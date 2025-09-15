June 25 SIP flows at ₹28,265 Crore; SIP stoppage at 74.5%

MONTHLY SIP FLOWS TAPER AFTER 4 MONTHS
For the first time since May 2025, gross SIP flows in August 2025 were lower than the previous month. After touching a lifetime high of ₹28,464 Crore in July 2025, the gross SIP flows tapered to ₹28,265 Crore in August 2025. However, gross SIP flows in August 2025 are still a good 20.0% above August 2024.
|Monthly
MF Data
|Gross Monthly SIP
Inflows (₹ Crore)
|Aug-24
|23,547
|Sep-24
|24,509
|Oct-24
|25,323
|Nov-24
|25,320
|Dec-24
|26,459
|Jan-25
|26,400
|Feb-25
|25,999
|Mar-25
|25,926
|Apr-25
|26,632
|May-25
|26,688
|Jun-25
|27,269
|Jul-25
|28,464
|Aug-25
|28,265
Data Source: AMFI
Gross monthly SIP flows averaged ₹26,438 Crore in the rolling 12-month period to August 2025; the best in the previous 8 years. Since October 2024, monthly gross SIP flows have been above ₹25,000 Crore a month consistently. The tapering of SIP flows in August may be more due to holiday-driven postponement to next month.
SIP GROWTH STEADY, BUT MILESTONES GETTING TOUGHER
Here are monthly SIP flows since April 2017, with each ₹1,000 Crore milestone highlighted.
|Month
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|FY23
|FY22
|FY21
|FY20
|FY19
|FY18
|March
|25,926
|19,271
|14,276
|12,328
|9,182
|8,641
|8,055
|7,119
|February
|25,999
|19,187
|13,686
|11,438
|7,528
|8,513
|8,095
|6,425
|January
|26,400
|18,838
|13,856
|11,517
|8,023
|8,532
|8,064
|6,644
|December
|26,459
|17,610
|13,573
|11,305
|8,418
|8,518
|8,022
|6,222
|November
|25,320
|17,073
|13,306
|11,005
|7,302
|8,273
|7,985
|5,893
|October
|25,323
|16,928
|13,041
|10,519
|7,800
|8,246
|7,985
|5,621
|September
|24,509
|16,042
|12,976
|10,351
|7,788
|8,263
|7,727
|5,516
|August
|28,265
|23,547
|15,814
|12,693
|9,923
|7,792
|8,231
|7,658
|5,206
|July
|28,464
|23,332
|15,245
|12,140
|9,609
|7,831
|8,324
|7,554
|4,947
|Jun
|27,269
|21,262
|14,734
|12,276
|9,156
|7,917
|8,122
|7,554
|4,744
|May
|26,688
|20,904
|14,749
|12,286
|8,819
|8,123
|8,183
|7,304
|4,584
|April
|26,632
|20,371
|13,728
|11,863
|8,596
|8,376
|8,238
|6,690
|4,269
Data Source: AMFI
The pace of milestones has slackened in FY26, compared to FY25 and FY24. This could be more due to a certain degree of saturation in SIP flows at higher levels. There have been 2 milestones in the 5 months of FY26. The optimism is still that monthly SIP flows can touch ₹30,000 Crore on a sustained basis by end of FY26.
READING THROUGH THE SIP TICKET STORY?
Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year. FY25 was the best full year so far; and FY26 promises to be even better.
|Financial
Year
|Gross Annual SIP
flows (₹ Crore)
|Average Monthly
SIP Ticket (AMST)
|YOY Accretion
in (%)
|FY16-17
|₹43,921 Crore
|₹3,660 Crore
|FY17-18
|₹67,190 Crore
|₹5,600 Crore
|53.01%
|FY18-19
|₹92,693 Crore
|₹7,725 Crore
|37.95%
|FY19-20
|₹100,084 Crore
|₹8,340 Crore
|7.96%
|FY20-21
|₹96,080 Crore
|₹8,007 Crore
|-3.99%
|FY21-22
|₹124,566 Crore
|₹10,381 Crore
|29.65%
|FY22-23
|₹155,972 Crore
|₹12,998 Crore
|25.21%
|FY23-24
|₹199,219 Crore
|₹16,602 Crore
|27.73%
|FY24-25
|₹289,352 Crore
|₹24,113 Crore
|45.24%
|FY25-26
|₹329,563 Crore
|₹27,464 Crore
|13.90%
Data Source: AMFI
The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 5 months data annualized. However, these trends have held in the past, and only bettered. Despite the temporary lull in markets, average monthly SIPs are 13.9% higher over FY25.
SIP FOLIOS ACCRETION SLOWS IN AUGUST 2025
SIP folios in August 2025 bounced for the fourth month in a row; after 4 months of contraction; triggered by the clean-up of defunct SIP folios. Gross SIP folio accretions in August 2025 were sharply lower MOM at 55.23 Lakhs. This also led to a spike in the SIP stoppage ratio. The outstanding SIP folios have now bounced from 889.08 Lakhs in April 2025 to 959.04 Lakh folios in August 2025; but still short of March 2025 levels of 1,005.39 Lakh folios. The sharp folio contraction between January and April 2025 was due to clean up legacy dormant SIP folios; which is done.
What about SIP AUM yoy? Between July 2025 and August 2025, SIP AUM tapered from ₹15,19,456 Crore to ₹15,18,368 Crore; largely due to MTM losses on market correction. While AUM growth can be cyclical, it is the folio growth that needs to sustain for SIPs.
SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – MODERATES FROM APRIL HIGHS
The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI, and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio. It is the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.
|Month
|SIP Stoppage
|January 2025
|109.15%
|February 2025
|122.76%
|March 2025
|128.27%
|Fiscal FY25
|75.63%
|April 2025
|352.79%
|May 2025
|72.12%
|June 2025
|77.77%
|July 2025
|62.66%
|August 2025
|74.51%
|Fiscal FY26 #
|115.92%
Data Source: AMFI (# 5 months data)
Between Jan-25 and Apr-25, the spike in SIP stoppage ratio was due to the folio reconciliation and removal of defunct folios. Now, the SIP stoppage ratio is under 100%; although it is still high by the historical standards of last 5 years.
A final word. For FY26, the cumulative SIP stoppage ratio at 115.92% is gradually normalizing, but still distorted due to the April effect. The SIP folio clean-up eliminated 1.43 Crore folios. So, we are now looking at a much cleaner base data!
