Fed Sep-25 projections hint at front-ending of rate cuts

MACRO PROJECTIONS STABLE, BUT RATE DIRECTION RAISES QUESTIONS
Between the macro projections of the next 4 years made in June and September, the changes are only marginal. That is because, most of the major risks like tariff risks, geopolitical risks, and spending risks were identified and factored into the downgrade of June 2025 projections. However, if one were to compare June and September, there is something that does strike you as out of logical sync. Let us look at 3 key variables; viz. GDP growth, headline PCE inflation, and unemployment.
Between 2025 and 2027, the September 2025 projections of GDP growth are better than June projections and the rate of unemployment is also lower than the June projections. However, the projections of core inflation and headline inflation are higher in September compared to June. Despite this macro mix, rate cuts are projected to be front-ended. One argument is that these visible outcomes are because rate cuts are being front-ended. We have to wait and watch!
HOW THE US MACRO STORY PANNED OUT IN LAST 4 YEARS
Here is a quick recap of the data points of last 4 years with median projections.
|Variable
|CY-2021
|CY-2022
|CY-2023
|CY-2024
|CY-2025 #
|CY-2026 #
|Real GDP Growth
|+5.7%
|+1.3%
|+3.2%
|+2.5%
|+1.6%
|+1.8%
|Unemployment Rate
|+4.2%
|+3.6%
|+3.8%
|+4.2%
|+4.5%
|+4.4%
|PCE Inflation
|+5.8%
|+6.0%
|+2.8%
|+2.5%
|+3.0%
|+2.6%
|Core PCE Inflation
|+4.9%
|+5.2%
|+3.2%
|+2.8%
|+3.1%
|+2.6%
Data Source: US Federal Reserve (# Median Projections)
In the above table, data up to calendar year (CY) 2024 are actuals, while the data for CY2025 and CY2026 are projections. Firstly, Fed expects growth to bottom in CY2025 and then bounce back. This could happen as the tariff impact gets factored in. Fed also expects that unemployment will peak out in 2025, but will continue to remain at above 2021 levels. On the inflation front, Fed expects the headline and core inflation to taper in 2026, but it is likely to remain well above the 2% target till 2027. That will be a concern for the Fed.
SEPTEMBER 2025 FOMC PROJECTIONS (VERSUS LAST 2 QUARTERS)
To get a linear perspective, we look at September 2025 projections; compared with the earlier June 2025 and March 2025 projections.
|Variable
|CY-2025
|CY-2026
|CY-2027
|Longer run
|Change in real GDP (Sep-25)
|1.6
|1.8
|1.9
|1.8
|Jun-2025 projection
|1.4
|1.6
|1.8
|1.8
|Mar-2025 projection
|1.7
|1.8
|1.8
|1.8
|Unemployment rate (Sep-25)
|4.5
|4.4
|4.3
|4.2
|Jun-2025 projection
|4.5
|4.5
|4.4
|4.2
|Mar-2025 projection
|4.4
|4.3
|4.3
|4.2
|PCE inflation (Sep-25)
|3.0
|2.6
|2.1
|2.0
|Jun-2025 projection
|3.0
|2.4
|2.1
|2.0
|Mar-2025 projection
|2.7
|2.2
|2.0
|2.0
|Core PCE inflation (Sep-25)
|3.1
|2.6
|2.1
|Jun-2025 projection
|3.1
|2.4
|2.1
|Mar-2025 projection
|2.8
|2.2
|2.0
|Federal funds rate (Sep-25)
|3.6
|3.4
|3.1
|3.0
|Jun-2025 projection
|3.9
|3.6
|3.4
|3.0
|Mar-2025 projection
|3.9
|3.4
|3.1
|3.0
Data Source: US Federal Reserve (CY refers to calendar year)
Here are 4 key takeaways from the table above.
What would these changed projections mean for the Indian economy?
HOW WILL THE SEPTEMBER 2025 FED PROJECTIONS IMPACT INDIA INC?
For the RBI and for the Indian economy, there are some reasons to smile from the latest Fed macro projections. Firstly, the US GDP growth for 2025 has been raised from 1.4% to 1.6%. Also, the GDP growth is expected to bottom out in 2025 and pick up momentum in 2026 and 2027. Being India’s biggest export market, a bounce in US growth makes tariff talks more meaningful and also supports tech spending.
Secondly, the PCE inflation is likely to remain elevated for longer, and at a higher plane. A lot will depend on Fed policy. One thing is clear that the US will look to export its inflation and India could face the heat as part of trade negotiations. Finally, the rate cuts look likely to front-ended. That would put pressure on the RBI to also cut rates in tandem. How India protects the interests of borrowers and currency value will be the big question!
