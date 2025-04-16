FY25 sees NFO flows of ₹1.09 Trillion, despite modest Q4

NFOS BOUNCE BACK IN FY25, DESPITE TEPID FOURTH QUARTER
Fiscal year FY25 has seen a 63.5% improvement in NFO collections, compared to FY24. New fund offerings (NFOs) are the mutual fund equivalent IPOs, and are usually issued by mutual fund AMCs to complete their array of offerings. However, quite often, NFOs are also issued by mutual fund AMCs to capitalize on a certain trend like thematic funds in the last two years or Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) about 3 years back. While, the NFO flows in FY25 have been robust, the last quarter did not perform up to the expectations.
There were a total of 245 NFOs in fiscal year FY25, which collected a total of ₹1,08,494 Crore from investors. This is 63.5% higher than the NFO collections of ₹66,364 Crore recorded in fiscal year FY24. However, if one looks at the break-up of the category of NFOs, FY25 has been substantially dominated by the thematic funds. Thematic funds had dominated in FY24 also, but in FY25, the dominance of these sectoral & thematic funds was a lot more decisive. Let us start with a quick recap of NFO flows in fiscal year FY24.
RECAP FY24 – NFO STORY SUBDUED; THEMATIC FUNDS SHINE
Like in FY23, the NFO flows were relatively tepid in FY24 too; as can be seen from the table below. This is despite FY24 being a robust year for Nifty and Sensex performance.
|Calendar 2023
|No. of NFOs
|Generic Equity MF
|Thematic Funds
|Flexi Caps
|Index Funds
|Index ETFs
|Close End FTPs
|Hybrid Funds
|Income Funds
|Monthly NFO Flow
|Apr-23
|9
|0
|1,612
|0
|34
|10
|0
|101
|71
|1,828
|May-23
|5
|0
|174
|0
|142
|0
|103
|64
|0
|483
|Jun-23
|11
|101
|2,717
|220
|63
|15
|0
|112
|0
|3,228
|Jul-23
|17
|0
|1,540
|1,471
|176
|122
|0
|0
|3,414
|6,723
|Aug-23
|15
|0
|2,556
|2,446
|31
|63
|188
|2,247
|0
|7,531
|Sep-23
|16
|0
|1,629
|874
|6
|53
|0
|5,233
|0
|7,795
|Oct-23
|14
|1,103
|918
|975
|71
|346
|0
|199
|26
|3,638
|Nov-23
|14
|41
|1,342
|551
|96
|10
|447
|96
|0
|2,583
|Dec-23
|21
|2,062
|4,259
|0
|167
|64
|2,060
|1,260
|0
|9,872
|Jan-24
|20
|0
|284
|683
|976
|243
|384
|4,247
|0
|6,817
|Feb-24
|22
|1,514
|7,178
|0
|696
|582
|251
|1,499
|0
|11,720
|Mar-24
|21
|0
|3,074
|0
|178
|70
|319
|396
|109
|4,146
|FY24 Total
|185
|4,821
|27,283
|7,220
|2,636
|1,578
|3,752
|15,454
|3,620
|66,364
|Share
|7.26%
|41.11%
|10.88%
|3.97%
|2.38%
|5.65%
|23.29%
|5.45%
|100.00%
Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs)
Here is what we read from the NFO collection data for FY24.
FY24 was relatively better than FY23, but the real story was in the virtual dominance of thematic fund NFOs; a trend that was to continue in the next fiscal year too.
FY25 NFOS CROSS ₹1 TRILLION, BUT Q4 FALTERS
Fiscal year FY25 was a robust year in terms of NFO collections at ₹1.09 Trillion; although the thematic funds once again dominated. Here is a quick dekko.
|Fiscal Year FY25
|No. of NFOs
|Generic Equity MF
|Thematic Funds
|Flexi Caps
|Index Funds
|Index ETFs
|Close End FTPs
|Hybrid Funds
|Income Funds
|Monthly NFO Flow
|Apr-24
|9
|0
|707
|512
|269
|0
|0
|44
|0
|1,532
|May-24
|9
|0
|9,563
|0
|242
|72
|0
|263
|0
|10,140
|Jun-24
|17
|345
|12,974
|1,051
|39
|48
|0
|770
|0
|15,227
|Jul-24
|15
|0
|9,790
|3,945
|2,651
|179
|0
|0
|0
|16,565
|Aug-24
|18
|865
|10,202
|0
|771
|113
|0
|1,297
|567
|13,815
|Sep-24
|27
|1,734
|7,842
|297
|3,656
|102
|0
|872
|72
|14,575
|Oct-24
|29
|180
|3,517
|350
|1,895
|136
|0
|0
|0
|6,078
|Nov-24
|18
|358
|2,751
|0
|523
|11
|0
|140
|269
|4,052
|Dec-24
|33
|0
|11,337
|65
|1,361
|19
|209
|788
|73
|13,852
|Jan-25
|12
|1,069
|2,838
|0
|71
|6
|0
|0
|560
|4,544
|Feb-25
|28
|0
|2,072
|423
|671
|65
|72
|445
|281
|4,029
|Mar-25
|30
|196
|261
|0
|2,049
|102
|0
|549
|928
|4,085
|FY25 Total
|245
|4,747
|73,854
|6,643
|14,198
|853
|281
|5,168
|2,750
|1,08,494
|Share
|4.38%
|68.07%
|6.12%
|13.09%
|0.79%
|0.26%
|4.76%
|2.53%
|100.00%
Data Source: AMFI (₹ in crore, except number of NFOs)
Here is what we read from the NFO collection data for FY25.
In terms of NFO collections, FY25 was visibly better than FY24, although thematic funds still dominated. Outside of thematic funds; if hybrid funds played a key role in FY24 NFOs, then it was passive funds in FY25 NFOs. The fiscal year FY25 has highlighted the risks of too much dependence on a narrow category of NFOs. The actual problem became evident only when the tide turned. Hopefully, FY26 should see a much better NFO balance!
