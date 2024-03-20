iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IKIO Lighting: Execution ramp up in the offing

20 Mar 2024 , 11:50 AM

  • IKIO is the leading ODM player in the LED lighting segment in India and has also established presence in the non-lighting segment off late. It has four manufacturing facilities and boasts of robust backward integration – share of in-house manufacturing in BoM at >50%.
  • IKIO serves a wider market with its extensive product line (1,000+ SKUs) in LED lighting, commercial refrigeration lights, and RV offerings. Prioritizing the introduction of new products and maintaining relationships with existing customers has allowed IKIO to increase its market share while also increasing its overall gross margin by about 300bps between FY20 and FY23.
  • IKIO’s export revenue witnessed significant growth in past 3-4 years to reach ~15% of the mix in FY23 (vs ~10% in FY22). It aims to further increase its presence in the international markets across verticals especially GCC, US, Europe and SEA, and is building on relationships with established MNCs like Phillips, Honeywell to achieve the same.
  • Steadfast to remain in the B2B ODM business, IKIO plans on entering new product lines in the Electronics category where it can add value and earn high margins (OPMs of ~22%) and is focussed on enhancing capabilities by further investing in capex (~Rs2.2bn) and expects fixed asset turns of 5- 6x over the next 3-4 years.
  • Exposure to a single segment, high customer concentration risk (Phillips makes up ~45-50% of overall revenue) and growth challenges in the lighting segment remain key risks, ramp up in the non-lighting electronics segment remains to be seen. The stock currently trades at 34x TTM EPS.

Related Tags

  • IKIO Lighting
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titan’s Q1 Revenue Gets Boost from Watches and Fragrances Amid Jewellery Volatility

Titan’s Q1 Revenue Gets Boost from Watches and Fragrances Amid Jewellery Volatility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|04:33 PM
CONCOR Q1 Volumes Up 11% YoY; Domestic Segment Grows 9%

CONCOR Q1 Volumes Up 11% YoY; Domestic Segment Grows 9%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|04:13 PM
India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.