iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

How funds performed during the 3-month recovery?

10 Jun 2025 , 08:58 AM

WHICH FUND CATEGORIES LED THE MARKET RECOVERY?

Three months may be a very short term to assess mutual fund category performance. However, the purpose is entirely different. We are not talking about wealth creators, but the narratives that led the rebound in markets in last 3 months. The market made a bottom around early March and in the last 3 months it has rallied 13.2%. However, the question is which narratives would have participated in this bounce? We look at performance in terms of risk-adjusted returns, so that we do not encourage buying returns with risk. While we use risk-adjusted returns to assess categories, they do not mean much in isolation, and are for purely comparative purposes. Here is what our evaluation of funds for 3 months tells us.

GENERIC EQUITY FUNDS: RANKED ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the seven categories of generic equity funds. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Active Equity Funds – MCAP Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Multi-Cap 13.59 17.14 11.09 6.05          2.2463
Small-Cap 15.87 19.11 11.72 7.39          2.1475
Mid-Cap 16.39 21.16 10.72 10.44          1.5699
Large & Mid- Cap 14.00 23.63 9.48 14.15          0.9894
Large-Cap 11.44 14.52 1.51 13.01          0.8793
Flexi Cap 12.83 26.47 8.64 17.83          0.7196
ELSS (Tax Savings) 12.22 22.92 2.13 20.79          0.5878

Data Source : Morningstar

In our longer term rankings, it was the large & mid cap funds and the large cap funds that stood out. However, what this table tells us is that in this 3-month recovery, it is a multi-asset approach that would have really worked. More specifically, adding small and mid-caps to the portfolio would have added to risk-adjusted returns. However, a multi-cap mixing approach would have been a better choice. Not surprisingly, multi-cap funds continue to outperform flexi-cap funds on risk-adjusted returns.

THEMATIC EQUITY FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 10 categories of thematic equity funds based on sectoral and strategic themes. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Active Equity Funds – Thematic Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Sector – Energy 13.07 14.92 12.89 2.03               6.4384
Contra 12.78 13.05 9.51 3.54               3.6102
Sector – Financial Services 17.11 21.12 15.50 5.62               3.0445
Equity- Infrastructure 16.38 21.52 12.22 9.30               1.7613
Value 10.99 16.96 7.67 9.29               1.1830
Focused Fund 12.35 20.27 7.28 12.99               0.9507
Sector – Healthcare 8.00 12.70 3.40 9.30               0.8602
Equity – ESG 11.04 15.39 1.20 14.19               0.7780
Dividend Yield 10.27 14.72 1.50 13.22               0.7769
Sector – Technology 4.07 15.06 2.76 12.30               0.3309

Data Source : Morningstar

There is not much of a surprise in the leaders. Energy stocks have gained from lower crude prices while financials services theme played out as an India-specific story amidst the global tumult. Another reason energy has done well is the focus on government companies amidst rising government-driven capex in Q4FY25. Technology ended up at the bottom, since the volatility was too high due to the global dependencies.

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 5 categories of hybrid allocation funds and how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Hybrid Allocation Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Balanced Allocation 8.52 11.68 6.84 4.84               1.7603
Aggressive Allocation 10.49 15.39 7.14 8.25               1.2715
Dynamic Asset Allocation 7.89 13.37 1.98 11.39               0.6927
Conservative Allocation 5.16 7.38 -1.56 8.94               0.5772
Equity Savings 4.97 9.20 -1.75 10.95               0.4539

Data Source : Morningstar

Like in the previous months, it is the balanced and aggressive allocation funds that have worked best in terms of risk-adjusted returns. The volatility in the bond markets has been quite high in this period due to the big moves in US bond yields and the uncertainty over rate action. Discretionary funds like BAF and Equity Savings also score low on risk-adjusted returns, a trend that was seen in previous occasions too.

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 14 categories of active debt funds; both at the short and long end of the yield curve. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Active Debt Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Banking & PSU 4.01 4.78 2.21 2.57               1.5603
Medium to Long Duration 3.95 4.79 0.51 4.28               0.9229
Medium Duration 3.49 4.76 0.78 3.98               0.8769
Dynamic Bond 4.04 5.08 0.46 4.62               0.8745
10 yr Government Bond 4.21 5.00 -0.15 5.15               0.8175
Short Duration 3.80 6.16 1.10 5.06               0.7510
Ultra Short Duration 2.19 3.40 0.17 3.23               0.6780
Government Bond 4.01 5.26 -2.78 8.04               0.4988
Money Market 2.39 4.04 -0.99 5.03               0.4751
Low Duration 2.72 5.28 -0.74 6.02               0.4518
Long Duration 3.99 10.03 -0.73 10.76               0.3708
Floating Rate 3.46 5.67 -4.02 9.69               0.3571
Credit Risk 4.78 16.07 2.31 13.76               0.3474
Corporate Bond 3.88 10.37 -2.86 13.23               0.2933

Data Source : Morningstar

In last 3 months, the categories that gave best returns were credit risk funds, government bond funds, and the Banking & PSU Funds. The last category earned high yield with low risk, which is why they ranked top on this recovery. Other leaders were longer duration funds that saw capital appreciation with falling repo rates. At the bottom were the riskier assets, showing a clear shift to safety in the last 3 months, as far as debt funds are concerned.

ALTERNATE FUNDS: RANKING ON 3-MONTH RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS

These are the 3 categories of diverse but alternate fund classes. Here is how they rank on risk-adjusted returns.

Alternate Funds Average Best Worst Range Risk-Adj Returns
Sector – Precious Metals 11.37 13.18 8.56 4.62               2.4610
Arbitrage Fund 1.66 2.05 0.31 1.74               0.9540
Liquid 1.74 18.22 0.00 18.22               0.0955

Data Source : Morningstar

Even in the short time frame of 3 months, precious metal funds like gold funds and silver funds have been the top performers on risk-adjusted returns. Like on previous occasions, these gold and silver funds have not only outperformed other alternate asset classes, but have performed better than most equity fund categories too. Not surprisingly, arbitrage funds continued to do better than liquid funds, amidst the market volatility.

To sum up, BFSI has been a common winning theme across equity and debt. A multi-cap approach with a predominance of small and mid-caps did best in the last 3 months.

Related Tags

  • Alpha
  • BestFunds
  • Beta
  • DebtFunds
  • EquityFunds
  • MF
  • MutualFunds
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

ITD Cementation secures ₹893 Crore contract in Odisha

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|10:50 AM
RITES Secures $2.9 Million Project in Guyana for Road Construction Supervision

RITES Secures $2.9 Million Project in Guyana for Road Construction Supervision

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|10:30 AM
Jindal SAW to Invest $118 Million in UAE, Saudi Arabia for Pipe Manufacturing Expansion

Jindal SAW to Invest $118 Million in UAE, Saudi Arabia for Pipe Manufacturing Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|09:38 AM
Nazara Technologies Acquires Smaaash Entertainment for ₹126 Crore Under NCLT Plan

Nazara Technologies Acquires Smaaash Entertainment for ₹126 Crore Under NCLT Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|08:57 AM
Indian indices may open higher on June 10, 2025

Indian indices may open higher on June 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jun 2025|08:54 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.