LIC maintains NBP growth momentum in May 2025

MAY 2025 – LIC CONTINUES TO GROW NBP AT STEADY RATE

The growth in NBP (new business premium) recorded by LIC in May 2025 may be lower than private insurers, but the momentum appears to be strong for LIC. For May, LIC grew NBP at 10.3%, while the cumulative growth for FY26 was 10.1%. The corresponding figures were 16.6% and 12.1% for private insurers. At an overall level, the NBP grew by 12.7% for May 2025 over the same month last year, while the cumulative growth for FY26 stood at 10.9%. The start of FY26 appears to be more promising than FY25, as the private insurers and LIC appear to be coming to terms with the new order where insurance is bought and not sold.

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for May 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP

(May-25) NBP

(May-24) Growth YOY (%)

May-25 / May-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 3,525.28 3,350.77 5.21% 4.89% Individual Non Single Premium 7,086.10 6,916.67 2.45% 1.28% Group Single Premium 18,068.04 15,976.07 13.09% 12.45% Group Non Single Premium 258.13 102.19 152.60% 29.39% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,525.66 688.45 121.61% 95.71% Grand Total Premium Flows 30,463.21 27,034.15 12.68% 10.86% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 1,555.61 1,528.24 1.79% 2.93% Individual Non Single Premium 5,025.59 4,681.07 7.36% 5.02% Group Single Premium 4,713.36 3,497.31 34.77% 19.73% Group Non Single Premium 30.20 11.69 158.34% 67.84% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 733.40 625.44 17.26% 41.91% Private Insurer Premium Flows 12,058.16 10,343.75 16.57% 12.04% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 1,969.66 1,822.53 8.07% 6.53% Individual Non Single Premium 2,060.51 2,235.60 -7.83% -6.31% Group Single Premium 13,354.68 12,478.75 7.02% 10.33% Group Non Single Premium 227.93 90.50 151.86% 25.42% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 792.26 63.01 1157.36% 546.60% LIC Premium Flows 18,405.05 16,690.39 10.27% 10.12%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for May 2025 and FY25 till date.

Life insurance sector saw yoy growth in first year premiums of 12.7% in May 2025. Private insurers did better, growing NBP at 16.6% in May 2025, while LIC trailed with NBP growth of 10.3%. The corresponding figures for cumulative FY26 also followed a similar trend.

Overall premium collections for May 2025 was higher YOY and MOM at ₹30,463 Crore. Private insurers saw their share of NBP improving marginally to 39.6% in May 2025; compared to 38.0% in April, 39.9% in March, 48.3% in February, and 47.1% in January 2025. The share of LIC fell correspondingly to 60.4% in May 2025; compared to 62% in April, 60.1% in March, and 51.7% in February 2025.

The new business premiums in May were about 40% higher than in April 2025, which is the normal pattern in most years. In FY25, private insurers had stolen a march over LIC. The private sector edge appears to be restricted in FY26, but next few months will be critical.

LIC AGAIN WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

In terms of number of policies sold, the yoy contraction was much sharper for LIC than for the private insurers.

PARTICULARS Policies

(Apr-2025) Policies

(Apr-2024) Growth YOY (%)

May-25 / May-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 80,668 93,441 -13.67% -10.59% Individual Non Single Premium 15,90,264 17,71,631 -10.24% -11.64% Group Single Premium 216 203 6.40% 6.03% Group Non Single Premium 346 357 -3.08% -13.29% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,603 2,465 -34.97% -23.41% Grand Total No. of Policies 16,73,097 18,68,097 -10.44% -11.60% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 19,224 20,928 -8.14% -9.54% Individual Non Single Premium 5,84,510 5,95,352 -1.82% -5.09% Group Single Premium 162 153 5.88% 11.64% Group Non Single Premium 25 10 150.00% 100.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 589 583 1.03% 5.43% Private Insurer No. of Policies 6,04,510 6,17,026 -2.03% -5.24% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 61,444 72,513 -15.26% -10.97% Individual Non Single Premium 10,05,754 11,76,279 -14.50% -15.06% Group Single Premium 54 50 8.00% -11.11% Group Non Single Premium 321 347 -7.49% -16.99% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,014 1,882 -46.12% -34.38% LIC No. of Policies 10,68,587 12,51,071 -14.59% -14.86%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for May 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -10.4% for May 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -14.6%, the policy sales by the private players fell by just about -2.0%.

Overall policies sold for May 2025 were sharply higher MOM at 16.73 Lakhs, but was lower on yoy basis. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies taper to 36.1%; compared to 36.7% in April, 28.5% in March and 38.2% in February 2025. LIC saw its share for May 2025 pick up to 63.9%; compared to 63.3% and 71.5% in last 2 months.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in May 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN MAY 2025

In May 2025, only 3 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall growth at 16.6% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 74.4% of NBP.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY May-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) May-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 322.54 287.00 12.38% Individual Non Single Premium 892.78 776.63 14.96% Group Single Premium 1,777.75 1,177.86 50.93% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 29.63 29.40 0.78% Total 3,022.71 2,270.88 33.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,022.71 Crore in May 2025, HDFC Life Insurance Company saw 33.1% yoy growth in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 50.9% came from Group Single premium policies; followed by Individual non-Single Premium Policies growing 15.0%. Let us turn to SBI Life Insurance.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE May-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) May-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 540.31 618.04 -12.58% Individual Non Single Premium 1,127.62 1,072.51 5.14% Group Single Premium 1,210.52 647.74 86.88% Group Non Single Premium 8.68 0.25 3372.00% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 63.59 15.79 302.72% Total 2,950.72 2,354.33 25.33%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,950.72 Crore in May 2025, SBI Life Insurance saw flat 25.3% growth in new business premium yoy. The strong positive growth of 302.7% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while the growth in group non-Single premium policies was not relevant due to a very small base. Among the NBP yoy losers were Individual Single Premium which contracted -12.6%. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE May-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) May-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 190.88 123.42 54.66% Individual Non Single Premium 446.19 529.87 -15.79% Group Single Premium 463.09 440.69 5.08% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 307.09 223.77 37.23% Total 1,407.25 1,317.75 6.79%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,407.25 Crore in May 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 6.8% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 54.7% came from Individual Single premium policies, followed by Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies expanding at 37.2%. Individual non-single premium policies contracted -15.8% yoy. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE May-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) May-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 186.37 157.15 18.59% Individual Non Single Premium 499.89 400.03 24.96% Group Single Premium 135.42 109.17 24.05% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 24.10 7.54 219.63% Total 845.79 673.88 25.51%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹845.79 Crore in May 2025, Axis Max Life Insurance saw 25.5% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at 219.6% led the growth in NBP; while other categories to grew in double digits. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE May-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) May-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 61.58 45.80 34.45% Individual Non Single Premium 414.03 410.97 0.74% Group Single Premium 194.96 235.49 -17.21% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 74.68 76.13 -1.90% Total 745.25 768.39 -3.01%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹745.25 Crore in May 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance NBP contracted -3.0% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Individual Single premium policies, While contraction was seen in Group Single Premium policies and Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies.