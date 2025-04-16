FY25 sees NFO flows of ₹1.09 Trillion, despite modest Q4

NFOS BOUNCE BACK IN FY25, DESPITE TEPID FOURTH QUARTER

Fiscal year FY25 has seen a 63.5% improvement in NFO collections, compared to FY24. New fund offerings (NFOs) are the mutual fund equivalent IPOs, and are usually issued by mutual fund AMCs to complete their array of offerings. However, quite often, NFOs are also issued by mutual fund AMCs to capitalize on a certain trend like thematic funds in the last two years or Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) about 3 years back. While, the NFO flows in FY25 have been robust, the last quarter did not perform up to the expectations.

There were a total of 245 NFOs in fiscal year FY25, which collected a total of ₹1,08,494 Crore from investors. This is 63.5% higher than the NFO collections of ₹66,364 Crore recorded in fiscal year FY24. However, if one looks at the break-up of the category of NFOs, FY25 has been substantially dominated by the thematic funds. Thematic funds had dominated in FY24 also, but in FY25, the dominance of these sectoral & thematic funds was a lot more decisive. Let us start with a quick recap of NFO flows in fiscal year FY24.

RECAP FY24 – NFO STORY SUBDUED; THEMATIC FUNDS SHINE

Like in FY23, the NFO flows were relatively tepid in FY24 too; as can be seen from the table below. This is despite FY24 being a robust year for Nifty and Sensex performance.

Calendar 2023 No. of NFOs Generic Equity MF Thematic Funds Flexi Caps Index Funds Index ETFs Close End FTPs Hybrid Funds Income Funds Monthly NFO Flow Apr-23 9 0 1,612 0 34 10 0 101 71 1,828 May-23 5 0 174 0 142 0 103 64 0 483 Jun-23 11 101 2,717 220 63 15 0 112 0 3,228 Jul-23 17 0 1,540 1,471 176 122 0 0 3,414 6,723 Aug-23 15 0 2,556 2,446 31 63 188 2,247 0 7,531 Sep-23 16 0 1,629 874 6 53 0 5,233 0 7,795 Oct-23 14 1,103 918 975 71 346 0 199 26 3,638 Nov-23 14 41 1,342 551 96 10 447 96 0 2,583 Dec-23 21 2,062 4,259 0 167 64 2,060 1,260 0 9,872 Jan-24 20 0 284 683 976 243 384 4,247 0 6,817 Feb-24 22 1,514 7,178 0 696 582 251 1,499 0 11,720 Mar-24 21 0 3,074 0 178 70 319 396 109 4,146 FY24 Total 185 4,821 27,283 7,220 2,636 1,578 3,752 15,454 3,620 66,364 Share 7.26% 41.11% 10.88% 3.97% 2.38% 5.65% 23.29% 5.45% 100.00%

Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs)

Here is what we read from the NFO collection data for FY24.

In FY24, total NFO collections of ₹66,364 Crore across 185 NFOs translated into a monthly average of ₹5,530 Crore.

If you look at quarter-wise distribution of NFO collections; Q1 was tepid at 8.4%. However, Q2, Q3, and Q4 accounted for 33.2%, 24.3%, and 34.2% respectively.

Out of the total NFO collections of ₹66,364 Crore in FY24, thematic funds dominated collections with 41.1% share of NFO fund raising. Other significant contributions came from hybrid funds (23.3%), and flexi-cap funds (10.9%).

FY24 was relatively better than FY23, but the real story was in the virtual dominance of thematic fund NFOs; a trend that was to continue in the next fiscal year too.

FY25 NFOS CROSS ₹1 TRILLION, BUT Q4 FALTERS

Fiscal year FY25 was a robust year in terms of NFO collections at ₹1.09 Trillion; although the thematic funds once again dominated. Here is a quick dekko.

Fiscal Year FY25 No. of NFOs Generic Equity MF Thematic Funds Flexi Caps Index Funds Index ETFs Close End FTPs Hybrid Funds Income Funds Monthly NFO Flow Apr-24 9 0 707 512 269 0 0 44 0 1,532 May-24 9 0 9,563 0 242 72 0 263 0 10,140 Jun-24 17 345 12,974 1,051 39 48 0 770 0 15,227 Jul-24 15 0 9,790 3,945 2,651 179 0 0 0 16,565 Aug-24 18 865 10,202 0 771 113 0 1,297 567 13,815 Sep-24 27 1,734 7,842 297 3,656 102 0 872 72 14,575 Oct-24 29 180 3,517 350 1,895 136 0 0 0 6,078 Nov-24 18 358 2,751 0 523 11 0 140 269 4,052 Dec-24 33 0 11,337 65 1,361 19 209 788 73 13,852 Jan-25 12 1,069 2,838 0 71 6 0 0 560 4,544 Feb-25 28 0 2,072 423 671 65 72 445 281 4,029 Mar-25 30 196 261 0 2,049 102 0 549 928 4,085 FY25 Total 245 4,747 73,854 6,643 14,198 853 281 5,168 2,750 1,08,494 Share 4.38% 68.07% 6.12% 13.09% 0.79% 0.26% 4.76% 2.53% 100.00%

Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs)

Here is what we read from the NFO collection data for FY25.

In FY25, total NFO collections of ₹1,08,494 Crore across 145 NFOs translated into a monthly average of ₹9,041 Crore.

If you look at quarter-wise distribution of NFO collections; Q4 was tepid at 11.7%. However, Q1, Q2, and Q3 accounted for 24.8%, 41.4%, and 22.1% respectively.

Out of the total NFO collections of ₹1,08,494 Crore in FY25, thematic funds once again dominated collections with 68.1% share of NFO fund raising. Other significant contributions came from Index funds (13.1%), showing a revival in passive investing.

In terms of NFO collections, FY25 was visibly better than FY24, although thematic funds still dominated. Outside of thematic funds; if hybrid funds played a key role in FY24 NFOs, then it was passive funds in FY25 NFOs. The fiscal year FY25 has highlighted the risks of too much dependence on a narrow category of NFOs. The actual problem became evident only when the tide turned. Hopefully, FY26 should see a much better NFO balance!