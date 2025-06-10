LIC maintains NBP growth momentum in May 2025

MAY 2025 – LIC CONTINUES TO GROW NBP AT STEADY RATE
The growth in NBP (new business premium) recorded by LIC in May 2025 may be lower than private insurers, but the momentum appears to be strong for LIC. For May, LIC grew NBP at 10.3%, while the cumulative growth for FY26 was 10.1%. The corresponding figures were 16.6% and 12.1% for private insurers. At an overall level, the NBP grew by 12.7% for May 2025 over the same month last year, while the cumulative growth for FY26 stood at 10.9%. The start of FY26 appears to be more promising than FY25, as the private insurers and LIC appear to be coming to terms with the new order where insurance is bought and not sold.
MAY 2025 NBP GROWS 12.7%, FY26 at 10.9%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for May 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(May-25)
|NBP
(May-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
May-25 / May-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|3,525.28
|3,350.77
|5.21%
|4.89%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,086.10
|6,916.67
|2.45%
|1.28%
|Group Single Premium
|18,068.04
|15,976.07
|13.09%
|12.45%
|Group Non Single Premium
|258.13
|102.19
|152.60%
|29.39%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,525.66
|688.45
|121.61%
|95.71%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|30,463.21
|27,034.15
|12.68%
|10.86%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,555.61
|1,528.24
|1.79%
|2.93%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|5,025.59
|4,681.07
|7.36%
|5.02%
|Group Single Premium
|4,713.36
|3,497.31
|34.77%
|19.73%
|Group Non Single Premium
|30.20
|11.69
|158.34%
|67.84%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|733.40
|625.44
|17.26%
|41.91%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|12,058.16
|10,343.75
|16.57%
|12.04%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|1,969.66
|1,822.53
|8.07%
|6.53%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,060.51
|2,235.60
|-7.83%
|-6.31%
|Group Single Premium
|13,354.68
|12,478.75
|7.02%
|10.33%
|Group Non Single Premium
|227.93
|90.50
|151.86%
|25.42%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|792.26
|63.01
|1157.36%
|546.60%
|LIC Premium Flows
|18,405.05
|16,690.39
|10.27%
|10.12%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for May 2025 and FY25 till date.
The new business premiums in May were about 40% higher than in April 2025, which is the normal pattern in most years. In FY25, private insurers had stolen a march over LIC. The private sector edge appears to be restricted in FY26, but next few months will be critical.
LIC AGAIN WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD
In terms of number of policies sold, the yoy contraction was much sharper for LIC than for the private insurers.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Apr-2025)
|Policies
(Apr-2024)
|Growth YOY (%)
May-25 / May-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|80,668
|93,441
|-13.67%
|-10.59%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|15,90,264
|17,71,631
|-10.24%
|-11.64%
|Group Single Premium
|216
|203
|6.40%
|6.03%
|Group Non Single Premium
|346
|357
|-3.08%
|-13.29%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,603
|2,465
|-34.97%
|-23.41%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|16,73,097
|18,68,097
|-10.44%
|-11.60%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|19,224
|20,928
|-8.14%
|-9.54%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|5,84,510
|5,95,352
|-1.82%
|-5.09%
|Group Single Premium
|162
|153
|5.88%
|11.64%
|Group Non Single Premium
|25
|10
|150.00%
|100.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|589
|583
|1.03%
|5.43%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|6,04,510
|6,17,026
|-2.03%
|-5.24%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|61,444
|72,513
|-15.26%
|-10.97%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|10,05,754
|11,76,279
|-14.50%
|-15.06%
|Group Single Premium
|54
|50
|8.00%
|-11.11%
|Group Non Single Premium
|321
|347
|-7.49%
|-16.99%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,014
|1,882
|-46.12%
|-34.38%
|LIC No. of Policies
|10,68,587
|12,51,071
|-14.59%
|-14.86%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for May 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in May 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN MAY 2025
In May 2025, only 3 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 16.6% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 74.4% of NBP.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|May-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|322.54
|287.00
|12.38%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|892.78
|776.63
|14.96%
|Group Single Premium
|1,777.75
|1,177.86
|50.93%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|29.63
|29.40
|0.78%
|Total
|3,022.71
|2,270.88
|33.11%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,022.71 Crore in May 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw 33.1% yoy growth in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 50.9% came from Group Single premium policies; followed by Individual non-Single Premium Policies growing 15.0%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE
|May-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|540.31
|618.04
|-12.58%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,127.62
|1,072.51
|5.14%
|Group Single Premium
|1,210.52
|647.74
|86.88%
|Group Non Single Premium
|8.68
|0.25
|3372.00%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|63.59
|15.79
|302.72%
|Total
|2,950.72
|2,354.33
|25.33%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,950.72 Crore in May 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw flat 25.3% growth in new business premium yoy. The strong positive growth of 302.7% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while the growth in group non-Single premium policies was not relevant due to a very small base. Among the NBP yoy losers were Individual Single Premium which contracted -12.6%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|May-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|190.88
|123.42
|54.66%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|446.19
|529.87
|-15.79%
|Group Single Premium
|463.09
|440.69
|5.08%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|307.09
|223.77
|37.23%
|Total
|1,407.25
|1,317.75
|6.79%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,407.25 Crore in May 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 6.8% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 54.7% came from Individual Single premium policies, followed by Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies expanding at 37.2%. Individual non-single premium policies contracted -15.8% yoy. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|May-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|186.37
|157.15
|18.59%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|499.89
|400.03
|24.96%
|Group Single Premium
|135.42
|109.17
|24.05%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|24.10
|7.54
|219.63%
|Total
|845.79
|673.88
|25.51%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹845.79 Crore in May 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw 25.5% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at 219.6% led the growth in NBP; while other categories to grew in double digits. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|May-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|May-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|61.58
|45.80
|34.45%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|414.03
|410.97
|0.74%
|Group Single Premium
|194.96
|235.49
|-17.21%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|74.68
|76.13
|-1.90%
|Total
|745.25
|768.39
|-3.01%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹745.25 Crore in May 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance NBP contracted -3.0% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Individual Single premium policies, While contraction was seen in Group Single Premium policies and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies.
