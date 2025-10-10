LIC recovers its NBP mojo in Sep-25; led by group policies

SEPTEMBER 2025 – LIC SHOWS A SMART BOUNCE IN NBP

After several months of contraction in NBP, September 2025, LIC and the private insurers saw smart growth in NBP. Private insurers still led the NBP growth story in September 2025 at 17.74%, but LIC redeemed itself, growing NBP at 12.7%. The combined NBP growth in September stood at a healthy 14.81%. For LIC, the positive growth came from Group policies, with individual policy NBP still contracting. Here is a quick look at the September 2025 insurance story.

SEPTEMBER 2025 NBP GROWS 14.81%, FY26 GROWS 7.64%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for September 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP

(Sep-25) NBP

(Sep-24) Growth YOY (%)

Sep-25 / Sep-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 4,515.78 5,141.99 -12.18% 4.99% Individual Non Single Premium 10,837.11 11,500.11 -5.77% 2.16% Group Single Premium 22,574.81 17,052.25 32.39% 7.94% Group Non Single Premium 623.75 115.62 439.48% 10.61% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,655.23 1,210.31 36.76% 61.20% Grand Total Premium Flows 40,206.67 35,020.28 14.81% 7.64% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 2,046.72 1,908.55 7.24% 5.58% Individual Non Single Premium 8,228.00 7,638.09 7.72% 8.05% Group Single Premium 5,897.48 4,265.64 38.26% 13.80% Group Non Single Premium 84.05 12.49 572.94% 181.61% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 993.33 826.25 20.22% 50.18% Private Insurer Premium Flows 17,249.58 14,651.02 17.74% 12.21% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 2,469.06 3,233.44 -23.64% 4.55% Individual Non Single Premium 2,609.11 3,862.02 -32.44% -10.81% Group Single Premium 16,677.34 12,786.61 30.43% 6.19% Group Non Single Premium 539.70 103.13 423.32% 4.56% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 661.90 384.06 72.34% 95.22% LIC Premium Flows 22,957.09 20,369.26 12.70% 4.72%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for September 2025 and FY25 till date.

For the month of September 2025, the growth contribution came from the private insurers and also from LIC. However, in the case of LIC, only Group non-Single Premiums showed a sharp growth while individual policy NBPs contracted. The trend was slightly better for private insurers where individual policies showed lower growth.

There was visible expansion in premium collections for September 2025 at ₹40,207 Crore; compared to ₹30,959 Crore in August, and ₹38,958 Crore July. It was also higher yoy. Private insurers saw their share of NBP falling to 42.90% in September 2025; compared to 48.24% in August 2025, but better than 41.94% in July and 33.4% in June 2025. The share of LIC improved correspondingly to 57.10% from 51.76% in the previous month. Private insurers have hovered around the half-way mark in terms of NBP.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the previous 3 months as well as the year-ago period. That is the good news!

LIC STILL STRUGGLES WITH POLICY CONTRACTION IN SEPTEMBER 2025

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in September 2025, but private insurers managed to close just marginally in the negative.

PARTICULARS Policies

(Sep-25) Policies

(Sep-24) Growth YOY (%)

Sep-25 / Sep-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 1,12,420 1,49,887 -25.00% -8.26% Individual Non Single Premium 20,91,886 30,63,667 -31.72% -14.57% Group Single Premium 331 253 30.83% -8.44% Group Non Single Premium 455 584 -22.09% -8.14% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,210 3,489 -65.32% -54.16% Grand Total No. of Policies 22,06,302 32,17,880 -31.44% -14.31% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 32,150 28,076 14.51% 16.06% Individual Non Single Premium 8,15,433 8,37,646 -2.65% -0.40% Group Single Premium 249 224 11.16% -8.24% Group Non Single Premium 10 8 25.00% 75.81% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 552 493 11.97% 4.09% Private Insurer No. of Policies 8,48,394 8,66,447 -2.08% 0.18% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 80,270 1,21,811 -34.10% -15.00% Individual Non Single Premium 12,76,453 22,26,021 -42.66% -21.18% Group Single Premium 82 29 182.76% -9.35% Group Non Single Premium 445 576 -22.74% -10.30% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 658 2,996 -78.04% -67.89% LIC No. of Policies 13,57,908 23,51,433 -42.25% -20.90%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for September 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -31.44% for September 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -42.25%, the policy sales by the private players fell by a modest -2.08%.

Overall policies sold for September 2025 were higher MOM at 22.06 Lakhs, compared to 21.46 Lakhs last month. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold rise to 38.5% in September 2025; even as LIC saw its share of policies sold fall to 61.5%.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in September 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN SEPTEMBER 2025

In September 2025, 7 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 17.74% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 66.4% of overall private sector insurance NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Sep-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Sep-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 754.06 694.74 8.54% Individual Non Single Premium 1,802.10 1,558.40 15.64% Group Single Premium 1,328.08 643.45 106.40% Group Non Single Premium 0.42 0.85 -50.59% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 68.57 94.33 -27.31% Total 3,953.22 2,991.77 32.14%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,953.22 Crore in September 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 32.1% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 106.4% came from Group Single premium policies and 15.6% growth came from Individual non-single premium policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Sep-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Sep-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 398.56 298.83 33.37% Individual Non Single Premium 1,200.83 1,140.98 5.25% Group Single Premium 1,325.56 1,214.73 9.12% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 17.36 15.93 8.98% Total 2,942.30 2,670.46 10.18%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹2,942.30 Crore in September 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 10.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 33.4% came from Individual Single Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Sep-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Sep-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 180.49 154.67 16.69% Individual Non Single Premium 664.44 729.91 -8.97% Group Single Premium 480.31 500.72 -4.08% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 436.04 274.59 58.80% Total 1,761.28 1,659.90 6.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,761.28 Crore in September 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 6.1% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 58.8% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies and individual single premium policies at 16.7%; while others contracted marginally. Let us turn to Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

ABSL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Sep-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Sep-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 38.11 52.87 -27.92% Individual Non Single Premium 428.52 370.44 15.68% Group Single Premium 931.03 584.52 59.28% Group Non Single Premium 1.29 4.61 -72.02% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 22.72 12.74 78.34% Total 1,421.67 1,025.19 38.67%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,421.67 Crore in September 2025, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance saw 38.7% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Group Single Premium. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Life Insurance.

BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE Sep-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Sep-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 65.73 62.69 4.85% Individual Non Single Premium 694.11 663.05 4.68% Group Single Premium 596.68 306.22 94.85% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 18.06 20.46 -11.73% Total 1,374.58 1,052.42 30.61%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,374.58 Crore in September 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 30.6% yoy. Meaningful positive growth was seen Group single premium policies at 94.9%; while others showed marginal change. It has been a good month for the big private players.