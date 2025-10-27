IT Stocks Power Weekly Gains; FIIs Turn Net Buyers

FIIs were net buyers in equities worth INR 343 crore last week. The VIX inched up to 11.6 and hovered around the highest levels seen in a month. IT stocks rebounded from the prior week’s fall on the back of a buyback announcement from Infosys. On the other hand, Banking & FMCG stocks witnessed profit booking.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Extends Gains
Weekly Performance: 0.31%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|84667.2
|84707.4
|83957.1
|84211.9
|23 Oct, 2025
|85154.1
|85290.1
|84445.2
|84556.4
|21 Oct, 2025
|84484.7
|84665.4
|84286.4
|84426.3
|20 Oct, 2025
|84269.3
|84656.6
|84196.8
|84363.4
|17 Oct, 2025
|83331.8
|84172.2
|83206.1
|83952.2
Source: BSE
The BSE SENSEX 30 index ended last week on a mixed note, after gaining a strong 1.76% in the previous week. As IT stocks rebounded, many sectors, including Banking and FMCG, witnessed profit booking. The index hit a high of 85290.1 and a low of 83206.1 during the week. It closed at 84211.9 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 259.7 pts.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – Profit‑Taking Dampens A Stronger Rally
Weekly Performance: 0.33%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|25935.1
|25944.2
|25718.2
|25795.2
|23 Oct, 2025
|26057.2
|26104.2
|25862.5
|25891.4
|21 Oct, 2025
|25901.2
|25934.3
|25825.8
|25868.6
|20 Oct, 2025
|25824.6
|25926.2
|25788.5
|25843.2
|17 Oct, 2025
|25546.8
|25781.5
|25508.6
|25709.8
Source: NSE
The Nifty 50 Index had started the week on a strong note but could not build on the gains and ended the week modestly higher. Among sectors, banking and financial stocks were mixed as profit booking took centre stage. VIX continued to inch higher. Overall, the index hit a high of 26104.2 and a low of 25508.6 during the week. It closed at 25795.2 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 85.3 pts.
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Mid-caps outperform Large Caps
Weekly Performance: 0.56%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|59485.4
|59667.7
|59078.8
|59231.2
|23 Oct, 2025
|59661.4
|59817.2
|59276.2
|59371.2
|21 Oct, 2025
|59595.3
|59642.3
|59325.5
|59409.6
|20 Oct, 2025
|59161.2
|59465.2
|59123.2
|59344.5
|17 Oct, 2025
|59262.3
|59293.1
|58725.6
|58902.2
Source: NSE
The Nifty Midcap 100 index extended its gains and marginally outperformed the large-cap NIFTY index. Healthy earnings, along with optimism over the India-US trade deal, were among the key factors behind the strong performance. The index hit a high of 59817.2 and a low of 58725.6 during the week. It closed at 59231.2 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 328.9 pts.
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – A strong rebound
Weekly Performance: 0.72%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|18319.5
|18335.0
|18207.7
|18253.3
|23 Oct, 2025
|18355.4
|18367.8
|18248.8
|18291.5
|21 Oct, 2025
|18295.3
|18346.7
|18265.7
|18300.7
|20 Oct, 2025
|18189.8
|18223.1
|18095.9
|18206.2
|17 Oct, 2025
|18147.5
|18216.6
|18078.2
|18122.4
Source: NSE
In the past week, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rallied strongly and outperformed the large-cap and midcap indices. The strong performance happened after a significant underperformance in the prior week. Overall, the index hit a high of 18367.8 and a low of 18078.2 during the week. It closed at 18253.4 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 130.9 pts.
NIFTY BANK INDEX – Profit Booking Sets In
Weekly Performance: -0.02%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|58172.8
|58232.9
|57482.1
|57699.6
|23 Oct, 2025
|58314.6
|58577.5
|57951.4
|58078.1
|21 Oct, 2025
|58063.4
|58155.6
|57887.2
|58007.2
|20 Oct, 2025
|57872.9
|58261.6
|57872.9
|58033.2
|17 Oct, 2025
|57362.9
|57830.2
|57238.6
|57713.4
Source: NSE
The NIFTY BANK closed the week flat at -0.02%. After a recent rally, the NIFTY BANK Index likely witnessed profit booking last week. The lacklustre performance was despite positive FII flows into Indian markets last week. The index hit a high of 58577.5 and a low of 57238.6 during the week. It closed at 57699.6 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly loss of -13.8 pts.
NIFTY IT INDEX – A Smart Rally
Weekly Performance: 2.96%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|36211.4
|36268.6
|35886.1
|35986.4
|23 Oct, 2025
|35936.8
|36462.0
|35859.8
|36078.6
|21 Oct, 2025
|35500.9
|35564.2
|35221.6
|35299.8
|20 Oct, 2025
|35109.8
|35377.9
|35077.9
|35292.6
|17 Oct, 2025
|35356.5
|35356.5
|34872.9
|34950.7
Source: NSE
The NIFTY IT index ended positively last week and was among the best-performing indices. A buyback announcement by Infosys was a key positive trigger for the stocks. In addition, optimism over an India-US trade deal and moderating concerns over visas led to the rebound. The index hit a high of 36462.0 and a low of 34872.9 during the week. It closed at 35986.4 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1035.7 pts.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Crude Strength Fuels Energy Gains
Weekly Performance: 1.1%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|11607.5
|11689.5
|11556.5
|11624.0
|23 Oct, 2025
|11719.3
|11725.1
|11583.0
|11601.1
|21 Oct, 2025
|11683.0
|11709.6
|11643.9
|11667.6
|20 Oct, 2025
|11577.3
|11689.5
|11564.5
|11661.9
|17 Oct, 2025
|11505.2
|11530.6
|11433.4
|11498.1
Source: NSE
The NIFTY Oil & Gas Index traded positively last week. The strength was fueled by a strong rally in crude prices. Sanctions on Russian oil exports were a key reason for the tightness in oil markets. The index hit a high of 11725.2 and a low of 11433.4 during the week. It closed at 11624.0 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 125.9 pts.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Paring Gains After A Strong Rally
Weekly Performance: -0.47%
|date
|open
|high
|low
|close
|24 Oct, 2025
|56701.6
|56701.6
|55926.5
|56348.1
|23 Oct, 2025
|56826.9
|57445.2
|56689.9
|56772.4
|21 Oct, 2025
|56678.9
|56797.3
|56536.9
|56609.1
|20 Oct, 2025
|56737.6
|57025.6
|56533.9
|56597.1
|17 Oct, 2025
|55862.7
|56834.9
|55840.4
|56616.4
Source: NSE
After a strong rally in the prior week, the FMCG index witnessed profit booking. Overall, the index hit a high of 57445.2 and a low of 55840.4 during the week. It closed at 56348.1 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly loss of -268.3 pts.
