Fed cuts rates by 25 bps in September to assuage markets

MORE DEFENSIVE THAN DOVISH
If one were to read through the language of the Fed statement, the 25-bps rate cut to the range of 4.00%-4.25%; appears more defensive than dovish. The Fed in general, and Jerome Powell in particular, wanted to rule out the possibility of higher rates triggering an economic slowdown. While Q2-GDP growth was robust at 3.3%, the contraction in Q1 resulted in sub-par growth in first half of 2025.
The August 2025 US unemployment rate was marginally up at 4.3%, but non-farm payroll additions had shrunk to a new low. The Fed felt that these 2 factors more than outweighed the risk of US CPI inflation climbing to 2.9%; well above the 2% target set by the US Fed. While markets are betting on 2 more rate cuts in 2025; Powell will remain data-driven.
WHAT WE READ FROM SEPTEMBER 2025 FOMC STATEMENT
Jerome Powell had given the first signals of a rate cut in his Jackson Hole speech; and here is what we read from the September FOMC statement.
The big reason for the rate cut appears to be that the US economy created a million fewer jobs in the 12 months to March 2025, than originally estimated. While there could be deeper reasons; the rate cut does assuage market sentiments for now.
JOBS VERSUS INFLATION – WHAT IS THE BIGGER RISK?
That is the million-dollar question; and in Powell’s own admission, at the current juncture, jobs look like a bigger risk. Powell has also underlined that the spike in inflation was largely an outcome of the tariffs imposed by Trump. However, it was still not clear if the inflation impact would be a one-time impact or a persistent impact. In the absence of data, it would be safe to assume that the risks to growth and jobs are more serious at the current juncture than the risks to inflation. However, this view could change based on data flows.
WHAT IS THE ROAD AHEAD FOR FED RATES?
Here are the CME Fedwatch probabilities of rate moves at each upcoming Fed meet.
|Fed Meet
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|87.7%
|12.3%
|Nil
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|81.6%
|17.6%
|0.9%
|Nil
|Jun-26
|Nil
|4.3%
|21.3%
|36.3%
|27.5%
|9.4%
|1.2%
|Nil
|Nil
|Dec-26
|8.1%
|17.9%
|28.6%
|26.8%
|14.2%
|3.9%
|0.5%
|Nil
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
For 2026, we have considered two milestone meetings of June 2026 and December 2026. Here is what we read.
Clearly, there is a lot of front-ended optimism being built in by the CME Fedwatch, which is normal when the undertone changes. However, the final verdict will be based on the data flows, which are fairly erratic at this juncture.
