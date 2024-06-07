iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

India's growth forecast revised upward to 7.2% by RBI

7 Jun 2024 , 11:11 AM

On June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased its projection for the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the financial year 2024-25 to 7.2%, up from the previous estimate of 7%, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Governor Das stated that GDP growth is expected to be 7.3% in the first quarter, 7.2% in the second quarter, 7.3% in the third quarter, and 7.2% in the fourth quarter. If these projections hold, it will mark the fourth consecutive year of growth above 7%.

“Domestic economic activity in FY25 will remain strong,” said Das. “India’s manufacturing PMI is showing strength and is currently the highest globally.” He also mentioned that private consumption is improving, with rural demand getting a boost from agricultural activities. The forecast from the India Meteorological Department is expected to enhance Kharif crop output.

Governor Das noted that while the CPI headline inflation has softened in March and April, food inflation remains high.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided on June 7 to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the eighth consecutive time, with a majority vote of 4:2. The central bank has maintained its stance on withdrawing accommodation.

“Despite ongoing global challenges, India is experiencing positive growth. However, we must remain alert to new challenges,” said Das.

Related Tags

  • GDP
  • RBI MPC
  • RBI repo rate
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Puravankara to Develop Luxury Housing on 5.5-Acre Balagere Plot Under New JDA

Puravankara to Develop Luxury Housing on 5.5-Acre Balagere Plot Under New JDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|01:17 PM
Ambuja Cements’ Arm ACC Commissions New Grinding Unit at Sindri, Adds 1.5 MTPA Capacity

Ambuja Cements’ Arm ACC Commissions New Grinding Unit at Sindri, Adds 1.5 MTPA Capacity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|12:12 PM
Titagarh Rail Approves ₹200 Crore Fundraise via Preferential Warrants to Promoters

Titagarh Rail Approves ₹200 Crore Fundraise via Preferential Warrants to Promoters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|10:35 AM
Smartworks Coworking Spaces – India’s Leading Flexible Office Retail Player

Smartworks Coworking Spaces – India’s Leading Flexible Office Retail Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|10:06 AM
Indian indices may open higher on July 10, 2025

Indian indices may open higher on July 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|09:19 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.