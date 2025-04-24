FY25 new business premium grows 5%; falls short of ₹4 Trillion

MARCH 2025 – NBP GROWS, BUT STILL TOO TEPID

After 5 months of NBP contraction, LIC finally saw growth in new business premiums; albeit a marginal 1.7%. Overall, new business premium (NBP) expanded by 2.0% for FY25. For FY25, the NBP of private insurers grew at 2.6%, better than the 1.7% for LIC. What about number of policies sold? In March 2025 LIC reported contraction in policies sold at -23.4%, while for FY25, the contraction was less at -12.8%. Since October 2024, it is the private insurers that have dominated the NBP story and the number of policies sold.

FY25 NBP GROWS 5.1%, BUT FALLS SHORT OF ₹4 TRILLION

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for March 2025 and the 12 months of FY25.

FY25 / FY24 Individual Single Premium 7,420.35 6,664.39 11.34% 13.07% Individual Non Single Premium 17,291.22 16,990.32 1.77% 10.35% Group Single Premium 33,543.21 34,115.74 -1.68% 0.17% Group Non Single Premium 555.69 590.47 -5.89% -37.89% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 2,628.64 1,852.70 41.88% 35.30% Grand Total Premium Flows 61,439.11 60,213.62 2.04% 5.13% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 2,332.06 2,676.34 -12.86% 4.26% Individual Non Single Premium 12,357.51 11,929.50 3.59% 15.40% Group Single Premium 7,288.66 7,865.60 -7.33% -1.36% Group Non Single Premium 122.99 41.39 197.15% 129.75% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 2,430.57 1,400.17 73.59% 40.95% Private Insurer Premium Flows 24,531.79 23,913.00 2.59% 9.80% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 5,088.29 3,988.06 27.59% 20.27% Individual Non Single Premium 4,933.71 5,060.81 -2.51% -0.79% Group Single Premium 26,254.54 26,250.14 0.02% 0.69% Group Non Single Premium 432.71 549.07 -21.19% -44.50% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 198.08 452.53 -56.23% 9.45% LIC Premium Flows 36,907.33 36,300.62 1.67% 1.86%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for March 2025 and FY25 till date.

Life insurance sector saw yoy growth in first year premiums of 2.0% in March 2025. Private insurers did better, growing at 2.6% in March 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP gaining just 1.7%. On a cumulative basis, LIC NBP growth at 1.9%, lagged the 9.8% growth shown by private insurers.

Overall premium collections for March 2025 was marginally higher YOY at ₹61,439 Crore. Here are the respective contributions. Private insurers saw their share of NBP falling to 39.9% in March 2025; compared to 48.3% in February, 47.1% in January, 55.5% in December, and 53.6% in November 2024. The share of LIC improved to 60.1% in March 2025; sharply higher than February and January 2025.

The March effect has given a boost to premium collections, which has surged compared to February. However, this may not be sustainable. While March has seen some recovery, the story of FY25 is about private insurers stealing a march over LIC.

LIC AGAIN SEES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

The table captures number of policies sold by life insurers for March 2025 and the fiscal year FY25. Data is segregated for LIC and private insurers.

FY25 / FY24 Individual Single Premium 1,90,593 2,23,424 -14.69% 6.43% Individual Non Single Premium 41,98,795 51,88,541 -19.08% -8.01% Group Single Premium 373 455 -18.02% 24.11% Group Non Single Premium 1,219 1,541 -20.90% 3.58% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 3,238 4,478 -27.69% -13.29% Grand Total No. of Policies 43,94,218 54,18,439 -18.90% -7.39% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 34,150 66,047 -48.29% -1.51% Individual Non Single Premium 12,15,679 12,50,258 -2.77% 5.43% Group Single Premium 321 371 -13.48% 25.53% Group Non Single Premium 38 23 65.22% 100.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 794 781 1.66% 4.47% Private Insurer No. of Policies 12,50,982 13,17,480 -5.05% 5.19% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 1,56,443 1,57,377 -0.59% 9.05% Individual Non Single Premium 29,83,116 39,38,283 -24.25% -13.86% Group Single Premium 52 84 -38.10% 19.85% Group Non Single Premium 1,181 1,518 -22.20% 1.58% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 2,444 3,697 -33.89% -16.80% LIC No. of Policies 31,43,236 41,00,959 -23.35% -12.80%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for March 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -18.9% for March 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -23.4%, the policy sales by the private players fell by -5.1%. Cumulative policies sold by LIC in FY25 contracted -12.8% in FY25, while private insurers showed positive growth of 5.2% in FY25.

Overall policies sold for March 2025 were sharply higher MOM at 43.94 Lakhs, but lower yoy. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies fall sharply to 28.5% from 38.2% last month. LIC saw its share for March 2025 increase to 71.5% compared to 61.8% last month.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in March 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN MARCH 2025

In March 2025, 7 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 2.6% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 67.0% of NBP.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 610.07 535.21 13.99% Individual Non Single Premium 1,908.31 1,808.25 5.53% Group Single Premium 2,341.68 2,287.92 2.35% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 15.47 10.08 53.47% Total 4,875.53 4,641.46 5.04%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹4,875.53 Crore in March 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw 5.04% yoy growth in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 53.47% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies; followed by Individual single Premium Policies growing 13.99%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 639.76 663.11 -3.52% Individual Non Single Premium 1,624.35 1,560.15 4.11% Group Single Premium 1,462.56 2,029.09 -27.92% Group Non Single Premium 5.62 10.17 -44.74% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 139.05 108.29 28.41% Total 3,871.34 4,370.81 -11.43%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,871.34 Crore in March 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw -11.43% contraction in new business premium yoy. The positive growth of 28.41% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies. Among the NBP yoy losers were Group non-Single Premium at -44.74%, Group Single Premium at -27.92%, and Individual Single Premium at -3.52%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 229.57 188.85 21.56% Individual Non Single Premium 1,296.47 1,481.69 -12.50% Group Single Premium 620.05 837.98 -26.01% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,663.63 716.76 132.10% Total 3,809.72 3,225.29 18.12%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,809.72 Crore in March 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 18.12% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 132.1% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a low base, while individual single premium policies also saw NBP expansion of 21.56%. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 358.14 487.33 -26.51% Individual Non Single Premium 1,533.01 1,364.84 12.32% Group Single Premium 156.80 182.44 -14.05% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 8.22 5.83 40.99% Total 2,056.17 2,040.44 0.77%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,056.17 Crore in March 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw 0.77% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premiums and Individual non-single premium policies showed positive traction. However, individual single premium and Group Single Premium were under pressure. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

(in %) Individual Single Premium 62.45 63.14 -1.09% Individual Non Single Premium 1,122.08 1,170.16 -4.11% Group Single Premium 614.21 701.70 -12.47% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 24.07 18.08 33.13% Total 1,822.80 1,953.08 -6.67%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,822.80 Crore in March 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance NBP saw -6.67% NBP contraction yoy. Positive growth was seen only in Group Yearly Renewable premium policies; while the others saw contraction in NBP yoy.