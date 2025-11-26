Foreign Investment Flows – Equity Inflows Improve

At INR 58.2 billion, FII flows were strong in the week ending 21 Nov 2025. Robust equity inflows were the key driver, as the secondary market also witnessed inflows. Primary equity witnessed inflows of INR 36.72 billion, while secondary equity witnessed inflows of INR 16.76 billion, taking total equity inflows to INR 53.48 billion. On the other hand, debt witnessed a modest outflow of INR 8.6 billion. Overall, the week witnessed amongst the highest equity inflows in ten weeks, indicating a shift toward equities amid supportive macro cues.
FPI flows for the week ended 2025-11-21: INR 58.2 billion
FII inflows were positive for the seventh consecutive week. Indian markets recorded a strong net inflow of INR 58.18 billion from foreign investors. Equity was the main driver, with primary market purchases adding INR 36.72 billion and secondary flows contributing INR 16.76 billion, taking total equity inflows to INR 53.48 billion. Hybrid securities added INR 2.1 billion, and mutual-fund channels contributed INR 11.2 billion, while debt saw an outflow of INR 8.6 billion. This was among the highest inflows in the past nine weeks.
Figure: FPI/FII flows for the week ending 2025-11-21
|Asset Class
|Net Investment (INR Billions)
|All_Foreign_Investors
|58.18
|All_Foreign_Investors.Debt
|-8.6
|All_Foreign_Investors.Equity
|53.48
|All_Foreign_Investors.Equity.Primary
|36.72
|All_Foreign_Investors.Equity.Secondary
|16.76
|All_Foreign_Investors.Mutual_Fund
|11.2
|All_Foreign_Investors.Hybrid
|2.1
|All_Foreign_Investors.AIF
|0.0
Source: NSDL
Figure: Recent history of FPI flows
|Week Ending
|Net Investment (INR Billions)
|21 Nov, 2025
|58.18
|14 Nov, 2025
|18.14
|07 Nov, 2025
|10.89
|31 Oct, 2025
|43.61
|24 Oct, 2025
|11.51
|17 Oct, 2025
|167.29
|10 Oct, 2025
|71.71
|03 Oct, 2025
|-6.87
|26 Sep, 2025
|-182.63
|19 Sep, 2025
|129.4
Source: NSDL
Figure: History of FPI flows
Source: NSDL
FPI flows in Equity for the week ended 2025-11-21: INR 53.5 billion
Last week, FII equity flows turned positive at INR 53.5 billion. Primary-market inflows of INR 36.7 billion remained strong, while secondary-market buying added INR 16.8 billion, leading to the net inflow. This marks a clear rebound from the previous week, which saw an outflow of INR 59.2 billion, driven largely by secondary-market selling.
Compared with recent weeks, this is the strongest inflow since the early-October surge and a sharp improvement over the late-September outflow of –INR 157 billion. While primary demand continues to support the market, the return of positive secondary-market flows indicates easing selling pressure among foreign investors.
Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in equity
|Week Ending
|FPI.Equity
|FPI.Equity.Primary
|FPI.Equity.Secondary
|21 Nov, 2025
|53.5
|36.7
|16.8
|14 Nov, 2025
|-59.2
|41.9
|-101.1
|07 Nov, 2025
|27.6
|35.8
|-8.2
|31 Oct, 2025
|-8.7
|0.3
|-9.0
|24 Oct, 2025
|5.3
|1.0
|4.4
|17 Oct, 2025
|67.1
|45.9
|21.2
|10 Oct, 2025
|60.8
|48.7
|12.0
|03 Oct, 2025
|-67.8
|14.8
|-82.6
|26 Sep, 2025
|-157.1
|13.7
|-170.8
|19 Sep, 2025
|29.4
|11.5
|17.9
Source: NSDL
Figure: History of FPI flows in equity
Source: NSDL
FPI flows in Debt for the week ended 2025-11-21: INR -8.6 billion
The latest weekly data shows a modest INR –8.6 billion outflow from foreign investors in Indian debt, reversing the strong INR 75.6 billion inflow seen in the previous week. Despite this dip, the broader trend remains positive, with eight of the last ten weeks recording net inflows.
Figure: Recent history of FPI flows in debt
|Week Ending
|Net Investment (INR Billions)
|21 Nov, 2025
|-8.6
|14 Nov, 2025
|75.6
|07 Nov, 2025
|-18.9
|31 Oct, 2025
|52.0
|24 Oct, 2025
|3.6
|17 Oct, 2025
|81.8
|10 Oct, 2025
|5.9
|03 Oct, 2025
|58.9
|26 Sep, 2025
|-20.0
|19 Sep, 2025
|96.2
Source: NSDL
Figure: History of FPI flows in debt
Source: NSDL
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.