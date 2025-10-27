IT Stocks Power Weekly Gains; FIIs Turn Net Buyers

FIIs were net buyers in equities worth INR 343 crore last week. The VIX inched up to 11.6 and hovered around the highest levels seen in a month. IT stocks rebounded from the prior week’s fall on the back of a buyback announcement from Infosys. On the other hand, Banking & FMCG stocks witnessed profit booking.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Extends Gains

Weekly Performance: 0.31%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 84667.2 84707.4 83957.1 84211.9 23 Oct, 2025 85154.1 85290.1 84445.2 84556.4 21 Oct, 2025 84484.7 84665.4 84286.4 84426.3 20 Oct, 2025 84269.3 84656.6 84196.8 84363.4 17 Oct, 2025 83331.8 84172.2 83206.1 83952.2

Source: BSE

The BSE SENSEX 30 index ended last week on a mixed note, after gaining a strong 1.76% in the previous week. As IT stocks rebounded, many sectors, including Banking and FMCG, witnessed profit booking. The index hit a high of 85290.1 and a low of 83206.1 during the week. It closed at 84211.9 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 259.7 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Profit‑Taking Dampens A Stronger Rally

Weekly Performance: 0.33%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 25935.1 25944.2 25718.2 25795.2 23 Oct, 2025 26057.2 26104.2 25862.5 25891.4 21 Oct, 2025 25901.2 25934.3 25825.8 25868.6 20 Oct, 2025 25824.6 25926.2 25788.5 25843.2 17 Oct, 2025 25546.8 25781.5 25508.6 25709.8

Source: NSE

The Nifty 50 Index had started the week on a strong note but could not build on the gains and ended the week modestly higher. Among sectors, banking and financial stocks were mixed as profit booking took centre stage. VIX continued to inch higher. Overall, the index hit a high of 26104.2 and a low of 25508.6 during the week. It closed at 25795.2 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 85.3 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Mid-caps outperform Large Caps

Weekly Performance: 0.56%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 59485.4 59667.7 59078.8 59231.2 23 Oct, 2025 59661.4 59817.2 59276.2 59371.2 21 Oct, 2025 59595.3 59642.3 59325.5 59409.6 20 Oct, 2025 59161.2 59465.2 59123.2 59344.5 17 Oct, 2025 59262.3 59293.1 58725.6 58902.2

Source: NSE

The Nifty Midcap 100 index extended its gains and marginally outperformed the large-cap NIFTY index. Healthy earnings, along with optimism over the India-US trade deal, were among the key factors behind the strong performance. The index hit a high of 59817.2 and a low of 58725.6 during the week. It closed at 59231.2 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 328.9 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – A strong rebound

Weekly Performance: 0.72%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 18319.5 18335.0 18207.7 18253.3 23 Oct, 2025 18355.4 18367.8 18248.8 18291.5 21 Oct, 2025 18295.3 18346.7 18265.7 18300.7 20 Oct, 2025 18189.8 18223.1 18095.9 18206.2 17 Oct, 2025 18147.5 18216.6 18078.2 18122.4

Source: NSE

In the past week, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rallied strongly and outperformed the large-cap and midcap indices. The strong performance happened after a significant underperformance in the prior week. Overall, the index hit a high of 18367.8 and a low of 18078.2 during the week. It closed at 18253.4 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 130.9 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Profit Booking Sets In

Weekly Performance: -0.02%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 58172.8 58232.9 57482.1 57699.6 23 Oct, 2025 58314.6 58577.5 57951.4 58078.1 21 Oct, 2025 58063.4 58155.6 57887.2 58007.2 20 Oct, 2025 57872.9 58261.6 57872.9 58033.2 17 Oct, 2025 57362.9 57830.2 57238.6 57713.4

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK closed the week flat at -0.02%. After a recent rally, the NIFTY BANK Index likely witnessed profit booking last week. The lacklustre performance was despite positive FII flows into Indian markets last week. The index hit a high of 58577.5 and a low of 57238.6 during the week. It closed at 57699.6 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly loss of -13.8 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – A Smart Rally

Weekly Performance: 2.96%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 36211.4 36268.6 35886.1 35986.4 23 Oct, 2025 35936.8 36462.0 35859.8 36078.6 21 Oct, 2025 35500.9 35564.2 35221.6 35299.8 20 Oct, 2025 35109.8 35377.9 35077.9 35292.6 17 Oct, 2025 35356.5 35356.5 34872.9 34950.7

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index ended positively last week and was among the best-performing indices. A buyback announcement by Infosys was a key positive trigger for the stocks. In addition, optimism over an India-US trade deal and moderating concerns over visas led to the rebound. The index hit a high of 36462.0 and a low of 34872.9 during the week. It closed at 35986.4 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 1035.7 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Crude Strength Fuels Energy Gains

Weekly Performance: 1.1%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 11607.5 11689.5 11556.5 11624.0 23 Oct, 2025 11719.3 11725.1 11583.0 11601.1 21 Oct, 2025 11683.0 11709.6 11643.9 11667.6 20 Oct, 2025 11577.3 11689.5 11564.5 11661.9 17 Oct, 2025 11505.2 11530.6 11433.4 11498.1

Source: NSE

The NIFTY Oil & Gas Index traded positively last week. The strength was fueled by a strong rally in crude prices. Sanctions on Russian oil exports were a key reason for the tightness in oil markets. The index hit a high of 11725.2 and a low of 11433.4 during the week. It closed at 11624.0 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly gain of 125.9 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Paring Gains After A Strong Rally

Weekly Performance: -0.47%

date open high low close 24 Oct, 2025 56701.6 56701.6 55926.5 56348.1 23 Oct, 2025 56826.9 57445.2 56689.9 56772.4 21 Oct, 2025 56678.9 56797.3 56536.9 56609.1 20 Oct, 2025 56737.6 57025.6 56533.9 56597.1 17 Oct, 2025 55862.7 56834.9 55840.4 56616.4

Source: NSE

After a strong rally in the prior week, the FMCG index witnessed profit booking. Overall, the index hit a high of 57445.2 and a low of 55840.4 during the week. It closed at 56348.1 on 24 Oct, recording a weekly loss of -268.3 pts.