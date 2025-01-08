First estimate of FY25 real GDP pegs growth sharply lower at 6.4%

YES, YOU CAN CALL IT A GROWTH SHOCKER AT 6.4%
As is the normal practice, the MOSPI published the first advance estimate of full year FY25 GDP growth on January 07, 2025. After reporting strong GDP growth of 8.2% in FY24, the FY25 GDP growth is likely to falter to 6.4%. That is a full 180 basis points lower. While that can be partially attributed to the base effect, the impact on the growth engine cannot be denied. Despite a positive show by agriculture in 2024 and some pressure on the services sector; the fall in GDP growth can be largely attributed to the tepidness in the mining and manufacture segments. But, why has manufacturing slowed down in FY25.
The signals of a slowdown in manufacturing have been around for some time. The Q1FY25 GDP growth has already faltered to 6.7% and the Q2FY25 GDP growth fell further to 5.4%. Amidst rising price levels and static income levels, the purchasing power of the average India has taken a hit. That has impacted urban demand and, to a lesser extent rural demand too. Export demand has also been hit in most products due to weak global appetite and trade disruptions caused by the crisis in the Red Sea. Cost of funds remain high, as the RBI has kept rates steady, even as the Fed has cut rates by 100 bps. Above all, it is slowdown in government capex spending that has been hitting GDP growth real hard.
IS IT TIME FOR THE ALARM BELLS TO START RINGING?
To put it more poetically, it may not yet be time for the Cassandras to come calling, but there are some warning signals for the government. For instance, the GDP growth is on a higher base on the back of consistent growth for the last 3 years. However, it is the sharp deceleration in mining and manufacturing that is a concern. But there are bigger questions that the government may now have to contend with. Has the central bank delayed in cutting rates in India, despite clear signals of weak GDP and the Fed already having cut rates by 100 basis points since September 2024?
The second question is whether the decision to temper capex spending growth was a good decision. In Budget FY25, the government had cut capex spending growth to just 11%, from 30% in the last 2 years. The argument was that the lag effect and private sector participation will fill the gap. Obviously, that has not happened. In FY25, the government has only achieved 46% of its full year capex target till end of November 2024, against 58% in corresponding period last year. This also raises the question on whether 4.9% fiscal deficit can be achieved in FY25. Interesting, the current level of estimated fiscal deficit at ₹16.13 Trillion has already risen to 5% of the reduced nominal GDP.
HOW REAL GVA AND REAL GDP ARE EXPECTED TO SHAPE UP IN FY25
The table below captures the sector wise break up of real GDP (net of inflation). FY23 is the first revised estimate, FY24 is provisional estimate and FY25 is first advance estimate.
|Sector
|FY23
(₹ in Crore)
|FY24
(₹ in Crore)
|FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY (%) FY24
|YOY (%) FY25
|Primary Sector
|25,87,507
|26,42,605
|27,39,036
|2.1%
|3.6%
|Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry
|22,72,250
|23,04,982
|23,91,764
|1.4%
|3.8%
|Mining & Quarrying
|3,15,256
|3,37,623
|3,47,271
|7.1%
|2.9%
|Secondary Sector
|41,58,893
|45,61,936
|48,57,103
|9.7%
|6.5%
|Manufacturing
|25,04,663
|27,51,680
|28,98,162
|9.9%
|5.3%
|Electricity, Gas, Utility Services
|3,47,973
|3,74,174
|3,99,781
|7.5%
|6.8%
|Construction
|13,06,256
|14,36,081
|15,59,160
|9.9%
|8.6%
|Tertiary Sector
|80,58,501
|86,69,210
|92,95,056
|7.6%
|7.2%
|Trade, Hotels, Transport
|27,77,723
|29,55,767
|31,28,534
|6.4%
|5.8%
|Financial, Professional Services
|34,05,474
|36,91,645
|39,60,232
|8.4%
|7.3%
|Public Administration, Defence
|18,75,304
|20,21,798
|22,06,290
|7.8%
|9.1%
|Real Gross Value Added (GVA)
|1,48,04,901
|1,58,73,751
|1,68,91,195
|7.2%
|6.4%
|Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|1,60,71,429
|1,73,81,722
|1,84,88,381
|8.2%
|6.4%
Data Source: MOSPI
Here are some of the key takeaways from the real GDP (net of inflation) for the last 3 years. The last 2 columns show the yoy growth rate.
Of course, there will be the second advance estimate of FY25 GDP on February 28, 2025 and then the actual FY25 GDP growth will be out on the last day of May 2025. It must be remembered that the MOSPI has already factored in more aggressive growth in Q3 and Q4 of FY25.
SOME RELIEF ON THE NOMINAL GDP GROWTH
While real GDP is the gold standard of economic growth, the nominal GDP (pre-inflation) is a good measure of jobs, fiscal deficit ratio and economic activity. Check the table below.
|Sector
|FY23
(₹ in Crore)
|FY24
(₹ in Crore)
|FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY (%) FY24
|YOY (%) FY25
|Primary Sector
|49,78,870
|52,51,104
|57,39,114
|5.5%
|9.3%
|Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry
|44,84,268
|47,25,223
|51,99,547
|5.4%
|10.0%
|Mining & Quarrying
|4,94,602
|5,25,881
|5,39,567
|6.3%
|2.6%
|Secondary Sector
|63,19,363
|68,67,083
|73,41,375
|8.7%
|6.9%
|Manufacturing
|35,36,461
|38,19,749
|40,70,762
|8.0%
|6.6%
|Electricity, Gas, Utility Services
|6,04,209
|6,63,458
|6,82,356
|9.8%
|2.8%
|Construction
|21,78,693
|23,83,877
|25,88,257
|9.4%
|8.6%
|Tertiary Sector
|1,33,60,808
|1,46,43,960
|1,61,83,120
|9.6%
|10.5%
|Trade, Hotels, Transport
|44,10,148
|46,84,542
|50,57,475
|6.2%
|8.0%
|Financial, Professional Services
|55,20,163
|60,64,251
|66,86,882
|9.9%
|10.3%
|Public Administration, Defence
|34,30,497
|38,95,167
|44,38,763
|13.5%
|14.0%
|Nominal Gross Value Added (GVA)
|2,46,59,041
|2,67,62,147
|2,92,63,609
|8.5%
|9.3%
|Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|2,69,49,646
|2,95,35,667
|3,24,11,406
|9.6%
|9.7%
Data Source: MOSPI
There are 3 key takeaways from the nominal GDP data. Firstly, despite 180 bps lower real GDP, the nominal GDP in FY25 is actually 10 bps better at 9.7%. However, the growth in nominal GDP is still sharply lower than the 10.5% projected in the Union Budget. Secondly, it means that the inflation impact has been quite strong in FY25; in fact, stronger than in FY24, which is something that also justifies the RBI caution on rates. Thirdly, in terms of nominal growth, the services sector has done better in FY25 than in FY24, showing that it is inflation that has hit the services sector badly.
The data now only presents a dilemma for the policy makers. Growth needs a push, since nominal growth is well below the budget estimates. However, unless inflation is contained, real GDP growth will falter further. Amidst this dilemma, the immediate concern for the government will be that the lower nominal GDP would anyways take the fiscal deficit to 5% of GDP. The question is whether to focus on restraining fiscal deficit or just let it loose for one year to boost growth? A tough call that!
