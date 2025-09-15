June 25 SIP flows at ₹28,265 Crore; SIP stoppage at 74.5%

MONTHLY SIP FLOWS TAPER AFTER 4 MONTHS

For the first time since May 2025, gross SIP flows in August 2025 were lower than the previous month. After touching a lifetime high of ₹28,464 Crore in July 2025, the gross SIP flows tapered to ₹28,265 Crore in August 2025. However, gross SIP flows in August 2025 are still a good 20.0% above August 2024.

Monthly MF Data Gross Monthly SIP Inflows (₹ Crore) Aug-24 23,547 Sep-24 24,509 Oct-24 25,323 Nov-24 25,320 Dec-24 26,459 Jan-25 26,400 Feb-25 25,999 Mar-25 25,926 Apr-25 26,632 May-25 26,688 Jun-25 27,269 Jul-25 28,464 Aug-25 28,265

Data Source: AMFI

Gross monthly SIP flows averaged ₹26,438 Crore in the rolling 12-month period to August 2025; the best in the previous 8 years. Since October 2024, monthly gross SIP flows have been above ₹25,000 Crore a month consistently. The tapering of SIP flows in August may be more due to holiday-driven postponement to next month.

SIP GROWTH STEADY, BUT MILESTONES GETTING TOUGHER

Here are monthly SIP flows since April 2017, with each ₹1,000 Crore milestone highlighted.

Month FY26 FY25 FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 FY19 FY18 March 25,926 19,271 14,276 12,328 9,182 8,641 8,055 7,119 February 25,999 19,187 13,686 11,438 7,528 8,513 8,095 6,425 January 26,400 18,838 13,856 11,517 8,023 8,532 8,064 6,644 December 26,459 17,610 13,573 11,305 8,418 8,518 8,022 6,222 November 25,320 17,073 13,306 11,005 7,302 8,273 7,985 5,893 October 25,323 16,928 13,041 10,519 7,800 8,246 7,985 5,621 September 24,509 16,042 12,976 10,351 7,788 8,263 7,727 5,516 August 28,265 23,547 15,814 12,693 9,923 7,792 8,231 7,658 5,206 July 28,464 23,332 15,245 12,140 9,609 7,831 8,324 7,554 4,947 Jun 27,269 21,262 14,734 12,276 9,156 7,917 8,122 7,554 4,744 May 26,688 20,904 14,749 12,286 8,819 8,123 8,183 7,304 4,584 April 26,632 20,371 13,728 11,863 8,596 8,376 8,238 6,690 4,269

Data Source: AMFI

The pace of milestones has slackened in FY26, compared to FY25 and FY24. This could be more due to a certain degree of saturation in SIP flows at higher levels. There have been 2 milestones in the 5 months of FY26. The optimism is still that monthly SIP flows can touch ₹30,000 Crore on a sustained basis by end of FY26.

READING THROUGH THE SIP TICKET STORY?

Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year. FY25 was the best full year so far; and FY26 promises to be even better.

Financial

Year Gross Annual SIP

flows (₹ Crore) Average Monthly

SIP Ticket (AMST) YOY Accretion

in (%) FY16-17 ₹43,921 Crore ₹3,660 Crore FY17-18 ₹67,190 Crore ₹5,600 Crore 53.01% FY18-19 ₹92,693 Crore ₹7,725 Crore 37.95% FY19-20 ₹100,084 Crore ₹8,340 Crore 7.96% FY20-21 ₹96,080 Crore ₹8,007 Crore -3.99% FY21-22 ₹124,566 Crore ₹10,381 Crore 29.65% FY22-23 ₹155,972 Crore ₹12,998 Crore 25.21% FY23-24 ₹199,219 Crore ₹16,602 Crore 27.73% FY24-25 ₹289,352 Crore ₹24,113 Crore 45.24% FY25-26 ₹329,563 Crore ₹27,464 Crore 13.90%

Data Source: AMFI

The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 5 months data annualized. However, these trends have held in the past, and only bettered. Despite the temporary lull in markets, average monthly SIPs are 13.9% higher over FY25.

SIP FOLIOS ACCRETION SLOWS IN AUGUST 2025

SIP folios in August 2025 bounced for the fourth month in a row; after 4 months of contraction; triggered by the clean-up of defunct SIP folios. Gross SIP folio accretions in August 2025 were sharply lower MOM at 55.23 Lakhs. This also led to a spike in the SIP stoppage ratio. The outstanding SIP folios have now bounced from 889.08 Lakhs in April 2025 to 959.04 Lakh folios in August 2025; but still short of March 2025 levels of 1,005.39 Lakh folios. The sharp folio contraction between January and April 2025 was due to clean up legacy dormant SIP folios; which is done.

What about SIP AUM yoy? Between July 2025 and August 2025, SIP AUM tapered from ₹15,19,456 Crore to ₹15,18,368 Crore; largely due to MTM losses on market correction. While AUM growth can be cyclical, it is the folio growth that needs to sustain for SIPs.

SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – MODERATES FROM APRIL HIGHS

The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI, and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio. It is the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.

Month SIP Stoppage January 2025 109.15% February 2025 122.76% March 2025 128.27% Fiscal FY25 75.63% April 2025 352.79% May 2025 72.12% June 2025 77.77% July 2025 62.66% August 2025 74.51% Fiscal FY26 # 115.92%

Data Source: AMFI (# 5 months data)

Between Jan-25 and Apr-25, the spike in SIP stoppage ratio was due to the folio reconciliation and removal of defunct folios. Now, the SIP stoppage ratio is under 100%; although it is still high by the historical standards of last 5 years.

A final word. For FY26, the cumulative SIP stoppage ratio at 115.92% is gradually normalizing, but still distorted due to the April effect. The SIP folio clean-up eliminated 1.43 Crore folios. So, we are now looking at a much cleaner base data!