iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT): Is it time for a rethink?

26 Aug 2025 , 12:57 PM

TIME FOR REVIEW OF FLEXIBLE INFLATION TARGETING

RBI adopted flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime in May 2016, with an agreement to review it once every 5 years. In May 2016, the target inflation was set at 4% with a range +/- 2%. That means, the inflation had a tolerance range between 2% and 6%. When the FIT framework was reviewed after 5 years in March 2021, the same levels were retained as RBI did not want to experiment too much. The third review comes up in March 2026.

RBI has already circulated a discussion paper covering 4 key questions. Firstly, should RBI focus on target headline inflation or target core inflation. Secondly, whether 4% inflation target is fine for a fast growing Indian economy or calls for a revision. Thirdly, should the tolerance band stay at +/- 2% or should it be modified. Lastly, should target inflation still be retained, or should there just be a band that offers flexibility and credibility?

  • MAKING A CHOICE – HEADLINE INFLATION VERSUS CORE INFLATION

Core inflation is the structural component of headline inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and fuel. It is the residual inflation item. Being more structural, core inflation is more amenable to targeting. However, in a country like India, food inflation is critical as it has 48% weight in inflation basket and cannot be ignored. There are arguments both ways.

It can be argued that targeting food inflation in India can improve welfare outcomes, since per capita income levels are very low. Global experience is that the bias is towards headline inflation targeting rather than core inflation targeting. Also, in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, core inflation shot up due to supply chain constraints. In such situations, the core inflation is beyond the control of the government, and targeting may not help.

  • IS 4% INFLATION TARGET STILL A WORKABLE TARGET?

Inflation targets in last few years have been set at 2% for most advanced economies while for emerging economies it is more in the range of 3-6%. If one looks back at the last 10 years, the average inflation was 3.9% between 2016 and 2020, which is very close to the FIT. However, between 2020 and 2024, the average inflation was closer to 6.0%; more due to the supply chain constraints caused by the pandemic. However, since 2025, the average inflation has again come below 4%. In the Indian context, 4% is a sort of optimal level where price stability, jobs, and GDP growth are achieved.

  • IS IT TIME TO RETHINK THE TOLERANCE BAND LEVELS?

One of the experiences of inflation in India is that the expected inflation tends to influence spending propensities of people. If the government were to lower that range from the current 2%-6%, consumers may get too optimistic about falling inflation; perhaps wrongly so. By taking the range higher, RBI may send a signal that inflation is set to rise and that may trigger spending caution in consumers.

The empirical evidence is that the current range of 2% to 6% has stood monetary policy in good stead even in a very tough pandemic situation. While there have been persistent cases of breaching the upper target in 2022 and 2023, it was a global problem. The one question is whether India can narrow the band from 4% to 2%, although that will come at the risk of frequently breaching the band amidst volatile macros.

  • DOES FIT NEED SPECIFIC TARGET, OR IS A BAND ENOUGH?

Many countries have set a range for inflation, without specifying a central figure. One very logical argument against a pure band is that even when a specific target is done away with, people look at the central figure as the median target. If the range of 3-5%, then 4% will  be presumed as the target and if the range is 3-6%, then 4.5% is the presumed target. However, when the RBI defines a range and a central figure, it has a lot more credibility.

For now, the discussion paper is up on the website of the RBI for public comments. However, it looks like the changes to the FIT framework, if any,  would be marginal!

Related Tags

  • CoreInflation
  • FIT
  • FITRange
  • HeadlineInflation
  • InflationTargeting
  • RBI
  • ReserveBankofIndia
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.