effects
|4.25
|13.40
|13.78
|13.58
|Miscellaneous
|27.26
|4.90
|4.67
|4.78
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Where is rural India lower and where is urban India lower in non-food items? In case of fuel & lighting inflation, inflation is -0.54% in rural India, but -2.62% in urban India. Transport and communication inflation is also higher in rural India at 3.19% compared to 2.59% in urban India. However, rural inflation has been lower in core items like clothing footwear, home goods, healthcare, and education. Personal Care & Effects inflation shows gold price effect.
FOOD BASKET: HOW RURAL AND URBAN INDIA STACKED UP?
Food basket with a weightage of 47.25% continues to be a swing factor for inflation; and February 2025 was no exception, considering food inflation tapered to 3.75%.
|Food
Basket
|Food
Weights
|Rural
Inflation
|Urban
Inflation
|Headline
Inflation
|Cereals and products
|12.35
|6.36
|5.47
|6.10
|Meat and fish
|4.38
|2.05
|2.23
|2.11
|Egg
|0.49
|-3.42
|-2.30
|-3.01
|Milk and products
|7.72
|2.57
|2.84
|2.68
|Oils and fats
|4.21
|17.92
|13.48
|16.36
|Fruits
|2.88
|15.25
|14.25
|14.82
|Vegetables
|7.46
|0.83
|-4.02
|-1.07
|Pulses and products
|2.95
|-0.30
|-0.39
|-0.35
|Sugar and Confectionery
|1.70
|2.10
|2.37
|2.16
|Spices
|3.11
|-6.56
|-4.31
|-5.85
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|1.37
|3.35
|4.30
|3.73
|Prepared meals
|5.56
|3.58
|4.85
|4.16
|Food Basket
|47.25
|4.06
|3.20
|3.75
Data Source: MOSPI & Ministry of Finance Estimates
Here are the key items in the inflation basket across rural and urban segments.
It is after a long time that food inflation has come under 4.0% in February 2025. The focus now shifts to the onset of monsoons this year.
APRIL 2025 MPC MAY SEE ANOTHER 25 BPS RATE CUT
In the February 2025 meeting of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rates were cut by 25 bps to 6.25%. With the sharp fall in inflation and steady IIP, the RBI may be inclined to front-end the rate cuts and drop rates by another 25 bps to 6.00% in April 2025 itself. The only concern at this juncture would be the USDINR. However, the experience after the rate cut of February was that it did not really have any material impact in weakening the Indian rupee. That may encourage the RBI to go ahead and cut rates by 25 bps in April. Assuming inflation sustains at these levels, even after the rate cut, the real rates would continue to be relatively high in India. Now, an April rate cut looks increasingly likely!
