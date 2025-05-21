Hybrid fund flows slowed sharply in second half of FY25

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS – MACRO STORY OF FY25
Unlike active equity funds, which had a year of record flows, the story of hybrid allocation funds was relatively more mixed. While 66% of the full year flows came in the first half of FY25, just 34% came in the second half of the year. For FY25, total net inflows into hybrid allocation funds stood at ₹1,22,325 Crore, belying the early enthusiasm. The drying up of hybrid fund NFOs in the second half also took its toll on the flow numbers.
If you look at the 8 hybrid fund categories (including solution-oriented funds) across 12 months, then you have 96 data flow points. Out of these 8 categories of hybrid funds; conservative hybrid funds saw net outflows in 10 out of 12 months due to the unfavourable tax treatment of debt funds. Arbitrage funds had negative flows in 4 out of 12 months, but that is more due to quarter-end treasury management. The key hybrid categories like Aggressive Hybrids, BAFs, and MAAFs saw positive flows in all 12 months. After a long gap, March 2025 saw overall outflows from hybrid funds.
WHAT DO MONTHLY HYBRID FUND FLOWS TELL US?
The table below captures the monthly net flows into hybrid allocation funds in FY25, classified across 6 hybrid and 2 solution funds. Here is a quick dekko.
|Equity Fund Categories
|Apr-24
|May-24
|Jun-24
|Jul-24
|Aug-24
|Sep-24
|Oct-24
|Nov-24
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25
|Mar-25
|Multi-Cap Fund
|-8
|-99
|-131
|26
|-187
|-126
|311
|-37
|-170
|-194
|-81
|-271
|Large Cap Fund
|17
|43
|49
|195
|321
|516
|1,371
|914
|328
|633
|310
|294
|Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,345
|1,279
|644
|1,798
|3,215
|1,704
|2,456
|1,570
|1,596
|1,512
|664
|776
|Midcap Fund
|3,313
|3,161
|3,453
|3,126
|2,827
|4,070
|3,797
|2,444
|2,575
|2,123
|2,228
|1,670
|Small Cap Fund
|13,901
|12,758
|3,837
|11,015
|2,372
|-3,532
|7,182
|-1,353
|-409
|4,292
|3,592
|-2,855
|Dividend Fund
|1,295
|849
|1,003
|1,277
|1,457
|2,269
|1,748
|586
|451
|402
|90
|-561
|Contra Fund
|177
|398
|125
|147
|133
|136
|208
|166
|133
|102
|109
|108
|Focused Fund
|70
|68
|59
|79
|95
|96
|118
|153
|201
|141
|137
|133
|Monthly Totals
|20,110
|18,456
|9,039
|17,663
|10,233
|5,134
|17,189
|4,443
|4,703
|9,011
|7,050
|-705
Data Source: AMFI
Total net inflows into hybrid allocation funds in FY25 stood at ͅ₹1,22,325 Crore. Flows did disappoint after a sturdy start. In 6 out of 12 months, the net inflows into hybrid funds exceeded ₹10,000 Crore, with just one instance of over ₹20,000 crore. However, the dichotomy between the first half and second half was quite apparent. Around 66% of the FY25 flows came in the first 6 months and 80% in the first 7 months. In short, the hybrid inflows from November 2024 onwards was relatively tepid.
WHICH HYBRID FUND CATEGORIES DOMINATED FLOWS IN FY25?
Like periodic concentration of hybrid fund flows, there was also category-wise concentration of flows. Despite 4 months of negative flows in FY25, the Arbitrage Funds still accounted for 41.5% of FY25 flows into hybrid allocation funds. Out of the 8 categories of hybrid and solution funds, just 2 categories (Arbitrage Funds and Multi-Asset Allocation Funds) accounted for 70% of full year flows.
What were the broad themes emanating from hybrid fund flows in FY25? Arbitrage Funds, which is a quasi-debt fund, accounted for 41.5% of overall flows. Among genuine hybrids, multi-asset allocation funds (MAAF) accounted for 28.4% of FY25 flows, indicating that there was still appetite for spreading allocation risk across various asset classes. If you look at hybrid allocation as a theme; then MAAFs, BAFs, and Equity Savings Funds accounted for 52.5% of FY25 flows. This indicates there is still appetite for managing risk through hybrid funds. However, traditional hybrids appear to be losing charm among investors!
