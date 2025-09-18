Fed’s First Rate Cut in 2025

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by ¼ percentage point to 4.00 % – 4.25 %, cut the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 4.15 %, and reduced the primary credit (discount rate) to 4.25 % (effective Sept 18, 2025). A moderating economic activity, slower job gains and rising unemployment were among the key reasons. To support the dual mandate of maintaining maximum employment and inflation at 2%, FOMC has taken the measure to cut the fed funds rate.
Key drivers of the ¼‑point cut
Labor‑market moderation – With slower job growth and a modest uptick in the unemployment rate, downside risk to employment has increased.
Elevated inflation – Price pressures have once again strengthened and are preventing inflation expectations from firmly anchoring at the 2% target.
Change in risk balance — Committee judged that hiring slowdown now outweighs upside to inflation risk.
Heightened uncertainty – Persistent domestic and global uncertainties (financial‑market instability, global growth prospects) introduced the need for a more accommodative bias.
Dual‑mandate – The move is consistent with the Fed’s dual mandates of maximum employment and price stability, while remaining data-dependent in a gradual path to policy normalization.
Table: Key directives
|Item
|Directive
|Target range
|Maintain 4.00 % – 4.25 % via open‑market operations.
|Repo
|Minimum bid 4.25 %; aggregate limit $500 bn.
|Reverse‑repo
|Offering rate 4.00 %; per‑counterparty limit $160 bn/day.
|Treasury roll‑over
|Redeem coupon securities up to $5 bn/month cap; excess principal rolled over at auction.
|Agency debt/MBS reinvestment
|Reinvest excess principal (> $35 bn/month) into Treasury securities to match maturity profile.
|Primary‑credit rate
|Cut to 4.25 % (effective Sept 18).
|Reserve‑balance rate
|Cut to 4.15 % (effective Sept 18).
Source: FOMC Press Release
Voting Summary
Figure: History of Fed Funds Target and Effective Rate
Source: FRED
Key Quotes From The Press Release
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.