Fed June-24 quarter projections gets realistic on inflation and rates

FED QUARTERLY PROJECTIONS UPS PCE INFLATION AND RATE OUTLOOK
Along with the Fed policy statement on June 12, 2024, the Fed also updated its quarterly projections of key macros. The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) gives a quarterly update of key projected macros, which includes GDP growth, core PCE inflation, headline PCE inflation and unemployment. All these are the building blocks and they eventually go into the Fed trajectory for interest rates at the end of the next 3 years and also for the long run. It is the rate guidance and the inflation guidance that the markets lap up with a lot of interest. The big change in June 2024 update was that the Fed is pencilling in higher than expected core PCE inflation and headline PCE inflation for 2024 and 2025. As a result, the interest rates trajectory is likely to remain at elevated levels for longer.
In March, the Fed had diligently upped its GDP estimates, but this time that is static. It is not surprising considering the GDP growth has been progressively under pressure in the last 3 quarters, with the Q1 GDP growth estimates coming in closer to 1.3%. So, growth remains constant, but the projections of unemployment are higher for 2025 and forward. Secondly, the Fed has upped the core PCE inflation projections as well as the headline PCE inflation projections by 20 bps for calendar 2024. In addition, there is a 10 bps hike in 2025 estimates also. That is not surprising since the Fed has struggled with last mile inflation in the last few months, especially since the Red Sea crisis has proved to be the thorn in the flesh for Fed. As a result, the Fed is expecting the rates to stay higher for longer. More on that later!
SNEAK PEEK AT THE US MACRO STORY FOR LAST 5 YEARS
Here is a quick recap of the data points of the last 5 years. These are actuals and based on actual data flows. It has been updated for actual 2023 data also.
|Variable
|CY-2019
|CY-2020
|CY-2021
|CY-2022
|CY-2023
|Real GDP Growth
|3.2%
|-1.1%
|5.4%
|0.7%
|3.1%
|Unemployment Rate
|3.6%
|6.7%
|4.2%
|3.6%
|3.8%
|PCE Inflation
|1.4%
|1.2%
|5.9%
|5.9%
|2.8%
|Core PCE Inflation
|1.5%
|1.4%
|4.9%
|5.1%
|3.2%
Data Source: US Federal Reserve (CY refers to calendar year)
Here are some of our key takeaways from the macros of the last 5 calendar year up to the end of 2023. Let us start with the real GDP first. GDP had been consistently over 3% till 2019. We will have to ignore the period between 2020 and 2021 as it was a sharp fall followed by a sharp recover. It overstated on either side. However, from CY2022 onwards, a clearer trend was visible. In CY2022, the real GDP was low at 0.7% primarily due to the elevated levels of inflation. In CY2023, the boost to US GDP came largely from a sharp fall in PCE inflation, even though nominal GDP was approximately at the same level. The low employment ratio is on the back of demand for workers sharply higher than supply. On the inflation front, the series of rate hikes by the Fed is having an impact. After averaging 5.9% in 2021 and 2022, the headline PCE inflation has more than halved to 2.8% in calendar 2023. The core PCE inflation has also fallen in tandem with the headline PCE inflation in CY2023.
RECAP – MARCH 2024 FOMC PROJECTIONS (VERSUS DECEMBER 2023)
Each quarter, along with the nearest Fed policy statement, the Federal Reserve also puts out the consensus estimates of key economic variables for the next 3 calendar years and for the long run. To get a context, we will start with the background of what happened in the March 2024 projections, compared to the December 2023 projections on each of these variables. The outcomes are captured in the table below; and for each variable and for each year, the March 2024 projection is also accompanied with the previous December 2023 projection.
|Variable
|CY-2024
|CY-2025
|CY-2026
|Longer run
|Change in real GDP (Mar-24)
|2.10
|2.00
|2.00
|1.80
|December projection
|1.40
|1.80
|1.90
|1.80
|Unemployment rate (Mar-24)
|4.00
|4.10
|4.00
|4.10
|December projection
|4.10
|4.10
|4.10
|4.10
|PCE inflation (Mar-24)
|2.40
|2.20
|2.00
|2.00
|December projection
|2.40
|2.10
|2.00
|2.00
|Core PCE inflation (Mar-24)
|2.60
|2.20
|2.00
|December projection
|2.40
|2.20
|2.00
|Federal funds rate (Mar-24)
|4.60
|3.90
|3.10
|2.60
|December projection
|4.60
|3.60
|2.90
|2.50
Data Source: US Federal Reserve (CY refers to calendar year)
Here are some of the key takeaways from the FOMC long term projections for the March 2024 quarter, pertaining to the likely guidance on macros for next few years.
Let us now cut to the present. In the June 12 FOMC meet, the Fed also updated the projections of all these macro variables as of June 2024. Let us see how the June 2024 projections of macro variables compares with the projection of macro variables in March 2024; across all the key macros. For CY2024, there are more data points now.
PRESENT DAY – JUNE 2024 FOMC PROJECTIONS (VERSUS MARCH 2024)
Now we have the latest updates for June 2024 and so we can look at a comparison of the various macro projections like GDP, unemployment, and inflation as updated in June 2024 compared to March 2024. This is part of the routine quarterly updated and the key changes in outlook are visible in the form of the outlook of the Fed on interest rates.
|Variable
|CY-2024
|CY-2025
|CY-2026
|Longer run
|Change in real GDP (Jun-24)
|2.10
|2.00
|2.00
|1.80
|March-2024 projection
|2.10
|2.00
|2.00
|1.80
|Unemployment rate (Jun-24)
|4.00
|4.20
|4.10
|4.20
|March-2024 projection
|4.00
|4.10
|4.00
|4.10
|PCE inflation (Jun-24)
|2.60
|2.30
|2.00
|2.00
|March-2024 projection
|2.40
|2.20
|2.00
|2.00
|Core PCE inflation (Jun-24)
|2.80
|2.30
|2.00
|March-2024 projection
|2.60
|2.20
|2.00
|Federal funds rate (Jun-24)
|5.10
|4.10
|3.10
|2.80
|March-2024 projection
|4.60
|3.60
|3.10
|2.60
Data Source: US Federal Reserve (CY refers to calendar year)
Here are some of the key takeaways from the FOMC long term projections for the December quarter, pertaining to the likely guidance on macros for next few years.
The moral of the story is that inflation will continue to remain sticky, so the rates are going to be elevated for a longer period.
HOW WILL RBI INTERPRET FOMC JUNE QUARTER PROJECTIONS
There are some positive takeaways from the macro projections in June 2024 as far as the RBI is concerned. Firstly, the average annual GDP growth projections between 2024 and 2026 will stay in the 2% range, which is positive. For the RBI, the concern will be that inflation is likely to stay higher for longer. The RBI has been thinking about pre-emptive rate cuts in India, but it would also want to ensure that it is not totally out of sync with the Fed. From a longer term perspective, the positive takeaway is that rates in the US are likely to come down by 200 bps in the next 2 years. That is less to worry on the global flows front!
