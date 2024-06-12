LIC again scores brownie points over private insurers in May 2024

LIC DOES BETTER IN A ROBUST MAY 2024
The Life Insurance Council has just released the full month data stack in terms of new business premium (NBP) collections for May 2024. The Council not only discloses data on monthly NBP, but also on monthly policies sold as well as cumulative NBP and policies sold in the month compared to the year-ago period. This allows readers to get a 360-degree perspective of how life insurers performed in the month. May 2024 is just the second month of fiscal year FY25 (Apr-May 2024), hence the YTD data is not too reflective of what could be the full year trend. It only becomes meaningful after about 4-5 months of data are factored into the calculations. The story is that; once again LIC takes the cake in May 2024.
Apart from the NBP data, the Life Insurance Council has also released data on the number of policies sold by individual insurance companies as well as by private insurers overall, LIC and the life insurance industry, as a whole. Apart from the monthly numbers and yoy comparison, the data of cumulative performance of private insurers and LIC for fiscal year FY25 is also provided. While the LIC has done distinctly better in terms of new business premium (NBP) growth on a yoy basis in May 2024, it is the private insurers that have an edge in terms of the number of policies sold. LIC appears to have got over the setback of the new tax regime (NTR) and has started looking at life insurance as a financial planning tool.
LIC AGAIN RULES THE NBP GROWTH STORY IN MAY 2024
The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the month of May 2024 in terms of first year premiums and the yoy growth in premiums over May 2023. Premiums flows, here, refer to first year premiums only.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(May-2024)
|NBP
(May-2023)
|Growth YOY (%)
May-24 / May-23
|Growth YOY (%)
FY24 / FY23
|Individual Single Premium
|3,350.77
|2,832.33
|18.30%
|21.49%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,916.67
|5,826.50
|18.71%
|20.14%
|Group Single Premium
|15,976.07
|13,690.39
|16.70%
|47.09%
|Group Non Single Premium
|102.19
|381.54
|-73.22%
|-67.88%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|688.45
|747.04
|-7.84%
|-15.78%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|27,034.15
|23,477.80
|15.15%
|31.21%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,528.24
|1,329.66
|14.93%
|14.54%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|4,681.07
|3,721.63
|25.78%
|25.47%
|Group Single Premium
|3,497.31
|3,635.37
|-3.80%
|5.76%
|Group Non Single Premium
|11.69
|5.03
|132.41%
|109.07%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|625.44
|729.83
|-14.30%
|-22.03%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|10,343.75
|9,421.51
|9.79%
|12.62%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|1,822.53
|1,502.68
|21.29%
|28.00%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,235.60
|2,104.87
|6.21%
|10.59%
|Group Single Premium
|12,478.75
|10,055.02
|24.10%
|65.96%
|Group Non Single Premium
|90.50
|376.51
|-75.96%
|-70.47%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|63.01
|17.21
|266.12%
|156.73%
|LIC Premium Flows
|16,690.39
|14,056.29
|18.74%
|46.35%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
What do we read from the data on insurance business for May 2024 in terms of the first year premium collections by insurance companies?
What has LIC done differently in the current year? The single-minded focus of LIC on improving its NBP appears to have worked well in the last 4 months; even though it means that LIC is trailing the private insurers in terms of number of policies sold. It remains to be seen, how much more NBP share the LIC can eke out of the private insurers.
