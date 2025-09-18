Fed’s First Rate Cut in 2025

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by ¼ percentage point to 4.00 % – 4.25 %, cut the interest rate paid on reserve balances to 4.15 %, and reduced the primary credit (discount rate) to 4.25 % (effective Sept 18, 2025). A moderating economic activity, slower job gains and rising unemployment were among the key reasons. To support the dual mandate of maintaining maximum employment and inflation at 2%, FOMC has taken the measure to cut the fed funds rate.

Key drivers of the ¼‑point cut

Labor‑market moderation – With slower job growth and a modest uptick in the unemployment rate, downside risk to employment has increased.

Elevated inflation – Price pressures have once again strengthened and are preventing inflation expectations from firmly anchoring at the 2% target.

Change in risk balance — Committee judged that hiring slowdown now outweighs upside to inflation risk.

Heightened uncertainty – Persistent domestic and global uncertainties (financial‑market instability, global growth prospects) introduced the need for a more accommodative bias.

Dual‑mandate – The move is consistent with the Fed’s dual mandates of maximum employment and price stability, while remaining data-dependent in a gradual path to policy normalization.

Table: Key directives

Item Directive Target range Maintain 4.00 % – 4.25 % via open‑market operations. Repo Minimum bid 4.25 %; aggregate limit $500 bn. Reverse‑repo Offering rate 4.00 %; per‑counterparty limit $160 bn/day. Treasury roll‑over Redeem coupon securities up to $5 bn/month cap; excess principal rolled over at auction. Agency debt/MBS reinvestment Reinvest excess principal (> $35 bn/month) into Treasury securities to match maturity profile. Primary‑credit rate Cut to 4.25 % (effective Sept 18). Reserve‑balance rate Cut to 4.15 % (effective Sept 18).

Source: FOMC Press Release

Voting Summary

11 members voted for the ¼‑point rate cut (voting for the action).

1 voted against (in favor of the larger ½‑point cut).

Figure: History of Fed Funds Target and Effective Rate

Source: FRED

Key Quotes From The Press Release