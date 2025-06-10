How funds performed during the 3-month recovery?

WHICH FUND CATEGORIES LED THE MARKET RECOVERY?

Three months may be a very short term to assess mutual fund category performance. However, the purpose is entirely different. We are not talking about wealth creators, but the narratives that led the rebound in markets in last 3 months. The market made a bottom around early March and in the last 3 months it has rallied 13.2%. However, the question is which narratives would have participated in this bounce? We look at performance in terms of risk-adjusted returns, so that we do not encourage buying returns with risk. While we use risk-adjusted returns to assess categories, they do not mean much in isolation, and are for purely comparative purposes. Here is what our evaluation of funds for 3 months tells us.

GENERIC EQUITY FUNDS: RANKED ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the seven categories of generic equity funds. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Active Equity Funds – MCAP Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Multi-Cap 13.59 17.14 11.09 6.05 2.2463 Small-Cap 15.87 19.11 11.72 7.39 2.1475 Mid-Cap 16.39 21.16 10.72 10.44 1.5699 Large & Mid- Cap 14.00 23.63 9.48 14.15 0.9894 Large-Cap 11.44 14.52 1.51 13.01 0.8793 Flexi Cap 12.83 26.47 8.64 17.83 0.7196 ELSS (Tax Savings) 12.22 22.92 2.13 20.79 0.5878

Data Source : Morningstar

In our longer term rankings, it was the large & mid cap funds and the large cap funds that stood out. However, what this table tells us is that in this 3-month recovery, it is a multi-asset approach that would have really worked. More specifically, adding small and mid-caps to the portfolio would have added to risk-adjusted returns. However, a multi-cap mixing approach would have been a better choice. Not surprisingly, multi-cap funds continue to outperform flexi-cap funds on risk-adjusted returns.

THEMATIC EQUITY FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 10 categories of thematic equity funds based on sectoral and strategic themes. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Active Equity Funds – Thematic Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Sector – Energy 13.07 14.92 12.89 2.03 6.4384 Contra 12.78 13.05 9.51 3.54 3.6102 Sector – Financial Services 17.11 21.12 15.50 5.62 3.0445 Equity- Infrastructure 16.38 21.52 12.22 9.30 1.7613 Value 10.99 16.96 7.67 9.29 1.1830 Focused Fund 12.35 20.27 7.28 12.99 0.9507 Sector – Healthcare 8.00 12.70 3.40 9.30 0.8602 Equity – ESG 11.04 15.39 1.20 14.19 0.7780 Dividend Yield 10.27 14.72 1.50 13.22 0.7769 Sector – Technology 4.07 15.06 2.76 12.30 0.3309

Data Source : Morningstar

There is not much of a surprise in the leaders. Energy stocks have gained from lower crude prices while financials services theme played out as an India-specific story amidst the global tumult. Another reason energy has done well is the focus on government companies amidst rising government-driven capex in Q4FY25. Technology ended up at the bottom, since the volatility was too high due to the global dependencies.

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 5 categories of hybrid allocation funds and how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Hybrid Allocation Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Balanced Allocation 8.52 11.68 6.84 4.84 1.7603 Aggressive Allocation 10.49 15.39 7.14 8.25 1.2715 Dynamic Asset Allocation 7.89 13.37 1.98 11.39 0.6927 Conservative Allocation 5.16 7.38 -1.56 8.94 0.5772 Equity Savings 4.97 9.20 -1.75 10.95 0.4539

Data Source : Morningstar

Like in the previous months, it is the balanced and aggressive allocation funds that have worked best in terms of risk-adjusted returns. The volatility in the bond markets has been quite high in this period due to the big moves in US bond yields and the uncertainty over rate action. Discretionary funds like BAF and Equity Savings also score low on risk-adjusted returns, a trend that was seen in previous occasions too.

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 14 categories of active debt funds; both at the short and long end of the yield curve. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Active Debt Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Banking & PSU 4.01 4.78 2.21 2.57 1.5603 Medium to Long Duration 3.95 4.79 0.51 4.28 0.9229 Medium Duration 3.49 4.76 0.78 3.98 0.8769 Dynamic Bond 4.04 5.08 0.46 4.62 0.8745 10 yr Government Bond 4.21 5.00 -0.15 5.15 0.8175 Short Duration 3.80 6.16 1.10 5.06 0.7510 Ultra Short Duration 2.19 3.40 0.17 3.23 0.6780 Government Bond 4.01 5.26 -2.78 8.04 0.4988 Money Market 2.39 4.04 -0.99 5.03 0.4751 Low Duration 2.72 5.28 -0.74 6.02 0.4518 Long Duration 3.99 10.03 -0.73 10.76 0.3708 Floating Rate 3.46 5.67 -4.02 9.69 0.3571 Credit Risk 4.78 16.07 2.31 13.76 0.3474 Corporate Bond 3.88 10.37 -2.86 13.23 0.2933

Data Source : Morningstar

In last 3 months, the categories that gave best returns were credit risk funds, government bond funds, and the Banking & PSU Funds. The last category earned high yield with low risk, which is why they ranked top on this recovery. Other leaders were longer duration funds that saw capital appreciation with falling repo rates. At the bottom were the riskier assets, showing a clear shift to safety in the last 3 months, as far as debt funds are concerned.

ALTERNATE FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 3 categories of diverse but alternate fund classes. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Alternate Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns Sector – Precious Metals 11.37 13.18 8.56 4.62 2.4610 Arbitrage Fund 1.66 2.05 0.31 1.74 0.9540 Liquid 1.74 18.22 0.00 18.22 0.0955

Data Source : Morningstar

Even in the short time frame of 3 months, precious metal funds like gold funds and silver funds have been the top performers on risk-adjusted returns. Like on previous occasions, these gold and silver funds have not only outperformed other alternate asset classes, but have performed better than most equity fund categories too. Not surprisingly, arbitrage funds continued to do better than liquid funds, amidst the market volatility.

To sum up, BFSI has been a common winning theme across equity and debt. A multi-cap approach with a predominance of small and mid-caps did best in the last 3 months.