LIC LAGS PRIVATE INSURERS IN POLICIES SOLD IN MAY 2024
If NBC is about how much fresh money comes into the company, the number of policies are about how much you are investing in future customers. NBP is about deepening the wallet share while number of policies is about widening the wallet base. Having seen the NBP story in elaborate detail, let us shift to the story of number of policies sold by life insurers in May 2024, compared to May 2023. The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the month of May 2024 in terms of growth in the number of policies; compared to the base of May 2023.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(May-2024)
|Policies
(May-2023)
|Growth YOY (%)
May-24 / May-23
|Growth YOY (%)
FY24 / FY23
|Individual Single Premium
|93,441
|74,812
|24.90%
|22.46%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|17,71,631
|15,84,073
|11.84%
|11.20%
|Group Single Premium
|203
|135
|50.37%
|58.01%
|Group Non Single Premium
|357
|373
|-4.29%
|-0.16%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|2,464
|1,931
|27.60%
|22.61%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|18,68,096
|16,61,324
|12.45%
|11.72%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|20,928
|17,235
|21.43%
|22.89%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|5,95,352
|5,10,638
|16.59%
|15.17%
|Group Single Premium
|153
|110
|39.09%
|42.49%
|Group Non Single Premium
|10
|10
|0.00%
|5.26%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|582
|568
|2.46%
|4.39%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|6,17,025
|5,28,561
|16.74%
|15.44%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|72,513
|57,577
|25.94%
|22.30%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|11,76,279
|10,73,435
|9.58%
|9.23%
|Group Single Premium
|50
|25
|100.00%
|136.84%
|Group Non Single Premium
|347
|363
|-4.41%
|-0.33%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,882
|1,363
|38.08%
|31.32%
|LIC No. of Policies
|12,51,071
|11,32,763
|10.44%
|9.90%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are some quick takeaways from the data points on insurance for May 2024 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us now turn to how the five largest private life insurers saw NBP growth adding up in the month of May 2024.
NBP TRENDS OF KEY PRIVATE LIFE INSURERS IN MAY 2024?
In the month of May 2024, private insurers struggled for growth in new business premium (NBP), compared to LIC. Here is a look at the 5 major private life insurers, whose NBP accounts for 71.4% of the total NBP collected by private insurers in May 2024. Let us begin with SBI Life Insurance.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|618.04
|527.56
|17.15%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,072.51
|856.46
|25.23%
|Group Single Premium
|647.74
|1,009.65
|-35.85%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.25
|3.20
|-92.19%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|15.79
|17.26
|-8.52%
|Total
|2,354.33
|2,414.13
|-2.48%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹2,354.33 Crore in May 2024, SBI Life Insurance saw -2.48% yoy contraction in May 2024. The significant growth of 25.2% came from individual non-single premium policies followed by individual single premium policy NBP growing at 17.2%. The group non-single category witnessed contraction of -92.2% in May 2024 while group single premium contracted by -35.9% in May 2024. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|287.00
|263.70
|8.84%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|776.63
|627.52
|23.76%
|Group Single Premium
|1,177.86
|1,042.13
|13.02%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|29.40
|59.05
|-50.21%
|Total
|2,270.88
|1,992.40
|13.98%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹2,270.88 Crore in May 2024, HDFC Life Insurance has seen robust 13.98% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 23.8% came from individual non-single premium policies followed by group single premium policies at 13.0%. The group yearly renewable category witnessed contraction of -50.2% in May 2024. Let us shift to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|123.42
|122.21
|0.99%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|529.87
|333.42
|58.92%
|Group Single Premium
|440.69
|330.05
|33.52%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|223.77
|207.84
|7.66%
|Total
|1,317.75
|993.52
|32.63%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹1,317.75 Crore in May 2024, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has seen robust 32.63% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 58.9% came from Individual non-single premium policies followed by Group single premium policies NBP growing at 33.5%. The growth in other categories were relatively tepid for ICICI Pru Life. Let us now move to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|45.80
|36.33
|26.07%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|410.97
|347.17
|18.38%
|Group Single Premium
|235.49
|211.89
|11.14%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|76.13
|123.49
|-38.35%
|Total
|768.39
|718.87
|6.89%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹768.39 Crore in May 2024, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has seen 6.89% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 26.1% came from Individual single premium policies followed by individual non-single premium and group single premium policies. Bajaj Allianz saw -38.4% contraction in group yearly renewable premium policies. Let us finally look at Max Life Insurance.
|MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|157.15
|141.02
|11.44%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|400.03
|304.28
|31.47%
|Group Single Premium
|109.17
|80.15
|36.21%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|7.54
|21.29
|-64.58%
|Total
|673.88
|546.74
|23.25%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹673.88 Crore in May 2024, Max Life Insurance has seen robust 23.3% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 36.2% came from Group single premium policies followed by Individual non-single premium policies at 31.47% growth. Group yearly renewable premium policies contracted yoy by -64.6% for Max Life.
The big story of May 2024 is that LIC has consolidated its leadership position and has taken market share back from the private insurers in terms of new business premium (NBP). That is also showing in the stock price performance of LIC.
