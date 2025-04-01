India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in March 2025

FPIS SOLD $13.4 BILLION IN INDIAN EQUITIES IN FISCAL 2025

As fiscal year 2024-25 comes to an end, it has been an eventful year. FPIs were net sellers in equities to the tune of $(13.42) Billion, but FY25 was also partly redeemed by FPI debt inflows to the tune of $5.51 Billion. What about March index performance? In March 2025, the Sensex rallied +5.76%, Nifty-50 up +6.30%, Nifty Mid-Cap surged +7.84%, and Nifty Small Cap also rallied by +9.49%. There was index buying led by global MSCI index rebalancing, but the demand for small and mid-cap stocks came largely from retail investors. However, the reciprocal tariffs continue to be an overhang on equity market performance.

BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS FALL SHARPLY IN MARCH 2025

After bond yields rallied in February 2025 to 6.85% on global economic uncertainty; it fell rapidly in March. There were several triggers in March 2025. Firstly, RBI cut rates by 25 bps and the language hinted at another 2 to 3 rate cuts in FY26. That helped depress the bond yields. Secondly, a spike in FPI demand for FAR bonds in March 2025 resulted in a spike in the price of these bonds and a consequent fall in bond yields. Thirdly, the rupee hardened from ₹87.50/$ to ₹85.50/$ pushing down yields. Lastly, H1FY26 borrowing calendar signals lower risk of a fiscal deficit surge. Here is a quick dekko at how various equity, debt, and hybrid mutual fund categories performed in March 2025.

Equity Large-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G) 7.698% 19.109% 29.221% ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund (G) 7.662% 16.894% 27.255% HDFC Large Cap Fund (G) 5.611% 16.498% 26.347% Category Average 6.675% 13.226% 24.755% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Multi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Active Fund (G) -4.386% 12.370% 35.315% Nippon India Multi Cap (G) 10.956% 22.105% 33.965% Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap (G) 8.228% 17.570% 31.674% Category Average 8.559% 17.322% 29.358% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Flexi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) -0.992% 17.610% 38.191% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (G) 15.744% 23.027% 33.016% PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund (G) 14.659% 17.800% 31.467% Category Average 7.317% 14.115% 25.089% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Mid-Cap Fund (G) -2.357% 18.839% 38.671% Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap Fund (G) 18.168% 28.710% 38.518% Edelweiss Mid-Cap Fund (G) 19.181% 23.714% 36.898% Category Average 10.732% 18.944% 31.535% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Small-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Small Cap Fund (G) 0.744% 21.863% 51.829% Nippon Small Cap Fund (G) 6.922% 21.694% 41.871% BOI Small Cap Fund (G) 11.204% 18.393% 38.699% Category Average 8.357% 17.679% 36.099% Data Source: Morningstar

Balanced Funds (Aggressive Allocation)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Absolute Fund (G) -0.520% 12.663% 29.888% JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (G) 8.829% 20.713% 29.585% BOI Equity & Debt Fund (G) 7.938% 17.536% 29.298% Category Average 8.554% 13.197% 21.637% Data Source: Morningstar

Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return HDFC BAF (G) 9.268% 20.525% 27.472% Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G) 8.288% 13.260% 19.599% ICICI Prudential BAF (G) 8.270% 12.561% 18.540% Category Average 6.639% 11.446% 15.929% Data Source: Morningstar

Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G) 8.866% 19.042% 35.275% ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G) 14.149% 19.322% 28.937% Tata Multi-Asset Fund (G) 8.631% 14.139% 21.473% Category Average 9.797% 13.824% 21.038% Data Source: Morningstar

Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Invesco India Arbitrage Fund (G) 8.099% 7.670% 6.292% Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund (G) 8.153% 7.510% 6.245% Tata Arbitrage Fund (G) 8.070% 7.382% 6.243% Category Average 7.461% 6.775% 5.527% Data Source: Morningstar

Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund (G) 9.230% 8.277% 7.663% Edelweiss G-Sec Fund (G) 9.364% 7.704% 7.576% DSP Gilt Fund (G) 9.731% 8.189% 7.398% Category Average 9.018% 7.241% 6.478% Data Source: Morningstar

Corporate Bond Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Axis Corporate Debt Fund (G) 8.990% 7.321% 7.398% ABSL Corporate Bond (G) 8.917% 7.230% 7.348% ICICI Pru Corporate Bond (G) 8.548% 7.509% 7.270% Category Average 8.436% 6.621% 6.555% Data Source: Morningstar

Credit Risk Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Mar-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return DSP Credit Risk Fund (G) 22.490% 14.382% 11.462% ABSL Credit Risk Fund (G) 17.085% 11.186% 10.056% BOI Credit Risk Fund (G) 5.302% 37.682% 9.894% Category Average 9.818% 9.941% 7.961% Data Source: Morningstar

Having seen returns for various categories of funds for March 2025, some key takeaways.

WHAT WE READ FROM THE MARCH 2025 MUTUAL FUND RANKINGS

Here are some key trends we deciphered from the rankings MFs in March 2025.