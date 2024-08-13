LIC still leads the NBP road in July 2024, but private insurers catch on

LIC CONTINUES TO OUTPERFORM ON NBP
The Life Insurance Council released the full month data stack in terms of new business premium (NBP) collections for July 2024 and for the cumulative four months from April 20 July of FY25. The news is that in July 2024, it is once again LIC that continues to dominate in terms of growth in new business premium. Apart from the NBP growth data, the Life Insurance Council also puts out the data on the growth in number of policies. On this measure, it is the private sector insurers that have done better than LIC in July 2024. In the last few months, LIC has clearly changed its focus more to growth in new business premium than on number of policies sold. Not surprisingly, the impact of this performance is visible in the stock price of LIC, which has more than doubled in the last on year. Finally, the investors in the LIC IPO are sitting on pretty profits and can celebrate that. More on that later!
Amidst this melee of numbers, the big question is do the insurance companies need to take up a strategic shift. Effective the fiscal year FY24, the new tax regime (NTR) has already become the default. In the full budget presented on July 23, 2024, the finance minister added benefits like higher standard deduction only to those taxpayers who follow the new tax regime. These moves by the government are likely to drive more people to adopt the NTR and that means less of tax-driven investments in life insurance. However, today life insurance to provide security to your family is not just a choice, but the absence of choice.
LIC SHOWS ROBUST NBP GROWTH IN JULY AND IN FY25
The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the month of July 2024 in terms of first year premiums and the yoy growth in premiums over July 2023. Premiums flows, here, refer to first year premiums only.
|PARTICULARS
|NBP
(Jul-2024)
|NBP
(Jul-2023)
|Growth YOY (%)
Jul-24 / Jul-23
|Growth YOY (%)
FY24 / FY23
|Individual Single Premium
|4,610.66
|3,693.77
|24.82%
|17.89%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|9,170.53
|7,724.76
|18.72%
|19.55%
|Group Single Premium
|16,435.24
|14,957.75
|9.88%
|23.17%
|Group Non Single Premium
|684.77
|251.79
|171.96%
|29.36%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|921.49
|1,239.03
|-25.63%
|-10.72%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|31,822.69
|27,867.10
|14.19%
|20.50%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|1,843.54
|1,701.47
|8.35%
|11.85%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|6,458.08
|4,940.40
|30.72%
|26.19%
|Group Single Premium
|4,272.91
|4,739.84
|-9.85%
|3.63%
|Group Non Single Premium
|8.97
|9.71
|-7.62%
|25.63%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|808.57
|1,089.11
|-25.76%
|-12.89%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|13,392.07
|12,480.53
|7.30%
|12.37%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|2,767.12
|1,992.30
|38.89%
|23.07%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,712.45
|2,784.36
|-2.58%
|7.16%
|Group Single Premium
|12,162.34
|10,217.92
|19.03%
|30.10%
|Group Non Single Premium
|675.80
|242.08
|179.16%
|29.46%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|112.92
|149.92
|-24.68%
|18.82%
|LIC Premium Flows
|18,430.63
|15,386.57
|19.78%
|25.98%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
What do we read from the data on insurance business for July 2024 in terms of the first year premium collections by insurance companies?
Compared to June 2024, the private insurers have actually put up a relatively better show in July 2024. We need to see if they can sustain or LIC manages to snatch more market share.
LIC STRUGGLES ON GROWTH IN POLICY NUMBERS JULY 2024
If new business premiums (NBP) is about fresh money flows into the insurer, the number of policies are about the retail spread and the future funnel of growth. To offer an analogy, NBP deepens the wallet share while number of policies widens the client base; and eventually both matter to the insurer. The table below captures the performance of LIC, private insurers and the overall insurance sector for the month of July 2024 in terms of growth in the number of policies; compared to the base of July 2023.
