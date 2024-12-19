Fed cuts rates by 25 bps in December, but 2025 may be slower

DOVISH FOR 2024, SLIGHTLY HAWKISH FOR 2025
Even as the US Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points to the range of 4.25% to 4.50%, there was a word of caution coming from the Fed chair, Jerome Powell. The Fed has already cut rates by 100 bps since it started with a 50 bps rate cut in mid-September. It later cut by another 25 bps in November and has topped it with an additional 25 bps in December. By cutting rates by 100 bps in year 2024, the Fed has lived up to the promise it made in September. However, the message from the Fed statement is that with labour markets in balance and inflation sideways, it may go slow on rate cuts in 2025. The indication is that the Fed may restrict itself to just 2 rate cuts of 25 bps each in the whole of 2025. Not surprisingly, the US markets corrected, but that was largely along expected lines.
SIGNALS WE PICKED UP FROM THE DECEMBER FOMC STATEMENT
In the December 2024 policy, the Fed lived up to its promise of completing 100 bps in 2024, but has given a slightly more cautious stance for 2025. Here are key takeaways from the monetary policy statement late on December 18, 2024.
To sum up, Fed feels that the 100 bps cut may have done its job for now. Inflation is still higher than expected and growth is better than expected. That is not in sync with a policy of aggressive rate cuts from here on. Hence, the pace of rate cuts is likely to slow in 2025.
CME FEDWATCH FACTORS IN FEWER RATE CUTS IN 2025
The CME Fedwatch captures probabilities of rate moves at each upcoming Fed meet. This is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|8.6%
|91.4%
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.2%
|40.1%
|56.7%
|May-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.5%
|9.2%
|42.7%
|47.5%
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|2.7%
|17.4%
|43.9%
|35.9%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.3%
|3.9%
|19.6%
|43.3%
|32.9%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|0.1%
|0.9%
|6.4%
|23.5%
|41.6%
|27.5%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|0.2%
|1.5%
|8.3%
|25.4%
|40.1%
|24.6%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|0.3%
|2.2%
|10.0%
|26.9%
|38.5%
|22.0%
Data source: CME Fedwatch (# – lower probabilities consolidated)
The CME Fedwatch now has 2 milestones; June 2025, and December 2025. This is after the 25 bps rate cut in December (taking total rate cuts to 100 bps since September 2024).
Our reading is that by end of 2025, the total rate cuts would most likely by 50 bps, if data is normal and a remotely likely 25 bps, if inflation continues to play truant. Clearly, the CME Fedwatch appears to have toned down its dovishness substantially. In a most likely scenario, the rates at the end of December 2025 may be in the range of 3.75% to 4.00%.
