India has Current Account Surplus in Q4; FY24 CAD at 0.7% of GDP

INDIA BOUNCES TO CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS IN Q4FY24
The fourth quarter current account deficit (CAD) for FY24 bounced into a small surplus of $5.7 Billion or 0.6% of the GDP. The last time India reported a current account surplus was in the June 2021 quarter. In the last 5 years, there were 3 current account surplus quarters; and all three came amidst the COVID crisis, when imports had fallen sharply. The current account surplus in Q4FY24 is special as it is the first time in the last 20 years that India is reporting a current account surplus in normal macroeconomic times. In addition, the third quarter current account deficit (CAD) of $10.5 Billion was also revised lower to $8.7 Billion; giving further respite to the full year current account deficit. RBI reports the CAD with a lag of one quarter i.e., the March quarter CAD just got reported towards the end of June and this cycle goes on. Current account deficit is a combination of merchandise trade deficit adjusted for services account surplus, interest payments towards dividend / interest as well as remittances coming into India. These four items combine to create the current account deficit; three out of the four have been positive for India in Q4FY24.
Let us now look at some yoy comparisons. For the March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24), the current account surplus (CAS) was reported at $5.7 Billion, which marks a sharp turnaround compared to a deficit of $1.50 Billion in the year ago period and a revised deficit of $8.70 Billion in the sequential third quarter of FY24. The fourth quarter saw multiple benefits flowing in. Firstly, the merchandise trade deficit (trade in goods) narrowed on a yoy basis, while the services surplus was higher on a yoy basis in Q4. Interestingly, the secondary income from remittances from Indians abroad was also sharply higher as the positive tidings from the India growth story appear to be helping. Let us now turn to the CAD story.
CAD STORY OVER LAST 12 QUARTERS
The table captures the current account balance trend for the last 12 sequential quarters.
|Quarter
|Current Account Balance
|Quarter Ended June 2021
|$6.58 Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2021
|$(9.71) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2021
|$(22.16) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2022
|$(13.40) Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2022
|$(18.00) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2022
|$(30.90) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2022
|$(16.80) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2023
|$(1.30) Billion
|Quarter Ended June 2023
|$(9.20) Billion
|Quarter Ended September 2023
|$(8.30) Billion
|Quarter Ended December 2023 #
|$(8.70) Billion
|Quarter Ended March 2024
|$5.70 Billion
Data Source: RBI (# CAD Revised lower from $10.5 bn to $8.70 bn)
Here are some of the major takeaways from the time series data on current account deficit for the last 12 quarters.
Overall, it was a mix of factors that helped the current account turn around to surplus in Q4.
HOW CAD BASKET SHIFTED YOY IN MARCH 2024 QUARTER?
Here we look at the break-up of the current account surplus for the March 2024 quarter and how it shifted on a yoy basis compared to the year-ago fourth quarter.
|Pressure on
Current Account
|Q4 FY24
Break-up
|Q4 FY23
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|Q4 FY24
Break-up
|Q4 FY23
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($50.90 bn)
|($52.60 bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$42.70 bn
|+$39.10 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($14.80 bn)
|($12.60 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$28.70 bn
|+$24.80 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$65.70 bn)
|(-$65.20 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$71.40 bn
|+$63.90 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|+$5.70 bn
|(-$1.30 bn)
Data Source: RBI
The current account, on a yoy basis, turned around from a deficit of $-1.30 Billion in Q4FY23 to a surplus of $5.70 Billion in Q4FY24. Here is what triggered this turnaround.
Overall, the trends from the current account story appear to be encouraging for the March 2024 quarter. The full year current account deficit for FY24 is sharply down to $23.20 Billion as compared to the FY23 full year CAD of $67.00 Billion. When the fiscal year was over, the hope was that India would be lucky to achieve CAD of around 1% of GDP. However, thanks to the revised CAD in Q3 and the current account surplus in Q4, the full year current account deficit has come in at just $23.2 Billion or around 0.7%of GDP. We will now look at the FY24 story in granular detail.
HOW THE FULL-YEAR CAD FOR FY24 COMPARES WITH FY23?
While we saw the Q4 comparison, the end of FY24 is also an opportunity to compare the full year fiscal deficit data for the last two fiscal years. Here is what we can infer.
|Pressure on
Current Account
|Fiscal FY24
Break-up
|Fiscal FY23
Break-up
|Boost to
Current Account
|Fiscal FY24
Break-up
|Fiscal FY23
Break-up
|Trade Deficit
|($242.1 bn)
|($265.3bn)
|Services Surplus
|+$162.8 bn
|+$143.3 bn
|Primary A/C – Interest
|($49.8 bn)
|($45.9 bn)
|Secondary Income
|+$105.9 bn
|+$100.9 bn
|Negative Thrust on CA
|(-$291.9 bn)
|(-$311.2 bn)
|Positive Thrust on CA
|+$268.7 bn
|+$244.2 bn
|Current Account Surplus / (Deficit)
|+$23.2 bn
|(-$67.0 bn)
Data Source: RBI
With the data available for the full fiscal year FY24, here is a comparison of the current account basket for FY24 vis-à-vis the basket for the previous fiscal year of FY23.
The current account surplus in Q4FY24 and the downward revision of the current account deficit in Q3 have helped India close FY24 with overall current account deficit of just $23.2 Billion. That is roughly 0.7% of GDP and is important as it shows a sharp improvement in the current account situation. More importantly, this is after almost 20 years that India is reporting a surplus on the current account in normal times (excluding the pandemic period).
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM A SHARPLY LOWER CAD IN FY24
Ironically, this 0.7% current account deficit as a share of GDP comes in a year when October 2023 had seen the highest-ever merchandise trade deficit at $31.5 Billion. The government has adopted a number of measures like export push, import substitution, Russian oil procurement etc to bring down the CAD on a war footing. India has already emerged as a preferred iPhone manufacturer for Apple Inc and that could just be the beginning of the plethora of opportunities that this will open up for India. Despite a strong CAD position, the Indian rupee continues to weaken, purely because the dollar continues to strengthen against the Euro, Pound, and Yen. Will this strong CAD position, impel the RBI to cut rates on a pre-emptive basis? That would be a different discussion altogether.
