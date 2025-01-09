Fed minutes hint at inflation concerns over Trumponomics

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE 21 DAYS TO THE FED MINUTES
In the US, there is a full 21 days gap between the Fed policy statement and the minutes. The Fed minutes of the policy meet held on 18-Dec were published on 08-Jan and the minutes did underline some key inflation concerns. The concerns are that the Trump tariff policies could make imports more expensive and prop up inflation, considering the elevated trade deficit that the US runs. There were two key data points in the intervening 21 days. The PCE inflation for November inched up from 2.3% to 2.4%, going farther from the 2.0% target.
However, the final GDP growth for September quarter came in as a positive surprise as it got upgraded by 30 bps to 3.1%. The Fed policy statement had already hinted at reducing the rate cuts in 2025 from four to two. Now, the higher inflation raises the risk of cutting rates, while the surge in GDP growth does away with the need to cut rates. That was reflected in the minutes of the FOMC presented on January 08, 2025.
INSIGHTS WE GATHERED FROM THE FOMC MINUTES
Clearly, one signal is that the last mile inflation may be stickier than anticipated (especially core inflation). Hence the argument for rate cuts becomes weaker. Here are key takeaways.
One good development is that the Fed is expected to end its balance sheet downsizing. With the bond portfolio of the Fed down from $9 Trillion to $6.9 Trillion, it is expected to stabilize at around $6.3 Trillion by May 2024. That will improve liquidity conditions.
CME FEDWATCH HINTS AT FEWER RATE CUTS IN 2025
The CME Fedwatch captures probabilities of rate moves at each upcoming Fed meet. This is based on implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading.
|Fed Meet
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|4.8%
|95.2%
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.8%
|39.2%
|59.0%
|May-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.3%
|8.7%
|42.8%
|48.2%
|Jun-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|3.6%
|22.0%
|44.9%
|29.3%
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.7%
|6.6%
|25.8%
|42.3%
|24.5%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|0.2%
|2.0%
|10.7%
|29.3%
|38.6%
|19.3%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|0.4%
|3.1%
|13.1%
|30.5%
|36.1%
|16.8%
|Dec-25
|0.1%
|0.7%
|4.1%
|14.9%
|31.1%
|34.1%
|15.1%
Data source: CME Fedwatch (# – lower probabilities consolidated)
The CME Fedwatch now has 2 milestones; June 2025, and December 2025. This is after the 25 bps rate cut in Dec-24 (taking total rate cuts to 100 bps since September 2024).
Our quick view is that by end of 2025, the total rate cuts may be limited to 25 bps; with 50 bps cut remote unless inflation progresses towards 2% mark. CME Fedwatch has toned down its dovishness. A lot will depend on inflation and the Trump effect; but that is good news for India. This largely reduces the risk of monetary divergence.
For the RBI, rate cuts are a lot more complex as it would weaken the rupee, something the RBI cannot afford when the rupee has already weakened sharply to ₹85.87/$. We may have to look at the interest rate outlook afresh, after Trump officially takes charge!
