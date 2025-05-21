iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hybrid fund flows slowed sharply in second half of FY25

21 May 2025 , 10:06 AM

HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS – MACRO STORY OF FY25

Unlike active equity funds, which had a year of record flows, the story of hybrid allocation funds was relatively more mixed. While 66% of the full year flows came in the first half of FY25, just 34% came in the second half of the year. For FY25, total net inflows into hybrid allocation funds stood at ₹1,22,325 Crore, belying the early enthusiasm. The drying up of hybrid fund NFOs in the second half also took its toll on the flow numbers.

If you look at the 8 hybrid fund categories (including solution-oriented funds) across 12 months, then  you have 96 data flow points. Out of these 8 categories of hybrid funds; conservative hybrid funds saw net outflows in 10 out of 12 months due to the unfavourable tax treatment of debt funds. Arbitrage funds had negative flows in 4 out of 12 months, but that is more due to quarter-end treasury management. The key hybrid categories like Aggressive Hybrids, BAFs, and MAAFs saw positive flows in all 12 months. After a long gap, March 2025 saw overall outflows from hybrid funds.

WHAT DO MONTHLY HYBRID FUND FLOWS TELL US?

The table below captures the monthly net flows into hybrid allocation funds in FY25, classified across 6 hybrid and 2 solution funds. Here is a quick dekko.

Equity Fund Categories Apr-24 May-24 Jun-24 Jul-24 Aug-24 Sep-24 Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25
Multi-Cap Fund -8 -99 -131 26 -187 -126 311 -37 -170 -194 -81 -271
Large Cap Fund 17 43 49 195 321 516 1,371 914 328 633 310 294
Large & Mid Cap Fund 1,345 1,279 644 1,798 3,215 1,704 2,456 1,570 1,596 1,512 664 776
Midcap Fund 3,313 3,161 3,453 3,126 2,827 4,070 3,797 2,444 2,575 2,123 2,228 1,670
Small Cap Fund 13,901 12,758 3,837 11,015 2,372 -3,532 7,182 -1,353 -409 4,292 3,592 -2,855
Dividend Fund 1,295 849 1,003 1,277 1,457 2,269 1,748 586 451 402 90 -561
Contra Fund 177 398 125 147 133 136 208 166 133 102 109 108
Focused Fund 70 68 59 79 95 96 118 153 201 141 137 133
Monthly Totals 20,110 18,456 9,039 17,663 10,233 5,134 17,189 4,443 4,703 9,011 7,050 -705

Data Source: AMFI

Total net inflows into hybrid allocation funds in FY25 stood at ͅ₹1,22,325 Crore. Flows did disappoint after a sturdy start. In 6 out of 12 months, the net inflows into hybrid funds exceeded ₹10,000 Crore, with just one instance of over ₹20,000 crore. However, the dichotomy between the first half and second half was quite apparent. Around 66% of the FY25 flows came in the first 6 months and 80% in the first 7 months. In short, the hybrid inflows from November 2024 onwards was relatively tepid.

WHICH HYBRID FUND CATEGORIES DOMINATED FLOWS IN FY25?

Like periodic concentration of hybrid fund flows, there was also category-wise concentration of flows. Despite 4 months of negative flows in FY25, the Arbitrage Funds still accounted for 41.5% of FY25 flows into hybrid allocation funds. Out of the 8 categories of hybrid and solution funds, just 2 categories (Arbitrage Funds and Multi-Asset Allocation Funds) accounted for 70% of full year flows.

What were the broad themes emanating from hybrid fund flows in FY25? Arbitrage Funds, which is a quasi-debt fund, accounted for 41.5% of overall flows. Among genuine hybrids, multi-asset allocation funds (MAAF) accounted for 28.4% of FY25 flows, indicating that there was still appetite for spreading allocation risk across various asset classes. If you look at hybrid allocation as a theme; then MAAFs, BAFs, and Equity Savings Funds accounted for 52.5% of FY25 flows. This indicates there is still appetite for managing risk through hybrid funds. However, traditional hybrids appear to be losing charm among investors!

Related Tags

  • ActiveEquity
  • AUM
  • EquityFund
  • MFSIP
  • MidCapFund
  • MutualFunds
  • SIP
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|02:17 PM
Devyani International’s net loss widens in Q4

Devyani International’s net loss widens in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|02:07 PM
Power Mech Projects post robust Q4 growth; stock shoots ~8%

Power Mech Projects post robust Q4 growth; stock shoots ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|01:07 PM
Lloyds Engineering Bags ₹20.67 Crore Order from Cochin Shipyard for Naval Fin Stabilizers

Lloyds Engineering Bags ₹20.67 Crore Order from Cochin Shipyard for Naval Fin Stabilizers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|12:40 PM
Hindustan Copper board to consider ₹500-Crore bond issue

Hindustan Copper board to consider ₹500-Crore bond issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 May 2025|12:08 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.