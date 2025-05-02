iifl-logo
Indices may open positively on May 02, 2025

2 May 2025 , 09:05 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may open higher on May 2, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading positively around 24,427.50 earlier this morning.

On April 30, the Indian equity indices ended the volatile session marginally lower. At close, the Sensex was down 46.14 points to close at 80,242.24. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 1.75 points to end the day at 24,334.20.

The top gainers of NIFTY were Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, and Power Grid Corp. Meanwhile, the losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Motors, and SBI.

Among sectors, Realty index up nearly 2% and Telecom index up 1%. Meanwhile, media, PSU Bank indices were down 2% each. On the other hand, IT, Bank, consumer durables, capital goods were down 0.5% each.

BSE Midcap index fell 0.7%, BSE Smallcap index shed 1.7%.

Global Markets:

Asian stock markets were mostly in the green on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street’s overnight performance. Although, trading activity remained lower as some of the major markets were closed for Labour Day.

Investors took some profits after recent gains, while a surprise contraction in the U.S. economy during the first quarter of 2025 sparked hopes that interest rate hikes may be put on pause.

As of 8:10 AM IST:

  • Nikkei 225 was up by 417.50 points
  • Hang Seng gained 95.87 points
  • CSI 300 dipped slightly by 4.51 points

The US markets rebounded on May 1. The Nasdaq jumped over 2.3% which was led by the tech stocks, has hit its highest level in more than a month. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%. Meanwhile the Dow Jones added 0.8%, showing broad optimism among investors.

