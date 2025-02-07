January 2025– How sectors fared on returns, risk, and valuations

STOCK MARKET BIG PICTURE FOR JANUARY 2025
How did the Indian stock markets perform in January 2025, in terms of specific generic, sectoral and thematic indices? Here is a quick dekko.
HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RETURNS IN LAST 1 YEAR?
The table captures the returns on key sectors with ranking on 1-year returns.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Returns
|3-Year
Returns
|5-Year
Returns
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|21.44
|19.60
|23.36
|Nifty Pharma
|20.35
|18.53
|22.28
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|19.93
|11.52
|18.32
|Nifty Auto
|19.84
|26.12
|24.40
|Nifty IT
|19.08
|9.26
|23.91
|Nifty Financial Services
|14.43
|10.23
|10.95
|Nifty Non-Banks
|12.14
|14.18
|13.15
|Nifty Bank
|8.77
|10.23
|10.61
|Nifty Realty
|7.91
|24.66
|23.15
|Nifty Metal
|6.16
|16.91
|28.73
|Nifty FMCG
|4.88
|17.93
|14.96
|Nifty Private Bank
|4.18
|9.40
|8.10
|Nifty PSU Bank
|1.45
|30.06
|22.70
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.41
|12.12
|18.63
|Nifty Media
|-26.08
|-10.41
|-2.24
Data Source: NSE Indices
There are some interesting takeaways on 1 year returns.
HOW SECTORAL INDICES FARED ON RISK IN LAST 1 YEAR?
Returns just represent one side of the coin. Here is a look at the risk parameters.
|Sectoral
Index
|1-Year
Volatility
|1-Year
Beta
|1-Year
Correlation
|1-Year
R2
|Nifty PSU Bank
|30.13
|1.56
|0.72
|0.51
|Nifty Realty
|28.77
|1.40
|0.67
|0.45
|Nifty Media
|27.74
|1.07
|0.53
|0.28
|Nifty Metal
|26.14
|1.41
|0.74
|0.55
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|24.76
|1.38
|0.77
|0.59
|Nifty Non-Banks
|20.67
|1.22
|0.82
|0.67
|Nifty IT
|19.68
|0.73
|0.51
|0.26
|Nifty Auto
|19.38
|1.08
|0.77
|0.60
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|17.80
|0.89
|0.69
|0.48
|Nifty Bank
|17.19
|1.06
|0.86
|0.73
|Nifty Financial Services
|17.04
|1.08
|0.87
|0.76
|Nifty Private Bank
|16.98
|1.02
|0.83
|0.69
|Nifty Pharma
|15.23
|0.55
|0.50
|0.25
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|14.95
|0.56
|0.51
|0.26
|Nifty FMCG
|13.83
|0.47
|0.47
|0.22
Data Source: NSE Indices
The above table is ranked on 1-year volatility (standard deviation) starting with the most volatile sectors and going down to the least volatile sectors.
SECTORAL INDICES AND THE VALUATION PLAY IN LAST 1 YEAR
Finally, we look at sectoral valuations ranked on P/E ratios as of January 2025.
|Sectoral
Index
|Price/Earnings
(P/E Ratio)
|Price / Book
(P/BV)
|Dividend
Yield
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|75.27
|11.92
|0.41
|Nifty FMCG
|45.98
|11.23
|1.82
|Nifty Realty
|44.26
|5.26
|0.42
|Nifty Healthcare Index
|38.35
|5.85
|0.57
|Nifty Pharma
|33.31
|5.24
|0.66
|Nifty IT
|32.33
|8.82
|2.41
|Nifty Auto
|22.16
|4.70
|0.99
|Nifty Non-Banks
|20.79
|3.15
|0.87
|Nifty Metal
|20.61
|2.39
|2.46
|Nifty Financial Services
|15.77
|2.80
|0.93
|Nifty Private Bank
|14.24
|2.21
|0.60
|Nifty Bank
|13.15
|2.18
|1.01
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|12.89
|1.60
|2.80
|Nifty PSU Bank
|7.02
|1.23
|2.33
|Nifty Media
|0.00
|1.23
|0.77
Data Source: NSE Indices
Here are key takeaways from the three valuation parameters.
Moral of the story? Healthcare is generating best risk-adjusted returns. That is the real takeaway!
