LIC faces challenges on NBP and Policy Numbers in Feb-25

FEBRUARY 2025 – IT WAS THE PRIVATE INSURERS AGAIN
For the fifth month in a row, LIC witnessed contraction in new business premiums; although it must be said that February 2025 was not too great for private insurers either. Overall, new business premium (NBP) contracted by -11.6%. On a cumulative basis, for the 11 months of FY25, LIC showed positive growth in NBP of 1.90%, but lagged private insurers at 11.1%. What about number of policies sold? February 2025 saw LIC reporting contraction in policies sold at -29.9%, while for FY25, the contraction was lower at -10.2%. Since October 2024, the tide has firmly turned in favour of private insurers on NBP and number of policies sold.
PRIVATE INSURER NBP GROWTH SAVES THE BLUSHES IN FEB-25
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for February 2025 and the first 11 months of FY25. Data is segregated for LIC and private insurers.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Feb-2025)
|NBP
(Feb-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Feb-25 / Feb-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY25 / FY24
|Individual Single Premium
|4,300.94
|3,971.32
|8.30%
|13.36%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|8,933.99
|9,383.16
|-4.79%
|12.01%
|Group Single Premium
|15,130.54
|19,320.28
|-21.69%
|0.54%
|Group Non Single Premium
|114.01
|276.63
|-58.79%
|-42.68%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,506.10
|961.80
|56.59%
|33.69%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|29,985.58
|33,913.18
|-11.58%
|5.71%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,694.10
|1,889.45
|-10.34%
|6.84%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,702.95
|6,574.59
|1.95%
|17.75%
|Group Single Premium
|4,619.85
|4,658.96
|-0.84%
|-0.27%
|Group Non Single Premium
|19.82
|22.96
|-13.68%
|108.43%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,434.90
|871.21
|64.70%
|34.77%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|14,471.62
|14,017.17
|3.24%
|11.11%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,606.84
|2,081.86
|25.22%
|18.88%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,231.03
|2,808.58
|-20.56%
|-0.48%
|Group Single Premium
|10,510.69
|14,661.31
|-28.31%
|0.82%
|Group Non Single Premium
|94.19
|253.67
|-62.87%
|-47.85%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|71.20
|90.59
|-21.40%
|28.29%
|LIC Premium Flows
|15,513.95
|19,896.01
|-22.02%
|1.90%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for February 2025 and FY25 till date.
It is clear that while private insurers appear to be growing on NBP, the sharp fall in LIC numbers is more due to the big shift to the new tax regime, which does away with Section 80C benefits.
LIC SEES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD IN FEB-25
The table captures number of policies sold by life insurers for February 2025 and the first 11 months of FY25. Data is segregated for LIC and private insurers.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Feb-2025)
|NBP
(Feb-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
Feb-25 / Feb-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY25 / FY24
|Individual Single Premium
|1,02,542
|1,06,618
|-3.82%
|10.99%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|18,36,263
|23,85,481
|-23.02%
|-5.48%
|Group Single Premium
|225
|172
|30.81%
|32.58%
|Group Non Single Premium
|341
|439
|-22.32%
|13.49%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,901
|3,109
|-38.85%
|-11.33%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|19,41,272
|24,95,819
|-22.22%
|-4.77%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|22,823
|32,646
|-30.09%
|11.06%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,13,427
|7,43,986
|-4.11%
|6.84%
|Group Single Premium
|146
|138
|5.80%
|34.13%
|Group Non Single Premium
|17
|19
|-10.53%
|110.47%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|471
|470
|0.21%
|4.94%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|7,36,884
|7,77,259
|-5.19%
|6.99%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|79,719
|73,972
|7.77%
|10.97%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|11,22,836
|16,41,495
|-31.60%
|-11.22%
|Group Single Premium
|79
|34
|132.35%
|28.23%
|Group Non Single Premium
|324
|420
|-22.86%
|11.25%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,430
|2,639
|-45.81%
|-14.52%
|LIC No. of Policies
|12,04,388
|17,18,560
|-29.92%
|-10.15%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for February 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in February 2025.
NBP TRENDS: 6 PRIVATE LIFE INSURERS CROSS ₹1,000 CRORE NBP MARK IN FEB-25
In February 2025, 6 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 6.99% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 64.7% of NBP.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Feb-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Feb-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|357.70
|339.13
|5.48%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,164.16
|1,155.10
|0.78%
|Group Single Premium
|1,680.94
|1,076.96
|56.08%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|10.95
|30.92
|-64.59%
|Total
|3,213.76
|2,602.11
|23.51%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,213.76 Crore in February 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw +23.51% yoy surge in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 56.08% came from Group Single premium policies; followed by Individual single Premium Policies growing 5.48%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE
|Feb-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Feb-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|546.45
|527.86
|3.52%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,126.29
|1,138.58
|-1.08%
|Group Single Premium
|462.72
|922.30
|-49.83%
|Group Non Single Premium
|2.76
|10.01
|-72.43%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|36.33
|50.11
|-27.50%
|Total
|2,174.53
|2,648.86
|-17.91%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,174.53 Crore in February 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw -17.91% contraction in new business premium yoy. The marginal positive growth of 3.52% came from Individual Single premium policies. Among the NBP yoy losers were Group non-Single Premium at -72.43%, Group Single Premium at -49.83%, and Group Yearly Renewable Premium at -27.5%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Feb-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Feb-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|222.04
|190.76
|16.40%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|708.62
|817.92
|-13.36%
|Group Single Premium
|439.02
|530.83
|-17.30%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|487.38
|223.82
|117.76%
|Total
|1,857.05
|1,763.33
|5.31%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,857.05 Crore in February 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 5.31% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 117.8% came from group yearly renewable premium policies, albeit on a low base, while individual single premium policies also saw NBP expansion of 16.4%. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Feb-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Feb-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|47.67
|42.07
|13.31%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|608.20
|607.07
|0.19%
|Group Single Premium
|406.17
|372.31
|9.09%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|18.29
|28.58
|-36.00%
|Total
|1,080.33
|1,050.04
|2.88%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,080.33 Crore in February 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw 2.88% growth in new business premium yoy. Individual single and Group single premium policies showed positive growth, while the Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies witnessed NBP contraction. Let us finally turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Feb-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Feb-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|206.33
|307.68
|-32.94%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|699.33
|626.56
|11.61%
|Group Single Premium
|116.72
|150.78
|-22.59%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|9.07
|12.07
|-24.86%
|Total
|1,031.46
|1,097.09
|-5.98%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,031.46 Crore in February 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance NBP saw -5.98% NBP contraction yoy. Positive growth was seen only in individual non-single premium policies; while the others saw contraction in NBP yoy.
