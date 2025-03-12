LIC faces challenges on NBP and Policy Numbers in Feb-25

FEBRUARY 2025 – IT WAS THE PRIVATE INSURERS AGAIN

For the fifth month in a row, LIC witnessed contraction in new business premiums; although it must be said that February 2025 was not too great for private insurers either. Overall, new business premium (NBP) contracted by -11.6%. On a cumulative basis, for the 11 months of FY25, LIC showed positive growth in NBP of 1.90%, but lagged private insurers at 11.1%. What about number of policies sold? February 2025 saw LIC reporting contraction in policies sold at -29.9%, while for FY25, the contraction was lower at -10.2%. Since October 2024, the tide has firmly turned in favour of private insurers on NBP and number of policies sold.

PRIVATE INSURER NBP GROWTH SAVES THE BLUSHES IN FEB-25

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for February 2025 and the first 11 months of FY25. Data is segregated for LIC and private insurers.

FY25 / FY24 Individual Single Premium 4,300.94 3,971.32 8.30% 13.36% Individual Non Single Premium 8,933.99 9,383.16 -4.79% 12.01% Group Single Premium 15,130.54 19,320.28 -21.69% 0.54% Group Non Single Premium 114.01 276.63 -58.79% -42.68% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,506.10 961.80 56.59% 33.69% Grand Total Premium Flows 29,985.58 33,913.18 -11.58% 5.71% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 1,694.10 1,889.45 -10.34% 6.84% Individual Non Single Premium 6,702.95 6,574.59 1.95% 17.75% Group Single Premium 4,619.85 4,658.96 -0.84% -0.27% Group Non Single Premium 19.82 22.96 -13.68% 108.43% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,434.90 871.21 64.70% 34.77% Private Insurer Premium Flows 14,471.62 14,017.17 3.24% 11.11% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 2,606.84 2,081.86 25.22% 18.88% Individual Non Single Premium 2,231.03 2,808.58 -20.56% -0.48% Group Single Premium 10,510.69 14,661.31 -28.31% 0.82% Group Non Single Premium 94.19 253.67 -62.87% -47.85% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 71.20 90.59 -21.40% 28.29% LIC Premium Flows 15,513.95 19,896.01 -22.02% 1.90%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for February 2025 and FY25 till date.

Life insurance sector saw yoy contraction in first year premiums of -11.6% in February 2025. Private insurers did better, growing at +3.2% in February 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP contracting -22.0%. On a cumulative basis, LIC NBP growth at 1.9%, lagged the 11.1% growth shown by private insurers.

Overall premium collections for February 2025 was marginally higher MOM at ₹29,986 Crore. What were the respective contributions of LIC and the private insurers? Private insurers saw their share of NBP at 48.3% in February 2025; compared to 47.1% in January, 55.5% in December, 53.6% in November, and 43.6% in October 2024. The share of LIC fell to 51.7% in February 2025, lower than its share in January 2025 at 52.9%.

It is clear that while private insurers appear to be growing on NBP, the sharp fall in LIC numbers is more due to the big shift to the new tax regime, which does away with Section 80C benefits.

LIC SEES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD IN FEB-25

The table captures number of policies sold by life insurers for February 2025 and the first 11 months of FY25. Data is segregated for LIC and private insurers.

FY25 / FY24 Individual Single Premium 1,02,542 1,06,618 -3.82% 10.99% Individual Non Single Premium 18,36,263 23,85,481 -23.02% -5.48% Group Single Premium 225 172 30.81% 32.58% Group Non Single Premium 341 439 -22.32% 13.49% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,901 3,109 -38.85% -11.33% Grand Total No. of Policies 19,41,272 24,95,819 -22.22% -4.77% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 22,823 32,646 -30.09% 11.06% Individual Non Single Premium 7,13,427 7,43,986 -4.11% 6.84% Group Single Premium 146 138 5.80% 34.13% Group Non Single Premium 17 19 -10.53% 110.47% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 471 470 0.21% 4.94% Private Insurer No. of Policies 7,36,884 7,77,259 -5.19% 6.99% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 79,719 73,972 7.77% 10.97% Individual Non Single Premium 11,22,836 16,41,495 -31.60% -11.22% Group Single Premium 79 34 132.35% 28.23% Group Non Single Premium 324 420 -22.86% 11.25% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,430 2,639 -45.81% -14.52% LIC No. of Policies 12,04,388 17,18,560 -29.92% -10.15%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for February 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -22.2% for February 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -5.2%, the policy sales by the private players fell sharply by -29.9%. Cumulative policies sold by LIC in FY25 also contracted -10.2%, while private insurers showed positive growth in number of policies.

Overall policies sold for February 2025 were sharply lower at 19.41 Lakhs. the contributions of LIC and private insurers have diverged. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies surge sharply to 38.2% from 31.9% last month. LIC saw its share for February 2025 taper to 61.8% compared to 68.1% last month.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in February 2025.

NBP TRENDS: 6 PRIVATE LIFE INSURERS CROSS ₹1,000 CRORE NBP MARK IN FEB-25

In February 2025, 6 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 6.99% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 64.7% of NBP.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Feb-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Feb-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 357.70 339.13 5.48% Individual Non Single Premium 1,164.16 1,155.10 0.78% Group Single Premium 1,680.94 1,076.96 56.08% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 10.95 30.92 -64.59% Total 3,213.76 2,602.11 23.51%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,213.76 Crore in February 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw +23.51% yoy surge in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 56.08% came from Group Single premium policies; followed by Individual single Premium Policies growing 5.48%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE Feb-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Feb-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 546.45 527.86 3.52% Individual Non Single Premium 1,126.29 1,138.58 -1.08% Group Single Premium 462.72 922.30 -49.83% Group Non Single Premium 2.76 10.01 -72.43% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 36.33 50.11 -27.50% Total 2,174.53 2,648.86 -17.91%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,174.53 Crore in February 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw -17.91% contraction in new business premium yoy. The marginal positive growth of 3.52% came from Individual Single premium policies. Among the NBP yoy losers were Group non-Single Premium at -72.43%, Group Single Premium at -49.83%, and Group Yearly Renewable Premium at -27.5%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Feb-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Feb-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 222.04 190.76 16.40% Individual Non Single Premium 708.62 817.92 -13.36% Group Single Premium 439.02 530.83 -17.30% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 0.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 487.38 223.82 117.76% Total 1,857.05 1,763.33 5.31%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,857.05 Crore in February 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 5.31% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 117.8% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a low base, while individual single premium policies also saw NBP expansion of 16.4%. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Feb-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Feb-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 47.67 42.07 13.31% Individual Non Single Premium 608.20 607.07 0.19% Group Single Premium 406.17 372.31 9.09% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 0.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 18.29 28.58 -36.00% Total 1,080.33 1,050.04 2.88%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,080.33 Crore in February 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 2.88% growth in new business premium yoy. Individual single and Group single premium policies showed positive growth, while the Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies witnessed NBP contraction. Let us finally turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Feb-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Feb-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 206.33 307.68 -32.94% Individual Non Single Premium 699.33 626.56 11.61% Group Single Premium 116.72 150.78 -22.59% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 0.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 9.07 12.07 -24.86% Total 1,031.46 1,097.09 -5.98%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,031.46 Crore in February 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance NBP saw -5.98% NBP contraction yoy. Positive growth was seen only in individual non-single premium policies; while the others saw contraction in NBP yoy.