|PARTICULARS
|Policies
(Jul-2024)
|Policies
(Jul-2023)
|Growth YOY (%)
Jul-24 / Jul-23
|Growth YOY (%)
FY24 / FY23
|Individual Single Premium
|1,30,517
|99,588
|31.06%
|20.65%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|22,53,715
|22,21,586
|1.45%
|8.34%
|Group Single Premium
|305
|144
|111.81%
|84.18%
|Group Non Single Premium
|456
|378
|20.63%
|4.71%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|3,727
|3,539
|5.31%
|4.51%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|23,88,720
|23,25,235
|2.73%
|8.90%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|24,964
|21,731
|14.88%
|19.45%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,35,240
|6,42,734
|14.39%
|13.95%
|Group Single Premium
|244
|116
|110.34%
|76.08%
|Group Non Single Premium
|12
|9
|33.33%
|2.78%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|651
|524
|24.24%
|9.42%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|7,61,111
|6,65,114
|14.43%
|14.14%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|1,05,553
|77,857
|35.57%
|21.02%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|15,18,475
|15,78,852
|-3.82%
|5.71%
|Group Single Premium
|61
|28
|117.86%
|122.83%
|Group Non Single Premium
|444
|369
|20.33%
|4.77%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|3,076
|3,015
|2.02%
|3.25%
|LIC No. of Policies
|16,27,609
|16,60,121
|-1.96%
|6.49%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are some quick takeaways from the data points on insurance for July 2024 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us now turn to how the five largest private life insurers saw NBP growth adding up in the month of July 2024.
NBP TRENDS: KEY PRIVATE LIFE INSURERS BUILD HEFT IN JUNE 2024?
In the month of July 2024, private insurers saw better growth in new business premium (NBP), although it was still LIC that made the best of its first mover advantage. Even in number of policies, the private sector dominated the LIC, although their share of policies actually fell. Here is a look at the 5 major private life insurers, whose NBP accounts for 71.5% of the total NBP collected by private insurers in July 2024. Let us begin with SBI Life Insurance.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|704.51
|644.94
|9.24%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,580.88
|1,302.90
|21.34%
|Group Single Premium
|637.68
|2,056.91
|-69.00%
|Group Non Single Premium
|3.35
|0.16
|1993.75%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|69.19
|62.47
|10.76%
|Total
|2,995.61
|4,067.39
|-26.35%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹2,995.61 Crore in July 2024, SBI Life Insurance saw -26.35% yoy contraction in July 2024 NBP collections. The significant growth of 1,994%.9% came from Group non-single premium policies (on a tiny base); followed by individual non-single premium policy NBP growing at 21.3%. The group yearly renewable premium NBP also grew sharply by 10.7% in July 2024. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|327.17
|327.49
|-0.10%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,037.78
|645.48
|60.78%
|Group Single Premium
|1,317.80
|1,008.35
|30.69%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|16.25
|36.40
|-55.36%
|Total
|2,699.01
|2,017.72
|33.77%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹2,699.01 Crore in July 2024, HDFC Life Insurance has seen robust 33.77% growth in new business premium yoy and is inching closer to SBI Life in terms of NBP growth. The significant growth of 60.8% came from individual non-single premium policies followed by Group single premium policies at 30.7%. The group yearly renewable category witnessed contraction of -55.36% in July 2024. Let us shift to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|180.97
|182.61
|-0.90%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|663.37
|467.10
|42.02%
|Group Single Premium
|496.19
|404.86
|22.56%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|419.46
|584.79
|-28.27%
|Total
|1,760.00
|1,639.36
|7.36%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹1,760.90 Crore in July 2024, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has seen 7.36% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 42% came from Individual non-single premium policies followed by Group single premium policies NBP growing at 22.6%. The growth in other categories saw contraction in NBP premiums collected. Let us now move to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|68.88
|75.47
|-8.73%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|624.71
|420.66
|48.51%
|Group Single Premium
|445.81
|220.67
|102.03%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|56.51
|28.27
|99.89%
|Total
|1,195.91
|745.07
|60.51%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹1,195.91 Crore in July 2024, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has seen robust 60.5% growth in new business premium yoy. Group Single premium policies saw NBP growth of 102.03%, followed by the Group yearly renewable premiums which grew at 99.89% yoy. The individual non-single premiums also grew by a healthy 48.5%. All the categories of policies showed a robust expansion in NBP during the month of July 2024 for Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, except for a minor contraction in individual single premium policies. Let us finally turn to Max India Insurance.
|MAX LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-23 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|206.31
|194.47
|6.09%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|599.91
|409.00
|46.68%
|Group Single Premium
|109.89
|95.66
|14.88%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|11.61
|26.66
|-56.45%
|Total
|927.71
|725.79
|27.82%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Premium figures are ₹ in Crore)
With NBP of ₹927.71 Crore in July 2024, Max Life Insurance has seen 27.8% growth in new business premiums yoy. The significant growth of 46.7% and 14.9% came from Individual non-single premium policies and group single premium policies respectively. Max life Insurance Company saw -56.5% contraction in group yearly renewable premium policies.
If June 2024 was the story of a sharp recovery by the LIC, the things are now getting more user-friendly in July 2024. Private insurers are also building heft, and that is good news!
