Fed Speak – Chris Waller still sees no hurry to cut rates

WHAT CHRIS WALLER SAID LAST TIME AROUND?
The last time Fed Governor Chris Waller spoke, he had surprised the market by saying that the Fed had no reason to hurry into a rate cut. His reasons were fairly convincing too./ Waller’s contention was that while inflation had fallen from the highs, it had been in a very tight range of about 30-40 bps in the last few months. That only underlines the long-held perspective of the Fed that the last mile would be the toughest in inflation control. He had offered a broader explanation last time, that sticky inflation did not justify a rate cut, but robust growth did not call for a rate cut. In short, there was no hurry to cut rates.
Nearly a couple of months later, Chris Waller appears to be holding on to the same view. His speech at the Economic Club of New York had a clear message, “There is still no rush to cut rates.” He still holds on to the view that inflation is much higher than warranted and the high levels of GDP growth, labour market strength and the consumer spending were not in consonance with 2% inflation target. Hence the strategy of holding rates higher for longer would be a good idea at this juncture. Ironically this view comes just a couple of weeks back when Jerome Powell, in his Fed statement almost hinted at 3 rate cuts in 2024.
WALLER IS RIGHT: DATA DOES NOT SUPPORT RATE CUTS
Even as the markets were expecting some cues on rate cuts in the March Fed meeting of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell in his post-polity speech did hint that 3 rate cuts would happen in 2024, even if back-ended. However, data flows in March have not been too supportive of this kind of approach, Here is why.
Waller is of the view that the Fed should be waiting and watching the incoming data, instead of trying to give guidance on interest rates. With sticky inflation above the target, West Asian geopolitics volatile and a robust GDP reading; Waller feels there is no incentive or even necessity for the Fed to cut rates at this juncture.
CHRIS WALLER THINKS THERE IS STILL NO RUSH TO CUT RATES?
Like in his speech a couple of months back, Governor Christopher Waller underscored that the Fed was in no rush to cut rates. Remember, this comes after Jerome Powell had hinted at 3 rate cuts happening in 2024. Here are some specific reasons offered by Waller for his perception on why the Fed could actually wait on rate cuts.
Clearly, as Waller has pointed out, it may be still too early to get down to an enthusiastic round of rate cuts. Caution may be the word here. However, there is one interesting trend that is emerging; the US productivity levels has spiked in recent quarters.
YES, US PRODUCTIVITY IS GETTING BETTER BY THE DAY
According to Waller, one of the silent reasons that could explain the surge in GDP in the US amidst a plethora of headwinds is the rise in productivity in the US. It may be a long-term factor, but it is happening for sure. According to Waller, when productivity across the economy grows quickly, output and income grow quickly without putting upward pressure on inflation. As a result, it quietly raises living standards. According to macro estimates, US productivity has growth at around 4% in the last 3 quarters of 2023; a pace that is much faster than the average productivity growth since the 1970s. The last time the US had seen sustained growth in productivity was between 1998 and 2004. Is that really a factor?
Waller is sceptical about this argument and feels that the dynamics of productivity may be more about short term factors and less about long term factors. For instance, productivity grew in the last 3 quarters of 2023; but had actually contracted from the start of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023. So, if you average the productivity growth across the last 2 years, it would be closer to 1.25% and nowhere close to 4% that is being spoken about. According to Waller, productivity gains in the US could be due to large investment projects in the US, lower inflation and artificial intelligence boosting productive. However, the impact of such factors may be felt more in the long run, than in the very short run.
Waller feels that, more than productivity gains, the recent robustness in GDP growth and consumer spending may have more to do with the supply chain constraints getting addressed post the pandemic and supply lines getting back to normal. Also, post-pandemic production models have been making people more productive, but again this could be a short term outcome, which may not last too long. Hence, productivity may be a fact, but it really does not explain much of the output gains in recent times.
FEW SWALLOWS DO NOT A SUMMER MAKE
Waller feels it would be premature to act based on just two months of data, especially when the Fed has the luxury of waiting. Especially, with the growth story so robust and steady. The recent Fed dot plot and the update on long term projections indicate that members of the FOMC are not giving undue weightage to the recent data. The bigger challenge is to convince the market that inflation control and a strong labour market; rather than rate cuts are the end that the FOMC is working towards. Hence, each FOMC meeting must not end up with the only question of how many rate cuts in 2024? It was data driven and, as Waller says, it will continue to be data driven.
In his speech, Christopher Waller has outlined two axioms. Firstly, the risk of waiting a little longer to cut rates is significantly lower than acting too soon. Secondly, cutting the policy rate too soon and risking a sustained rebound in inflation is best avoided. In terms of strategy, Waller holds on the to the view that the Fed has the luxury to wait and watch and that is exactly what it should do now. There should, at least, be a couple months of better inflation data before even conceiving rate cuts; so that the US economy remains on the path to 2% inflation on a sustainable basis. The overall strength of the US economy makes it a fairly easy decision. Policy easing can wait.
