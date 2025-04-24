FY25 new business premium grows 5%; falls short of ₹4 Trillion

MARCH 2025 – NBP GROWS, BUT STILL TOO TEPID
After 5 months of NBP contraction, LIC finally saw growth in new business premiums; albeit a marginal 1.7%. Overall, new business premium (NBP) expanded by 2.0% for FY25. For FY25, the NBP of private insurers grew at 2.6%, better than the 1.7% for LIC. What about number of policies sold? In March 2025 LIC reported contraction in policies sold at -23.4%, while for FY25, the contraction was less at -12.8%. Since October 2024, it is the private insurers that have dominated the NBP story and the number of policies sold.
FY25 NBP GROWS 5.1%, BUT FALLS SHORT OF ₹4 TRILLION
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for March 2025 and the 12 months of FY25.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Mar-2025)
|NBP
(Mar-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Mar-25 / Mar-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY25 / FY24
|Individual Single Premium
|7,420.35
|6,664.39
|11.34%
|13.07%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|17,291.22
|16,990.32
|1.77%
|10.35%
|Group Single Premium
|33,543.21
|34,115.74
|-1.68%
|0.17%
|Group Non Single Premium
|555.69
|590.47
|-5.89%
|-37.89%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|2,628.64
|1,852.70
|41.88%
|35.30%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|61,439.11
|60,213.62
|2.04%
|5.13%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|2,332.06
|2,676.34
|-12.86%
|4.26%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|12,357.51
|11,929.50
|3.59%
|15.40%
|Group Single Premium
|7,288.66
|7,865.60
|-7.33%
|-1.36%
|Group Non Single Premium
|122.99
|41.39
|197.15%
|129.75%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|2,430.57
|1,400.17
|73.59%
|40.95%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|24,531.79
|23,913.00
|2.59%
|9.80%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|5,088.29
|3,988.06
|27.59%
|20.27%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|4,933.71
|5,060.81
|-2.51%
|-0.79%
|Group Single Premium
|26,254.54
|26,250.14
|0.02%
|0.69%
|Group Non Single Premium
|432.71
|549.07
|-21.19%
|-44.50%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|198.08
|452.53
|-56.23%
|9.45%
|LIC Premium Flows
|36,907.33
|36,300.62
|1.67%
|1.86%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for March 2025 and FY25 till date.
The March effect has given a boost to premium collections, which has surged compared to February. However, this may not be sustainable. While March has seen some recovery, the story of FY25 is about private insurers stealing a march over LIC.
LIC AGAIN SEES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD
The table captures number of policies sold by life insurers for March 2025 and the fiscal year FY25. Data is segregated for LIC and private insurers.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Mar-2025)
|Policies
(Mar-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Mar-25 / Mar-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY25 / FY24
|Individual Single Premium
|1,90,593
|2,23,424
|-14.69%
|6.43%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|41,98,795
|51,88,541
|-19.08%
|-8.01%
|Group Single Premium
|373
|455
|-18.02%
|24.11%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1,219
|1,541
|-20.90%
|3.58%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|3,238
|4,478
|-27.69%
|-13.29%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|43,94,218
|54,18,439
|-18.90%
|-7.39%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|34,150
|66,047
|-48.29%
|-1.51%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|12,15,679
|12,50,258
|-2.77%
|5.43%
|Group Single Premium
|321
|371
|-13.48%
|25.53%
|Group Non Single Premium
|38
|23
|65.22%
|100.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|794
|781
|1.66%
|4.47%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|12,50,982
|13,17,480
|-5.05%
|5.19%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|1,56,443
|1,57,377
|-0.59%
|9.05%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|29,83,116
|39,38,283
|-24.25%
|-13.86%
|Group Single Premium
|52
|84
|-38.10%
|19.85%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1,181
|1,518
|-22.20%
|1.58%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|2,444
|3,697
|-33.89%
|-16.80%
|LIC No. of Policies
|31,43,236
|41,00,959
|-23.35%
|-12.80%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for March 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in March 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN MARCH 2025
In March 2025, 7 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 2.6% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 67.0% of NBP.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Mar-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Mar-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|610.07
|535.21
|13.99%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,908.31
|1,808.25
|5.53%
|Group Single Premium
|2,341.68
|2,287.92
|2.35%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|15.47
|10.08
|53.47%
|Total
|4,875.53
|4,641.46
|5.04%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹4,875.53 Crore in March 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw 5.04% yoy growth in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 53.47% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies; followed by Individual single Premium Policies growing 13.99%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE
|Mar-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Mar-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|639.76
|663.11
|-3.52%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,624.35
|1,560.15
|4.11%
|Group Single Premium
|1,462.56
|2,029.09
|-27.92%
|Group Non Single Premium
|5.62
|10.17
|-44.74%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|139.05
|108.29
|28.41%
|Total
|3,871.34
|4,370.81
|-11.43%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,871.34 Crore in March 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw -11.43% contraction in new business premium yoy. The positive growth of 28.41% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Among the NBP yoy losers were Group non-Single Premium at -44.74%, Group Single Premium at -27.92%, and Individual Single Premium at -3.52%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Mar-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Mar-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|229.57
|188.85
|21.56%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,296.47
|1,481.69
|-12.50%
|Group Single Premium
|620.05
|837.98
|-26.01%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,663.63
|716.76
|132.10%
|Total
|3,809.72
|3,225.29
|18.12%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,809.72 Crore in March 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 18.12% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 132.1% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a low base, while individual single premium policies also saw NBP expansion of 21.56%. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Mar-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Mar-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|358.14
|487.33
|-26.51%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,533.01
|1,364.84
|12.32%
|Group Single Premium
|156.80
|182.44
|-14.05%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|8.22
|5.83
|40.99%
|Total
|2,056.17
|2,040.44
|0.77%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,056.17 Crore in March 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw 0.77% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premiums and Individual non-single premium policies showed positive traction. However, individual single premium and Group Single Premium were under pressure. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Mar-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Mar-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|62.45
|63.14
|-1.09%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,122.08
|1,170.16
|-4.11%
|Group Single Premium
|614.21
|701.70
|-12.47%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|24.07
|18.08
|33.13%
|Total
|1,822.80
|1,953.08
|-6.67%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,822.80 Crore in March 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance NBP saw -6.67% NBP contraction yoy. Positive growth was seen only in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies; while the others saw contraction in NBP yoy.
