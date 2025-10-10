LIC recovers its NBP mojo in Sep-25; led by group policies

SEPTEMBER 2025 – LIC SHOWS A SMART BOUNCE IN NBP
After several months of contraction in NBP, September 2025, LIC and the private insurers saw smart growth in NBP. Private insurers still led the NBP growth story in September 2025 at 17.74%, but LIC redeemed itself, growing NBP at 12.7%. The combined NBP growth in September stood at a healthy 14.81%. For LIC, the positive growth came from Group policies, with individual policy NBP still contracting. Here is a quick look at the September 2025 insurance story.
SEPTEMBER 2025 NBP GROWS 14.81%, FY26 GROWS 7.64%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for September 2025.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Sep-25)
|NBP
(Sep-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Sep-25 / Sep-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|4,515.78
|5,141.99
|-12.18%
|4.99%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|10,837.11
|11,500.11
|-5.77%
|2.16%
|Group Single Premium
|22,574.81
|17,052.25
|32.39%
|7.94%
|Group Non Single Premium
|623.75
|115.62
|439.48%
|10.61%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,655.23
|1,210.31
|36.76%
|61.20%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|40,206.67
|35,020.28
|14.81%
|7.64%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|2,046.72
|1,908.55
|7.24%
|5.58%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|8,228.00
|7,638.09
|7.72%
|8.05%
|Group Single Premium
|5,897.48
|4,265.64
|38.26%
|13.80%
|Group Non Single Premium
|84.05
|12.49
|572.94%
|181.61%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|993.33
|826.25
|20.22%
|50.18%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|17,249.58
|14,651.02
|17.74%
|12.21%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,469.06
|3,233.44
|-23.64%
|4.55%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,609.11
|3,862.02
|-32.44%
|-10.81%
|Group Single Premium
|16,677.34
|12,786.61
|30.43%
|6.19%
|Group Non Single Premium
|539.70
|103.13
|423.32%
|4.56%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|661.90
|384.06
|72.34%
|95.22%
|LIC Premium Flows
|22,957.09
|20,369.26
|12.70%
|4.72%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for September 2025 and FY25 till date.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are meaningfully higher than the previous 3 months as well as the year-ago period. That is the good news!
LIC STILL STRUGGLES WITH POLICY CONTRACTION IN SEPTEMBER 2025
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in September 2025, but private insurers managed to close just marginally in the negative.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Sep-25)
|Policies
(Sep-24)
|Growth YOY (%)
Sep-25 / Sep-24
|Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
|Individual Single Premium
|1,12,420
|1,49,887
|-25.00%
|-8.26%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|20,91,886
|30,63,667
|-31.72%
|-14.57%
|Group Single Premium
|331
|253
|30.83%
|-8.44%
|Group Non Single Premium
|455
|584
|-22.09%
|-8.14%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,210
|3,489
|-65.32%
|-54.16%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|22,06,302
|32,17,880
|-31.44%
|-14.31%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|32,150
|28,076
|14.51%
|16.06%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|8,15,433
|8,37,646
|-2.65%
|-0.40%
|Group Single Premium
|249
|224
|11.16%
|-8.24%
|Group Non Single Premium
|10
|8
|25.00%
|75.81%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|552
|493
|11.97%
|4.09%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|8,48,394
|8,66,447
|-2.08%
|0.18%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|80,270
|1,21,811
|-34.10%
|-15.00%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|12,76,453
|22,26,021
|-42.66%
|-21.18%
|Group Single Premium
|82
|29
|182.76%
|-9.35%
|Group Non Single Premium
|445
|576
|-22.74%
|-10.30%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|658
|2,996
|-78.04%
|-67.89%
|LIC No. of Policies
|13,57,908
|23,51,433
|-42.25%
|-20.90%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for September 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in September 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN SEPTEMBER 2025
In September 2025, 7 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) collections of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising 17.74% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 66.4% of overall private sector insurance NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Sep-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Sep-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|754.06
|694.74
|8.54%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,802.10
|1,558.40
|15.64%
|Group Single Premium
|1,328.08
|643.45
|106.40%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.42
|0.85
|-50.59%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|68.57
|94.33
|-27.31%
|Total
|3,953.22
|2,991.77
|32.14%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,953.22 Crore in September 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 32.1% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 106.4% came from Group Single premium policies and 15.6% growth came from Individual non-single premium policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Sep-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Sep-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|398.56
|298.83
|33.37%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,200.83
|1,140.98
|5.25%
|Group Single Premium
|1,325.56
|1,214.73
|9.12%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|17.36
|15.93
|8.98%
|Total
|2,942.30
|2,670.46
|10.18%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹2,942.30 Crore in September 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 10.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 33.4% came from Individual Single Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Sep-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Sep-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|180.49
|154.67
|16.69%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|664.44
|729.91
|-8.97%
|Group Single Premium
|480.31
|500.72
|-4.08%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|436.04
|274.59
|58.80%
|Total
|1,761.28
|1,659.90
|6.11%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,761.28 Crore in September 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 6.1% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 58.8% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies and individual single premium policies at 16.7%; while others contracted marginally. Let us turn to Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.
|ABSL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Sep-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Sep-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|38.11
|52.87
|-27.92%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|428.52
|370.44
|15.68%
|Group Single Premium
|931.03
|584.52
|59.28%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1.29
|4.61
|-72.02%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|22.72
|12.74
|78.34%
|Total
|1,421.67
|1,025.19
|38.67%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,421.67 Crore in September 2025, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance saw 38.7% growth in new business premium yoy. Growth was dominated by Group Yearly Renewable Premium Policies and Group Single Premium. Let us finally turn to Bajaj Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ LIFE INSURANCE
|Sep-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Sep-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|65.73
|62.69
|4.85%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|694.11
|663.05
|4.68%
|Group Single Premium
|596.68
|306.22
|94.85%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|18.06
|20.46
|-11.73%
|Total
|1,374.58
|1,052.42
|30.61%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,374.58 Crore in September 2025, Bajaj Life Insurance NBP expanded by 30.6% yoy. Meaningful positive growth was seen Group single premium policies at 94.9%; while others showed marginal change. It has been a good month for the big private players.
